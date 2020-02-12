Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Wedding By | Wed Feb 12, 2020 | 10:30pm

Wedding Guide 2020

Everything You Need to Plan Your Wedding

______________        ______________

Introduction

____        ____

Introduction

Did you know that according to Greek folklore, if a bride hides a sugar cube somewhere on her person, it will “sweeten” the union? Or that in some cultures, pearls worn on your wedding day are said to represent tears that you will shed during your marriage? We here at the Santa Barbara Independent realize that this is not the type of information you need when planning your big day, so we have created our annual Wedding Resource Guide to provide inspiration and insights that will assist you during this process.

In addition, Maggie Yates writes about an Ethiopian wedding in Santa Barbara filled with love, community, and traditions, as well as trends for 2020 that include “micro” weddings, florals, ruffles, colors, and the benefits of zero-waste events. Ninette Paloma sits down with a newly married bride and groom who work at the Indy (not married to each other) and asks them what they learned during the wedding planning process, from engagement to nuptials. And finally, our readers’ top wedding movies are revealed from our “Tell Us Your Favorite Wedding Movie” online poll.

Whether you believe in superstitions such as Egyptian women pinching the bride on her wedding day for good luck or Czech newlyweds being showered with peas instead of rice, let this list of area vendors in the complete Wedding Resource Guide supply you with all Santa Barbara has to offer to create a day that is as unique and extraordinary as you both are.

Look for information on how to be listed in the in next year’s guide in our paper and online in early January 2021. Listings are user submitted and do not automatically roll over from the previous year without verification.

CLICK TO EXPAND/COLLAPSE STORY

Ethiopian wedding

Ethiopian Wedding in Santa Barbara

The Jubilant Celebration of an Ethiopian Wedding

wedding trends

The couple changed into traditional Ethiopian dress.

Ethiopian Wedding in Santa Barbara

The Jubilant Celebration of an Ethiopian Wedding

By Maggie Yates

In Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Eritrea, more than a decade of civil war in the 1970s and ’80s displaced hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom made new lives for themselves in the United States. A refugee by her teen years, Ethiopian-born Saba Tewolde escaped conflict in her homeland and journeyed through Saudi Arabia, Romania, Germany, and Italy before she was able to join family in California, eventually making her way to Santa Barbara. Here, she lived with her grandmother, also an immigrant. From living in an African village in a warzone to working as a caretaker in Montecito, Tewolde has led a life defined by two distinctly different communities.

The Ethiopian community in Santa Barbara is relatively nonexistent. Saba’s life for the last 15 years has had almost no local crossover between her new Californian community and the culture of her childhood. Despite loving her life in California, there were certain aspects of her home culture that she longed for. As the years passed, Tewolde turned her focus to marriage ​— ​she desperately wanted to marry a man from a similar background, an Ethiopian with whom she could share her faith and culture and who could relate to the stress of a life displaced. “I grew up with amazing Christian faith,” said Tewolde. “But looking for an Ethiopian man in Santa Barbara was almost impossible. People said, ‘You must be crazy! You’ll never find him here!’ And I said, ‘No… God will connect me.’” The closest population of Ethiopian and Eritrean people is down the coast in Los Angeles. Tewolde began frequenting an Ethiopian church group there to connect with her past. There, a tall Eritrean man named Robel Beata caught her eye. “After we met, I spent one month, two months not taking his phone calls. I had to pray to see if he’s my Adam. I call him my Adam, from Adam and Eve. … My Adam is the right man. I was praying, asking God if [Robel] was from him.”

Tewolde’s faith was rewarded with a sign: She attended a wedding in Los Angeles as a bridesmaid. Unbeknownst to Tewolde, one of the groomsmen was ill, leading to a last-minute replacement. Beata joined the wedding party in a borrowed, ill-fitting suit. “It happened that he was there,” said Tewolde, “and I was 100 percent sure to call him to get to know him.” When the couple decided to wed after several months of courtship, they were faced with an emotional decision. So many important people, family and friends of both the bride and groom, including Tewolde’s mother, were still in Africa. The pair considered a destination wedding in Eritrea, but that would exclude most of the important people from the couple’s new life in America. They ultimately decided to have the wedding in Santa Barbara, where Beata was moving to join Tewolde as a caretaker. “God gave me such a great family here, too,” said Tewolde. “These wonderful friends became my family, so I said, ‘I’m not going to look back; I’m going to have my wedding here in Santa Barbara and they can come.’”

The couple quickly discovered the hefty price tag attached to a Santa Barbara wedding. They continued to scale down their event to accommodate their limited budget, when an astounding wave of generosity swept through Tewolde’s adopted community. “Our friends, the Americans, are the most giving, gracious, wonderful people,” said Tewolde of the Santa Barbarans who pitched in with donated goods, services, and a venue to create a one-of-a-kind wedding that brought Tewolde and Beata’s Ethiopian and Eritrean heritage to blend with California culture.

Vicki and Drew Dusebout of Hope Ranch met Tewolde through an area Bible study. At the time, their son was working on a project for school on the importance of clean water for needy communities across the world, and Tewolde, intrigued, reached out to the family. “Saba, she’s larger than life,” said Dusebout. “She said, ‘I’m on a prayer chain with 300 Ethiopian people, and we’ve heard of these boys, and I have to meet them. I am that person: I used to walk 20 miles from my village every day for clean water.’” Tewolde became close with the Dusebouts, who offered their spacious property as a venue for the wedding. “She was engaged to be married,” said Dusebout, “and she had no budget, nothing, and I said, ‘Do you want to get married in the backyard?’ And here we are.”

Area professional photographer Joni Lynn of Joni Lynn Photography also offered her services. She’d been friends with Tewolde for a number of years, but they’d fallen out of touch. When Joni saw a Facebook posting from a local pastor soliciting help for the wedding of their Ethiopian friends, her interest was piqued. Lynn, who’s been a wedding photographer for two decades, thought to herself as she clicked on the post, “If this is Saba, I’m doing her wedding.”

Lynn then brought Heather Stern, an event designer with Blessed Be Productions, to the team. Stern, who didn’t meet Tewolde in person until the day of the wedding, was inspired to participate after resonating deeply with Tewolde’s passionate Christian faith. In the initial design of the visual elements of the event, Stern asked Tewolde what colors she wanted, and Tewolde requested red, to represent the blood of Christ. “That’s my girl,” said Heather. “She’s out there with her faith. … I like that she’s so brazen about it. I thought it was very cool.”

Stern coordinated with Lynn and Dusebout and went on a hunt for flowers, foliage, and other unique and extravagant items to create a striking look that incorporated thematic features from both sides of the world. Tables were adorned with long branches, moss, and blood-red roses. There were long gladiolas for revelers to hold over the dancing newlyweds. “I’m also really religious,” said Stern, “and I also didn’t get married until later in life. I know that feeling of waiting so long and [wondering], ‘Where is he?’ I connected with that longing.”

With a venue, a photographer, a visual designer, and a host of other volunteers, Tewolde’s Santa Barbara community fashioned a wedding celebration that melded Tewolde and Beata’s two worlds. Guests came from Santa Barbara, and friends and family of the bride and groom represented the Ethiopian diaspora from L.A. to the East Coast, and as far away as Europe. Altogether, 250 people witnessed Tewolde and Beata’s union. Guests took part in the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, took pictures with the bride and groom in front of a backdrop painted to look like their villages of origin, and, perhaps most notably to Dusebout, Stern, and Lynn, danced with a joyful fervor to lush gospel music. Tewolde described these songs of faith as having a rhythm for running and jumping. “It’s to move around with the sound,” she said. “You don’t have to understand the words or what kind of song they are singing to feel it and want to dance.” “When you go to an Ethiopian wedding, you will dance,” said Stern. “The Ethiopian women will grab your arm and pull you onto the dance floor. If you resist, they just pull you harder.” Lynn concurred: “If they were dancing and locked eyes with you, even as a random, white, Santa Barbara person, they pulled you into the dance floor, like, ‘Get out here! This is you; this is us; we’re celebrating!’”

Any event with several hundred people is going to have its moments of chaos. “The caterer was wild,” said Stern. “He was late; everyone was late. That’s the thing with an Ethiopian wedding. It happens when it happens.” But despite the cultural surprises along the way ​— ​like the extra hundred guests on their own timetable, or the chef roasting a goat over an open flame in the poolhouse kitchen ​— ​the event was described by all as a jubilant celebration of love, community, and traditions foreign and familiar.

For Tewolde and Beata, the outpouring of love and generosity has blessed their marriage with an auspicious beginning. “It was an Ethiopian wedding, but it was both,” said Tewolde. “We had the coffee ceremony and the food and the dress ​— ​we had the white dress and the Ethiopian dress ​— ​and the dancing, the jumping, and the sounds we make. It was so beautiful. … I [didn’t] know how [this] would be possible! We lost everything coming over from Eritrea and Ethiopia. And these families, the Americans … they are everything to us. And the wedding was so beautiful! It’s overwhelming.”

Now married, Tewolde and Beata have dreams of opening up the Ethiopian restaurant that Santa Barbara is sorely missing. Tewolde, whose journey as a child of conflict took her from Ethiopia to Santa Barbara, and Beata, who escaped from Ethiopia to Kenya, then to South America, Mexico, and finally Los Angeles, are overjoyed by the love and community they’ve found in Santa Barbara. “You leave home,” said Tewolde with the wisdom that comes with loss, rebuilding, and finding new direction, “but you find home.”

CLICK TO EXPAND/COLLAPSE STORY

Julia Roberts

Weddings on Film

Indy Readers Reveal Their Favorite Celluloid Stories

Julia Roberts

‘Runaway Bride Courtesy

Weddings on Film

Indy Readers Reveal Their Favorite Celluloid Stories

By Terry Ortega

The Santa Barbara Independent recently conducted an online poll asking what people’s favorite wedding movies were and why. More than 30 different films were named with reasons including “romantic,” “amazing,” and “funny.”

The 1991 remake of Father of the Bride was mentioned several times as a great modern classic, where fewer referenced the 1950 version with Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. The 1940 film The Philadelphia Story with Katharine Hepburn as the bride who marries her ex (ooh, a divorcée), Cary Grant, and which also stars Jimmy Stewart was called out for its “witty dialogue.” There was the 1956 musical-romp remake High Society, with Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Louis Armstrong, with its hip songs by Cole Porter, which I happen to prefer.

My Best Friend’s Wedding, Runaway Bride, Notting Hill, and Steel Magnolias all made our list, proving that Julia Roberts could be considered the queen of feel-good wedding movies.

If happily ever after is not your jam and you prefer a little reality and heartache in your matrimony viewing, check out Melancholia, Shakespeare in Love, Love Story, Rachel Getting Married, and Like Water for Chocolate.

Other films that made our list of faves (in no particular order) were: Bridesmaids, Madea’s Family Reunion, Wedding Crashers, The Wedding Ringer, 27 Dresses, The Princess Bride, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sixteen Candles, Corpse Bride, Sense & Sensibility, The Wedding Date, Fiddler on the Roof, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, Crazy Rich Asians, Sex and the City: The Movie, and The Sound of Music.

What all of these movies have in common is the notion that patience is truly a virtue when holding out for true love. As the viewer, we are content in following these complicated and romantic journeys knowing that love will find a way. Sigh.

CLICK TO EXPAND/COLLAPSE STORY

Brandy and Victor

The Newsies Take a Vow

Recently Married Indy Staffers Give Planning Tip

wedding trends

After all that arranging, Victor and Brandi have created the perfect day.Jocelyn & Spencer Photography

The Newsies Take a Vow

Recently Married Indy Staffers Give Planning Tip

By Ninette Paloma

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than two million U.S. couples tied the knot in 2018, with California coming in hot as the top-ranked state for weddings performed. And yet despite the Golden State’s abundance of bucolic settings and serene landscapes, a significant portion of couples surveyed described the wedding planning process as “anxiety-inducing,” an “unofficial full-time job,” and an “inescapable energy sucker.”

So what happens when you need to plan a wedding and you’re already committed to the demands of a fast-paced career ​— ​not to mention all of those energy-sucking responsibilities? Santa Barbara Independent Publisher Brandi Rivera and Senior Editor Tyler Hayden were faced with that conundrum when they found themselves engaged while otherwise being engaged in a flurry of work and family urgencies.

“We had been ordered to evacuate [our home] during the Thomas Fire,” recalled Hayden of his decision to propose to then-girlfriend Chelsea Lyon, “and Chelsea had gone up north with her mom while I stayed back to cover the whole thing for the paper.” Hayden, who had recently ordered a bespoke engagement ring and would soon begin researching locations for the big ask, found both the ring and Lyon on their doorstep the day evacuation notices were lifted and decided there was no time like the present. “After being apart and covering all of the devastation, it’s easy to hold fast to the things that matter most,” he emphasized.

For Rivera, a family gathering and backyard Easter egg hunt for her 2-month-old son, Eli, unearthed a golden egg filled with a sparkling engagement ring, and she soon found herself being proposed to by partner Victor Bryant. “I was still on maternity leave, and Victor and I were just settling into parenthood,” she recalled, “so it took a solid month before it really sank in that I was going to need to plan a wedding.”

When it came down to the business of curating their nuptials, Rivera and Hayden approached the task like seasoned newshounds, using lessons gleaned from their experience running an award-winning weekly publication. Here, they offer newly engaged Santa Barbarans their top three tips on how best to navigate the treacherous waters of wedding planning ​— ​and come out backstroking on the other side.

Identify Your Talent, and Promote Accordingly

It didn’t take Hayden long to realize that planning a spring wedding for 100 was a task better suited to the organizational prowess of his fiancée, and he relegated most of the heavy lifting to her while focusing on smaller, specific undertakings. “I’m an introvert and a procrastinator by nature,” he admitted, “and after a few minutes of staring at spreadsheets, my thoughts tend to drift off.” Instead, Hayden concentrated on researching the wedding location and arranging the musical talent, finding the specific division of labor to be both a relief and comfort. “A lot of people feel that they can’t afford to hire on a full team of professionals,” Rivera added, “but asking a trusted friend or family member to take on one or two responsibilities means one or two less things you need to worry about.”

The Internet Is Your Biggest Resource

When Rivera first launched into her wedding research, a simple Google search revealed a well of information, from wedding planners to caterers and all the storied company reviews in between. “Everything I needed quick access to, I could easily find with a few quick keywords,” she said, adding, “I’ll admit, a lot of it can be done at your work desk in between meetings and phone calls.” Both Hayden and Rivera also praised sites such as Pinterest and The Knot to help facilitate ideas and information among their wedding teams. “I just can’t imagine how people did it before,” laughed Rivera.

Create a Detailed Budget and Then Blow It on Gifted Freelancers

When Hayden and Rivera first hashed out wedding budgets with their respective partners, they never predicted certain line items would be so expensive. “Flowers were so important to me,” recalled Rivera, “until the estimates came in.” Instead, Hayden suggested identifying your absolute must-haves and keeping the rest of the categories at bay. “I splurged on a suit,” he remembered, “and it was such a good decision.” Both also sited food as their biggest indulgences, wanting the bounty of Santa Barbara to be reflected in their wedding banquets.

As for the anxiety that creeps in as the big day nears, both Rivera and Hayden stress the importance of tapping into paid time off the week before the wedding. “I know it’s not a luxury that everyone can afford,” said Hayden, “but if you can, taking that week to yourself helps you ease into the days leading up to the wedding.” For Rivera, that meant enjoying the dozens of out-of-town guests who flew in days before the ceremony, allowing her to have quality time with them in the absence of work or planning obligations. “There comes a time where you need to simply stop everything you’re doing and let someone else worry about it.”

CLICK TO EXPAND/COLLAPSE STORY

Brandy and Victor

Wedding Trends 2020

Minimalism, Eclecticism are in This Year

wedding trends

Cara Robbins

Wedding Trends 2020

Minimalism, Eclecticism are in This Year

By Maggie Yates

The wedding trends for the new decade are all about intimacy and personalization. The priorities of the current generation of brides and grooms tend toward sustainability over excess and a less formal sensibility that aligns with a more secular culture. The vibes of this year’s weddings are minimalism, eclecticism, and celebration of the couple’s unique love.

Rather than the stress and price tag of a 200-person gala, couples are shaving their weddings down to the essentials. “Micro” weddings are intimate, small-scale ceremonies with only a core contingent of family and friends. These 20-person-or-fewer nuptials can be held in unique spaces and can feature experience-based events, such as a ride-and-sip bicycle wine-tasting weekend that begins with sunrise nuptials in a vineyard. Without having to cater to a parade of acquaintances and plus-ones, the couple can focus on each other and their immediate community in a more conscious way.

People of all genders are embracing lighthearted adaptations of wedding fashion with exciting colors and sophisticated silhouettes. Layers of ruffles, puffed sleeves, and intricate floral patterns are en vogue over the plain white gown, making it easier to choose upcycled clothing. The black suit, too, has fallen out of necessity, and colorful jackets are becoming a more popular way to express individuality.

The Pantone color of the year is Classic Blue, which pairs well with modern, bold palettes and softer, natural color stories. Bright pops of color, including dyed garlands and spray-painted flower stems, adorn tables and furniture and drape from the ceilings. Dried flowers offer an unexpected texture to floral arrangements, and edible flowers can be found garnishing cocktails, frozen into ice cubes, and sprinkled over salads and cakes. The refurbished-hardware look is giving way to architectural furniture with a sleek, modern vibe, and, as always, mood lighting is integral to any event. Candles are timeless, but many couples are opting for brightly colored neon, tube light, or LED accents.

Sustainability continues to be an important trend. Consider committing to a zero-waste event by using repurposed materials and donating your florals after the wedding. Challenge yourself to a minimal carbon footprint by using locally sourced products and local vendors. Consider potted plants rather than cut flowers in your arrangements, and avoid confetti, fireworks, or anything else that leaves a trace on the environment.

Couples living together before marriage is common, making classic gift registry items of linens, china, and appliances inapt. Instead, people are setting up websites where guests can gift money for honeymoon experiences, future investments (such as a house down payment or a preschool fund), or donations to the couple’s favorite charity.

Weddings are no longer a passive viewers’ activity with an included meal ​— ​personal variations on cultural traditions offer a more deliberate, authentic experience for the couple and their guests.

Listings

Venues

Venues

Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens

Arbor: Capacity 150.

Grass: Capacity 60.

Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga Sts. (805) 897-1982. santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Alhecama Theatre

Capacity 140.

215-A E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.

jessica@sbthp.org.

sbthp.org/alhecamarental

Arnoldi’s Café

Patio: Capacity 150.

Banquet room: Capacity 50.

600 Olive St. Events: (805) 886-2842.

Restaurant: (805) 962-5394. arnoldis.com

Belmond El Encanto

Outdoor ceremony locations: Capacity 44-200.

Reception space: Capacity 14-200.

800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.

privateevents.ele@belmond.com. belmond.com

The Brewhouse

229 W. Montecito St. (805) 884-4664.

jamieandraeanna@yahoo.com. sbbrewhouse.com

Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.

1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 150-180.

Cocktail style: Capacity 240.

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Carr Winery Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 60.

Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com. carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Warehouse

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 200.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com. carrwinery.com

Casa de la Guerra

Capacity 250.

15 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 961-5376.

jessica@sbthp.org. sbthp.org/casa-de-la-guerra-rental

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65.

Cocktail style: Capacity 75.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Chase Palm Park Center

Seated: Capacity 100.

Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.

Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.

Plaza: Capacity 300.

Pavilion: Capacity 300.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill & Endless Summer Bar-Café

Seated: Capacity 150.

Standing: Capacity 200.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. (805) 564-1200.

events@chuckswaterfrontgrill.com. chuckswaterfrontgrill.com/partiesevents

Circle Bar B Ranch

Capacity 150.

1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta. (805) 968-1113.

weddings@circlebarb.com. circlebarbwedding.com

East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta

Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Eleven 14

Private Banquet: Capacity 90.

Restaurant: Capacity 250.

1114 State St. (805) 956-4770.

chris@1114sb.com. 1114sb.com

El Paseo

Capacity 275.

813 Anacapa St. (805) 962-6050.

manager@elpaseosb.com. elpaseosb.com

Elings Park

Godric Grove: Capacity 200.

Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.

1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.

elingspark.org

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Capacity 300.

1260 Channel Dr. (805) 969-2261.

fourseasons.com/santabarbara/weddings

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 897-2582.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Granada Theatre

Capacity 225.

1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.

tdunn@granadasb.org. granadasb.org

Historic Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300.

Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 560-7557.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Hotel Californian

Capacity 250.

36 State St. (805) 882-0100.

weddings@thehotelcalifornian.com. hotelcalifornian.com

Kimpton Canary Hotel

Indoors: Ballroom Capacity 150.

Rooftop: Capacity 120.

31 W. Carrillo St. (805) 879-9144.

catering@canarysantabarbara.com. canarysantabarbara.com

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. (805) 897-1982.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130.

Standing: Capacity 200.

Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity: 50. Standing: Capacity 70.

Private Dining Room:

Seated: Capacity 50

131 Anacapa St.

events@thelarksb.com. thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 200.

Loma Alta & Shoreline Dr.

(805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Loquita

Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 110. Standing: Capacity 150.

Patio: Seated: Capacity 70. Standing: Capacity 100.

Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.

202 State St. (805) 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com. loquitasb.com

Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 100.

1232 De la Vina St. (805) 897-2566.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

MacKenzie Center

Seated: Capacity 70.

Cocktail style: Capacity 100.

3111 State St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Mission Rose Garden

Capacity 200.

Los Olivos and Laguna Sts. (805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Mosher Alumni House

Capacity 120.

Located on UCSB campus. (805) 893-2957.

ucsbalum.com/programs/mosher

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Full Museum Package: Capacity 500.

Sky Garden Package: Capacity 220.

125 State St. (805) 770-5010.

events@moxi.org. moxi.org

The Narrative Loft

Capacity 120.

1 N. Calle César Chávez, #240. (805) 845-8870.

thenarrativeloft.com

Ortega Welcome House

Seated: Capacity 50.

Cocktail style: Capacity 70.

632 E. Ortega St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Paradise Café

Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 100.

Standing: Capacity 150.

Patio: Seated: Capacity 40. Standing: Capacity 60.

events@paradisecafe.com. paradisecafe.com

Pearl Social

Full Restaurant: Capacity 70.

Patio (semi-private): Capacity 30.

131 Anacapa St.

events@pearlsocialsb.com. pearlsocialsb.com

Venues cont’d

Presidio Chapel

Capacity 250.

123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.

jessica@sbthp.org. sbthp.org/presidio-rental

Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Capacity 600.

304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.

(805) 681-7216.

events@goletahistory.org. goletahistory.org

Rincon Beach Club

Capacity 350.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.

eventsbyrincon.com

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Capacity 1,250

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california

Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito

Capacity 350

1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. (805) 900-8388.

rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

Saint Barbara Event Center

Capacity 200.

1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492

rentals@saintbarbara.net. saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

Santa Barbara Club

Capacity 200.

1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.

jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org. santabarbaraclub.org

San Ysidro Ranch

Capacity 200.

900 San Ysidro Ln., Montecito. 565-1700.

sanysidroranch.com

S.B. Botanic Garden

Capacity 30-80 (12 locations).

1212 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4726 x103.

sbbg.org/venues

S.B. City College

The Great Meadow

The Winslow Maxwell Overlook

Contact for capacity information. 721 Cliff Dr. (805) 965-0581 x2265.

specialevents@sbcc.edu sbcc.edu

S.B. County Courthouse

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

Mural Room: Capacity 100.

1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.

countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Event Space

(805) 665-6532.

kristine@sbeventspace.com. sbeventspace.com

S.B. Historical Museum

Capacity 20-450.

136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.

rentals@sbhistorical.org. sbhistorical.org

S.B. Maritime Museum

Capacity 12-400.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. 456-8749.

events@sbmm.org. santabarbaraoceanviewweddings.com

S.B. Museum of Natural History

Fleischmann Auditorium: Capacity 350.

Wooded Area + Broder Building: Capacity 200.

Sprague Butterfly Pavilion + Plazas: Capacity 150.

2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150.

Outdoors: Capacity 200.

211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Sailing Center Double Dolphin catamaran:

Capacity 49.

302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 962-2826.

anchor@sbsail.com. sbsail.com/weddings

S.B. Venues

111 E. Haley St. (805) 963-5766. santabarbaravenues.com

S.B. Wine Collective

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 120.

Semi-private options available.

131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. (805) 456-2700.

events@santabarbarawinecollective.com. santabarbarawinecollective.com

S.B. Woman’s Club

Capacity 200.

670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.

rentals@sbwomansclub.com. sbwomansclub.com

Venues cont’d

S.B. Zoo

Capacity 250-1,000.

500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.

events@sbzoo.org. sbzoo.org/weddings

Serra Hall

Capacity 150.

2201 Laguna St. (805) 682-4713 x154.

santabarbaramission.org/venues

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Capacity 300-400.

1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.

sohosb.com

The Suite at El Paseo

28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com. sbeventspace.com/el-paseo

Trinity Episcopal Church

Capacity 400.

1500 State St. (805) 965-7419.

office@trinitysb.org. trinitysb.org

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

(805) 450-1102.

info@villaandvineweddings.com. villaandvineweddings.com

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 175.

423 Victoria St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Jewels

Jewels

33 Jewels at El Paseo

814 State Street. (805) 957-9100.

diane33jewels@gmail.com. 33jewels.com

Bryant & Sons, Ltd.

812 State St. (805) 966-9187. 1482 E. Valley Rd., Ste. 37, Montecito. (805) 565-4411.

info@bryantandsons.com. bryantandsons.com

Calla Gold Jewelry

Personal jeweler.

Travel

Travel

Best Room Block Rates

(805) 691-2757.

bestroomblockrates@gmail.com.

bestroomblockrates.com

TravelStore (Travel Agency)

1324 State St., Ste. C. (805) 963-6521.

tanya.b@travelstore.com.

travelstore.com/santa-barbara-travelstore

Wedding Wear

Wedding Wear

Men’s Wearhouse

719 State St. (805) 962-2694.

menswearhouse.com

Mission Tuxedos

135 W. Mission St. (805) 569-3334.

missiontuxedos.com

Musicians/DeeJays

Musicians/DeeJays

AMS Entertainment

Deejays, lighting, photo booths, and dance floors.

(805) 899-4000. tad@ams-events.com.

ams-events.com

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.

(805) 637-3632.

area51livemusic.com

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.

(805) 965-5559.

brucegoldish@gmail.com.

brucegoldish.com

Dan Willard Music Service

Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.

(805) 415-8478.

danwillardmusic@gmail.com.

danwillardmusic.com

DJ Darla Bea

Award-winning wedding and event deejay.

(805) 895-3400.

djdarlabea@gmail.com.

djdarlabea.com

DJ Hecktik

Pro DJ/MC, sound & lighting, and photobooth.

(805) 259-8277. josh@djhecktik.com.

djhecktik.com

DJ Zeke

Deejay, emcee, lighting, and photo booth.

698-0791. djzeke@gmail.com.

djzekesb.com

Elite Disc Jockeys

Deejay, emcee, photo booth, lighting, and video.

(805) 331-4416.

info@elitediscjockeys.com.

elitediscjockeys.com

Frank Ramirez

Deejay extraordinaire and wedding officiant.

(805) 453-1090.

zerimat13@att.net.

GuitarWitt by Michael Witt

(805) 334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.

guitarwitt.com

JSH Music Productions

Live bands, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.

(510) 697-7392. jon@jshmusic.com.

jshmusic.com

Laurie Rasmussen

Harpist. (805) 320-9337.

info@laurierasmussen.com.

laurierasmussen.com

Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara

Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.

(805) 455-3661.

mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/MariachiLasOlas

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.

(805) 965-8249.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Society Jazz

Jazz trio with crooner.

(805) 448-3788. sbcrooner@gmail.com.

societyjazz.com

So What Kombo

Jazz with a twist of R&B and funk.

(805) 684-2930.

ken@sowhatkombo.com.

sowhatkombo.com

Invitations

Invitations

Alessaro Designs

(805) 284-7984. info@alessaro.com.

alessaro.com

Bella Mia Calligraphy

Wedding envelope addressing, place cards, and event signage.

@bellamiacalligraphy

bellamiacalligraphy@gmail.com

Butterbean Studios

Wedding invitations, signs, and graphic design needs.

info@butterbeanstudios.com.

butterbeanstudios.com

Calligraphy by Leslee Sipress

(805) 966-6314.

tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress

Folio Press & Paperie

301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.

print@woottonprinting.com.

foliopressandpaperie.com

Letter Perfect Ink Design & Nature

1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A.

(805) 969-7998.

letterperfectsb@gmail.com.

letterperfectsantabarbara.com

Paper Star/h2>

1726 Lasuen Rd.

(805) 453-2340.

diane@paperstarsb.com.

paperstarsb.com

Type A Creative

Kendall Pata

Wedding invitations and all event graphic design needs.

(805) 973-7968.

kendall@type-a-creative.com.

type-a-creative.com

Wonder and Wit

Wedding invitations, signage, and website.

735 State St., Ste. 222. (817) 343-7637.

ted@wonderandwit.com.

wonderandwit.com/weddings

Photographers

Photographers

The Barbarazzi

(805) 637-0752.

thebarbarazzi@gmail.com. thebarbarazzi.com

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320. info@bycherryphotography.com. bycherryphotography.com

Captured & Created

(914) 330-1937. carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com. capturedandcreated.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

Specializing in intimate S.B. weddings.

(805) 448-5487. emilyhr@verizon.net. emilyhart-roberts.com

Fine Heart Photography

(805) 637-0752. barbarabyrge@gmail.com. fineheartphotography.com

Head & Heart Photography

(805) 618-2510. hello@headandheartphotography.com. headandheartphotography.com

Jocelyn & Spencer

hello@jocelynandspencer.com. jocelynandspencer.com

Just Kiss Collective

(805) 636-1124. hello@justkisscollective.com. justkisscollective.com

Kelsey Crews Photo

(805) 699-6232. kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com. kcrewsphoto.com

Kiel Rucker Photography

(805) 770-7733. kiel@kielrucker.com. kielrucker.com

Kristen Beinke Photography

110 W. Mission St. (805) 403-4742.

info@kristenbeinke.com. kristenbeinke.com

Leah Valentine Photography

(805) 364-0204. leah@leahvalentine.com. leahvalentine.com

Lindsey Drewes Photography

(805) 245-1817. lindsey@lindseydrewes.com. lindseydrewes.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534. michelle@michellelauren.com. michellelauren.com

Photography by Isaac

Photojournalistic-style photography and videography.

(805) 455-0856. isaacarte@gmail.com. photographybyisaac.com

Pinnel Photography

(805) 319-9467. hello@pinnelphotography.com. pinnelphotography.com

Riviera Productions

Wedding and event videography.

(805) 452-7069. jennie@rivierasb.com. rivierasb.com

Sarita Relis Photography

(805) 335-1485. info@saritarelis.com. saritarelis.com

Veils & Tails Photography

veilstailsphoto@gmail.com.

veilsandtailsphoto.com

Services & Rentals

Services & Rentals

Alessaro Designs

Party favors. (805) 284-7984. info@alessaro.com. alessaro.com

All Heart Rentals

1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. B, Goleta. (805) 448-6325. allheartrentals@gmail.com. allheartrentals.com

Alterations Barbara Logan

(805) 687-6677. barbjeanqueen@yahoo.com. tinyurl.com/BarbaraLoganAlterations

Ambient Event Design

Lighting, sound, video, power, and floral design. (805) 886-8444. sales@ambientevent.com. ambientevent.com

AMS Events

Lighting and photo booths. (805) 899-4000. tad@ams-events.com. ams-events.com

Anything with Words

Molly-Ann Leikin. Custom vows to last a lifetime. (805) 845-4535. anythingwithwords.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual. (805) 966-9616. mail@bellavistadesigns.com. bellavistadesigns.com

Beth McDonald Consulting

Corporate intuitive and astrologer. 22 N. Voluntario St., Ste. B. (805) 708-2935. thebusinesspsychic@gmail.com. bethmcdonaldconsulting.com

Bright Event Rentals

1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 566-3566. sales-sb@bright.com. bright.com

Choozly

Referral-based wedding services listings. choozly.org

Coast 2 Coast Collection

Wedding registry, luxury gift, tableware, and jewelry boutique. La Arcada Courtyard, 1114 State St., Ste. 10. (805) 845-7888. info@c2ccollection.com. coast2coastcollection.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.

Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250. sbcrecorder.com

Discount Party Rental

Everything from chairs to china.

423 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 963-1336. info@discountpartyrental.com. discountpartyrental.com

Elan Event Rentals

Specialty decor. (805) 760-0544. info@elaneventrentals.com. elaneventrentals.com

Islay Events

Lighting, sound, decor, power, video, and fabric treatments. 747 S. Kellogg Ave., Ste. C, Goleta. (805) 202-5510. sales@islayevents.com. islayevents.com

Jensen Audio Visual

75 Aero Camino, Ste. 103, Goleta. (805) 886-7022. kelly@jensenav.com. jensenav.com

Dr. Jessica Higgins

Connected Couple: Your map to happy, lasting love. (805) 689-2285. jessica@drjessicahiggins.com. drjessicahiggins.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

133 E. De la Guerra St., Ste. 62. Showroom, 721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484. sales@just4funpartyrentals.com. just4funpartyrentals.com

Letter Perfect Gift & Gallery

2346 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 453-1465. letterperfectsummerland.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101. lilsss350@gmail.com. lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

Professional on-site childcare service in S.B., Ojai, and Santa Ynez. (805) 688-1812. thelittleguest@gmail.com. thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting. (805) 965-8249. bonnie@musicbybonnie.com. musicbybonnie.com

Parasols in Paradise

Sales and rentals of parasols. (805) 636-0439. info@parasolsinparadise.com. parasolsinparadise.com

Santa Barbara Company

Local wedding welcome gifts. 214 E. Victoria St. (805) 845-3700. events@santabarbaracompany.com. santabarbaracompany.com

S.B. Wedding Dance

Traditional and specialty dances. 531 E. Cota St. (805) 966-5299. madeleine@sbdancearts.com. sbweddingdance.com

Soirée Photobooth Co.

Modern photobooth service. (805) 585-7575. hello@soireephotoboothco.com. soireephotoboothco.com

Sweet Beginnings Vintage Rentals

Vintage decor. 113 W. Ocean Ave, Lompoc. (805) 588-5032. trsgrssn@aol.com sweetbeginningslompoc.com

The Tent Merchant Inc.

Prop & Décor House, 436 E. Gutierrez St. Haley Will Call Warehouse, 202 E. Haley St. (805) 963-6064. info@thetentmerchant.com. thetentmerchant.com

The Wedding Dancer

Specializing in bride/groom and father/daughter dances and flash mobs. (805) 637-8932

Town & Country Event Rentals

1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7. (805) 770-3300. infosb@tacer.biz. tacer.biz

Flowers

Flowers

Alexis Ireland Florals

(805) 680-8965. alexisirelandflorals.com

Bright Floral

(917) 406-9120. amy@brightfloral.com. brightfloral.com

Cody Floral Design

Laura Sangas. (805) 403-4100. codyfloraldesign.com

Effloresce Floral

(805) 450-7088. shannon@efflorescefloral.com. efflorescefloral.com

ella & louie flowers

240 E. Hwy. 246, Ste. 105, Buellton. (805) 691-9106. studio@ellaandlouie.com. ellaandlouie.com

Susie Hart Design

(949) 370-2648. hartles65@gmail.com. instagram.com/susiehartdesigns

Terra Malia Designs

Terra Basche. (805) 966-5521. info@terramaliadesigns.com. terramaliadesigns.com

The Village Gardener

(805) 745-1125. villagegardener1@verizon.net. thevillagegardenersb.com

Catering

Catering

Catering by Woody’s

(805) 964-8824. info@cateringbywoodys.com. cateringbywoodys.com

Country Catering Company

5925 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 964-3811. events@countrycateringcompany.com. countrycateringcompany.com

Creative Services Catering

(805) 965-9121. events@creativeservicescatering.com. creativeservicescatering.com

Island View Catering

(805) 569-5747. avrey@ivcatering.com. ivcatering.com

Jolly Brothers Catering

(805) 791-5593. jolly.bros1@gmail.com. jollybros.com

Lorraine Lim Catering

(805) 646-2200. lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com. lorrainelimcatering.com

Pure Joy Catering

111 E. Haley St. (805) 963-5766. events@purejoycatering.com. purejoycatering.com

Zoo Catering Services by Rincon

(805) 566-9933 sales@eventsbyrincon.com. zoocateringbyrincon.com

Cakes/Bakeries

Cakes/Bakeries

Jessica Foster Confections

(805) 637-6985. jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

1017 State St. (805) 845-7400. events@lilacpatisserie.com. lilacpatisserie.com/wedding

Lorraine Lim Catering

(805) 646-2200. lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com. lorrainelimcatering.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bundt cakes, Bundtinis, and tiered cakes. 5784 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 845-4899. nothingbundtcakes.com

Rori’s Creamery

Customized scoops, sundae, or made-to-order ice cream sandwich cart. (805) 220-6019. events@roriscreamery.com. rorisartisanalcreamery.com

Officiants

Officiants

Barbara Rose Sherman

Nondenominational, interfaith, Jewish traditions. (805) 569-5659. barbararosesherman@me.com. barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Mousouris – I Do Santa Barbara

(805) 895-7428. momouse1@outlook.com. idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Ceremonies by Nanette

Joyful and creative ceremonies for all couples. (805) 452-0056. nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com. ceremoniesbynanette.com

Rev. Dani Antman

Sacred and unique ceremonies. (609) 306-8038. dantman170@aol.com. daniantman.com/weddings

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths. (805) 687-4248. jerry@bellamyservices.com. weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

Gail Kelley Murray

(805) 455-5205. gaelkm@yahoo.com. facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

Miriam Lindbeck

(805) 452-0954. miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com. weddingsantabarbara.com

Patrice Handley

Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies. (805) 886-5930. patrice@sbclassicweddings.com. santabarbaraclassicweddings.com

Rabbi Elihu Gevirtz

(805) 886-3502. rabbielihu@gmail.com

Transportation

Transportation

Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455). billsbussb@gmail.com. bills-bus.com

Eos S.B. Wine Tours and Transportation

Wine tours, private charters, weddings, and airport transfers. 500 Anacapa St. (805) 683-9636. contact@eossantabarbara.com eossantabarbara.com

Gold Coast Events & Tours

Dedicated service for weddings and events. 3463 State St., Ste. 408. (805) 966-5466. reservations@goldcoastlimos.com. goldcoastlimos.com

Rockstar Transportation

(805) 882-9191. info@rockstarsb.com. rockstarsb.com

Rockstar Trolley

(805) 451-9999. events@rockstartrolley.com. rockstartrolley.com

S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours

(805) 637-6320. info@sbchauffeuring.com. sbchauffeuring.com

S.B. Trolley

1 Garden St. (805) 965-0353. info@sbtrolley.com. sbtrolley.com

Signature Parking

1482 E. Valley Rd., Ste. 311, Montecito. (805) 969-7275. info@signatureparking.com. signatureparking.com

Consultants/Planners

Consultants/Planners

Alegria by Design

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992. info@alegriabydesign.com. alegriabydesign.com

Alexandra Kolendrianos

Wedding planner. (323) 363-9005. ak@alexandrak.com. alexandrak.com

Ann Johnson Events

Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling. (805) 570-6396. ann@annjohnsonevents.com. annjohnsonevents.com

Davia Lee Weddings & Events

(805) 588-4793. info@davialee.com. davialee.com

Imagine Weddings & Special Events

315 Meigs Rd., Ste. A337 (805) 682-6700. rebecca@imaginesb.com. imaginesb.com

Jill & Co. Events

(805) 455-0722. jill@jillandcoevents.com. jillandcoevents.com

La Fleur Weddings & Events

(805) 350-3281. jill@lafleurweddings.com. lafleurweddings.com

Love + Story Events

(805) 729-2410. hello@loveandstoryevents.com. loveandstoryevents.com

Magnolia Event Design

(805) 691-2757. hello@magnoliaed.com. magnoliaeventdesign.com

Once in a Lifetime

Wedding coordinating and event planning. (805) 453-6172. sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com. sbonceinalifetime.com

Rani Hoover

Inspired Weddings & Events LLC. (805) 245-8199. ranihoover@gmail.com. ranihoover.com

S.B. Elopement

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992. info@sbelopement.com. sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding Coordinator

Toby Theule. (805) 330-1729. toby@sbweddingcoordinator.com. sbweddingcoordinator.com

S.B. Wedding Style

836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073. (805) 895-3402. info@santabarbarawedding.com. santabarbarawedding.com

Wild Heart Events

(805) 252-7566. hello@wildheartevents.com. wildheartevents.com

Salons

Salons & Makeup

Cielo Spa Boutique

1725 State St., Ste. C. (805) 687-8979. cielospasb.com Dreamcatcher Artistry

On-location makeup and hair. (805) 453-5029. info@dreamcatcherartistry.com. dreamcatcherartistry.com

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777. floatluxuryspa.com

Julie Morgan Hair Makeup

(415) 786-3765. julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com. juliemorganhairandmakeup.com

Le Rêve Organic Spa & Boutique

21 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 564-2977. le-reve.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

Massages and facials. (805) 284-9244. mje@sbmobilespa.com. sbmobilemassage.com

Print Issue

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.