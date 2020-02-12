Wedding Guide 2020

Ethiopian Wedding in Santa Barbara

The Jubilant Celebration of an Ethiopian Wedding

By Maggie Yates

In Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Eritrea, more than a decade of civil war in the 1970s and ’80s displaced hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom made new lives for themselves in the United States. A refugee by her teen years, Ethiopian-born Saba Tewolde escaped conflict in her homeland and journeyed through Saudi Arabia, Romania, Germany, and Italy before she was able to join family in California, eventually making her way to Santa Barbara. Here, she lived with her grandmother, also an immigrant. From living in an African village in a warzone to working as a caretaker in Montecito, Tewolde has led a life defined by two distinctly different communities.

The Ethiopian community in Santa Barbara is relatively nonexistent. Saba’s life for the last 15 years has had almost no local crossover between her new Californian community and the culture of her childhood. Despite loving her life in California, there were certain aspects of her home culture that she longed for. As the years passed, Tewolde turned her focus to marriage ​— ​she desperately wanted to marry a man from a similar background, an Ethiopian with whom she could share her faith and culture and who could relate to the stress of a life displaced. “I grew up with amazing Christian faith,” said Tewolde. “But looking for an Ethiopian man in Santa Barbara was almost impossible. People said, ‘You must be crazy! You’ll never find him here!’ And I said, ‘No… God will connect me.’” The closest population of Ethiopian and Eritrean people is down the coast in Los Angeles. Tewolde began frequenting an Ethiopian church group there to connect with her past. There, a tall Eritrean man named Robel Beata caught her eye. “After we met, I spent one month, two months not taking his phone calls. I had to pray to see if he’s my Adam. I call him my Adam, from Adam and Eve. … My Adam is the right man. I was praying, asking God if [Robel] was from him.”

Tewolde’s faith was rewarded with a sign: She attended a wedding in Los Angeles as a bridesmaid. Unbeknownst to Tewolde, one of the groomsmen was ill, leading to a last-minute replacement. Beata joined the wedding party in a borrowed, ill-fitting suit. “It happened that he was there,” said Tewolde, “and I was 100 percent sure to call him to get to know him.” When the couple decided to wed after several months of courtship, they were faced with an emotional decision. So many important people, family and friends of both the bride and groom, including Tewolde’s mother, were still in Africa. The pair considered a destination wedding in Eritrea, but that would exclude most of the important people from the couple’s new life in America. They ultimately decided to have the wedding in Santa Barbara, where Beata was moving to join Tewolde as a caretaker. “God gave me such a great family here, too,” said Tewolde. “These wonderful friends became my family, so I said, ‘I’m not going to look back; I’m going to have my wedding here in Santa Barbara and they can come.’”

The couple quickly discovered the hefty price tag attached to a Santa Barbara wedding. They continued to scale down their event to accommodate their limited budget, when an astounding wave of generosity swept through Tewolde’s adopted community. “Our friends, the Americans, are the most giving, gracious, wonderful people,” said Tewolde of the Santa Barbarans who pitched in with donated goods, services, and a venue to create a one-of-a-kind wedding that brought Tewolde and Beata’s Ethiopian and Eritrean heritage to blend with California culture.

Vicki and Drew Dusebout of Hope Ranch met Tewolde through an area Bible study. At the time, their son was working on a project for school on the importance of clean water for needy communities across the world, and Tewolde, intrigued, reached out to the family. “Saba, she’s larger than life,” said Dusebout. “She said, ‘I’m on a prayer chain with 300 Ethiopian people, and we’ve heard of these boys, and I have to meet them. I am that person: I used to walk 20 miles from my village every day for clean water.’” Tewolde became close with the Dusebouts, who offered their spacious property as a venue for the wedding. “She was engaged to be married,” said Dusebout, “and she had no budget, nothing, and I said, ‘Do you want to get married in the backyard?’ And here we are.”

Area professional photographer Joni Lynn of Joni Lynn Photography also offered her services. She’d been friends with Tewolde for a number of years, but they’d fallen out of touch. When Joni saw a Facebook posting from a local pastor soliciting help for the wedding of their Ethiopian friends, her interest was piqued. Lynn, who’s been a wedding photographer for two decades, thought to herself as she clicked on the post, “If this is Saba, I’m doing her wedding.”

Lynn then brought Heather Stern, an event designer with Blessed Be Productions, to the team. Stern, who didn’t meet Tewolde in person until the day of the wedding, was inspired to participate after resonating deeply with Tewolde’s passionate Christian faith. In the initial design of the visual elements of the event, Stern asked Tewolde what colors she wanted, and Tewolde requested red, to represent the blood of Christ. “That’s my girl,” said Heather. “She’s out there with her faith. … I like that she’s so brazen about it. I thought it was very cool.”

Stern coordinated with Lynn and Dusebout and went on a hunt for flowers, foliage, and other unique and extravagant items to create a striking look that incorporated thematic features from both sides of the world. Tables were adorned with long branches, moss, and blood-red roses. There were long gladiolas for revelers to hold over the dancing newlyweds. “I’m also really religious,” said Stern, “and I also didn’t get married until later in life. I know that feeling of waiting so long and [wondering], ‘Where is he?’ I connected with that longing.”

With a venue, a photographer, a visual designer, and a host of other volunteers, Tewolde’s Santa Barbara community fashioned a wedding celebration that melded Tewolde and Beata’s two worlds. Guests came from Santa Barbara, and friends and family of the bride and groom represented the Ethiopian diaspora from L.A. to the East Coast, and as far away as Europe. Altogether, 250 people witnessed Tewolde and Beata’s union. Guests took part in the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, took pictures with the bride and groom in front of a backdrop painted to look like their villages of origin, and, perhaps most notably to Dusebout, Stern, and Lynn, danced with a joyful fervor to lush gospel music. Tewolde described these songs of faith as having a rhythm for running and jumping. “It’s to move around with the sound,” she said. “You don’t have to understand the words or what kind of song they are singing to feel it and want to dance.” “When you go to an Ethiopian wedding, you will dance,” said Stern. “The Ethiopian women will grab your arm and pull you onto the dance floor. If you resist, they just pull you harder.” Lynn concurred: “If they were dancing and locked eyes with you, even as a random, white, Santa Barbara person, they pulled you into the dance floor, like, ‘Get out here! This is you; this is us; we’re celebrating!’”

Any event with several hundred people is going to have its moments of chaos. “The caterer was wild,” said Stern. “He was late; everyone was late. That’s the thing with an Ethiopian wedding. It happens when it happens.” But despite the cultural surprises along the way ​— ​like the extra hundred guests on their own timetable, or the chef roasting a goat over an open flame in the poolhouse kitchen ​— ​the event was described by all as a jubilant celebration of love, community, and traditions foreign and familiar.

For Tewolde and Beata, the outpouring of love and generosity has blessed their marriage with an auspicious beginning. “It was an Ethiopian wedding, but it was both,” said Tewolde. “We had the coffee ceremony and the food and the dress ​— ​we had the white dress and the Ethiopian dress ​— ​and the dancing, the jumping, and the sounds we make. It was so beautiful. … I [didn’t] know how [this] would be possible! We lost everything coming over from Eritrea and Ethiopia. And these families, the Americans … they are everything to us. And the wedding was so beautiful! It’s overwhelming.”

Now married, Tewolde and Beata have dreams of opening up the Ethiopian restaurant that Santa Barbara is sorely missing. Tewolde, whose journey as a child of conflict took her from Ethiopia to Santa Barbara, and Beata, who escaped from Ethiopia to Kenya, then to South America, Mexico, and finally Los Angeles, are overjoyed by the love and community they’ve found in Santa Barbara. “You leave home,” said Tewolde with the wisdom that comes with loss, rebuilding, and finding new direction, “but you find home.”