Letters Thanks to Das

We are a retired couple, survivors of the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow. We know firsthand how hard Das Williams worked for the residents of the 1st District — to save lives, find resources, and help us recover.

The debris flow trapped us in our home with no utilities, no phone, email, or any means of communicating. When enough people had tried to get through to us without luck, Das asked a deputy sheriff who was already in the area assisting in the rescue, to check on us. We were grateful to know that he, and the community, were looking out for us!

In the months that followed, we were thankful for the resources that Das and his staff made available, from the Montecito Assistance Center, to new debris flow and flood maps, to a Like-For-Like ordinance that has expedited rebuilding for those most hard hit.

The media acts as if cannabis is the one and only issue that matters. For those of us who lived through the fire and debris flow, we hope Das’s contributions to the residents of this district, both past and ongoing, will not be forgotten.

