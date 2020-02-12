Santa Barbara Wedding Guide 2020
Everything you need to plan your wedding.
______________ ______________
Introduction
____ ____
Introduction
Did you know that according to Greek folklore, if a bride hides a sugar cube somewhere on her person, it will “sweeten” the union? Or that in some cultures, pearls worn on your wedding day are said to represent tears that you will shed during your marriage? We here at the Santa Barbara Independent realize that this is not the type of information you need when planning your big day, so we have created our annual Wedding Resource Guide to provide inspiration and insights that will assist you during this process.
In addition, Maggie Yates writes about an Ethiopian wedding in Santa Barbara filled with love, community, and traditions, as well as trends for 2020 that include “micro” weddings, florals, ruffles, colors, and the benefits of zero-waste events. Ninette Paloma sits down with a newly married bride and groom who work at the Indy (not married to each other) and asks them what they learned during the wedding planning process, from engagement to nuptials. And finally, our readers’ top wedding movies are revealed from our “Tell Us Your Favorite Wedding Movie” online poll.
Whether you believe in superstitions such as Egyptian women pinching the bride on her wedding day for good luck or Czech newlyweds being showered with peas instead of rice, let this list of area vendors in the complete Wedding Resource Guide supply you with all Santa Barbara has to offer to create a day that is as unique and extraordinary as you both are.
Look for information on how to be listed in the in next year’s guide in our paper and online in early January 2021. Listings are user submitted and do not automatically roll over from the previous year without verification.
Listings
Venues
Venues
Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens
Arbor: Capacity 150.
Grass: Capacity 60.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga Sts. (805) 897-1982. santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Alhecama Theatre
Capacity 140.
215-A E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
jessica@sbthp.org.
sbthp.org/alhecamarental
Arnoldi’s Café
Patio: Capacity 150.
Banquet room: Capacity 50.
600 Olive St. Events: (805) 886-2842.
Restaurant: (805) 962-5394. arnoldis.com
Belmond El Encanto
Outdoor ceremony locations: Capacity 44-200.
Reception space: Capacity 14-200.
800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.
privateevents.ele@belmond.com. belmond.com
The Brewhouse
229 W. Montecito St. (805) 884-4664.
jamieandraeanna@yahoo.com. sbbrewhouse.com
Cabrillo Pavilion
Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Carousel House
Seated: Capacity 150-180.
Cocktail style: Capacity 240.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Carr Winery Barrel Room & Patio
Seated: Capacity 60.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com. carrwinery.com
Carr Winery Warehouse
Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 200.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com. carrwinery.com
Casa de la Guerra
Capacity 250.
15 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 961-5376.
jessica@sbthp.org. sbthp.org/casa-de-la-guerra-rental
Casa Las Palmas
Seated: Capacity 65.
Cocktail style: Capacity 75.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Chase Palm Park Center
Seated: Capacity 100.
Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)
Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.
Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.
Plaza: Capacity 300.
Pavilion: Capacity 300.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Chuck’s Waterfront Grill & Endless Summer Bar-Café
Seated: Capacity 150.
Standing: Capacity 200.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. (805) 564-1200.
events@chuckswaterfrontgrill.com. chuckswaterfrontgrill.com/partiesevents
Circle Bar B Ranch
Capacity 150.
1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta. (805) 968-1113.
weddings@circlebarb.com. circlebarbwedding.com
East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta
Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Eleven 14
Private Banquet: Capacity 90.
Restaurant: Capacity 250.
1114 State St. (805) 956-4770.
chris@1114sb.com. 1114sb.com
El Paseo
Capacity 275.
813 Anacapa St. (805) 962-6050.
manager@elpaseosb.com. elpaseosb.com
Elings Park
Godric Grove: Capacity 200.
Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.
1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.
elingspark.org
Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara
Capacity 300.
1260 Channel Dr. (805) 969-2261.
fourseasons.com/santabarbara/weddings
Franklin Neighborhood Center
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 897-2582.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Granada Theatre
Capacity 225.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
tdunn@granadasb.org. granadasb.org
Historic Carrillo Ballroom
Seated: Capacity 300.
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 560-7557.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Hotel Californian
Capacity 250.
36 State St. (805) 882-0100.
weddings@thehotelcalifornian.com. hotelcalifornian.com
Kimpton Canary Hotel
Indoors: Ballroom Capacity 150.
Rooftop: Capacity 120.
31 W. Carrillo St. (805) 879-9144.
catering@canarysantabarbara.com. canarysantabarbara.com
La Mesa Park
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 897-1982.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
The Lark
Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130.
Standing: Capacity 200.
Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity: 50. Standing: Capacity 70.
Private Dining Room:
Seated: Capacity 50
131 Anacapa St.
events@thelarksb.com. thelarksb.com
Leadbetter Beach
Beach: Capacity 200.
Loma Alta & Shoreline Dr.(805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Loquita
Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 110. Standing: Capacity 150.
Patio: Seated: Capacity 70. Standing: Capacity 100.
Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com. loquitasb.com
Louise Lowry Davis Center
Capacity 100.
1232 De la Vina St. (805) 897-2566.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
MacKenzie Center
Seated: Capacity 70.
Cocktail style: Capacity 100.
3111 State St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Mission Rose Garden
Capacity 200.
Los Olivos and Laguna Sts. (805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Mosher Alumni House
Capacity 120.
Located on UCSB campus. (805) 893-2957.
ucsbalum.com/programs/mosher
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Full Museum Package: Capacity 500.
Sky Garden Package: Capacity 220.
125 State St. (805) 770-5010.
events@moxi.org. moxi.org
The Narrative Loft
Capacity 120.
1 N. Calle César Chávez, #240. (805) 845-8870.
thenarrativeloft.com
Ortega Welcome House
Seated: Capacity 50.
Cocktail style: Capacity 70.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Paradise Café
Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 100.
Standing: Capacity 150.
Patio: Seated: Capacity 40. Standing: Capacity 60.
events@paradisecafe.com. paradisecafe.com
Pearl Social
Full Restaurant: Capacity 70.
Patio (semi-private): Capacity 30.
131 Anacapa St.
events@pearlsocialsb.com. pearlsocialsb.comVenues cont’d
Presidio Chapel
Capacity 250.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
jessica@sbthp.org. sbthp.org/presidio-rental
Rancho La Patera & Stow House
Capacity 600.
304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.
(805) 681-7216.
events@goletahistory.org. goletahistory.org
Rincon Beach Club
Capacity 350.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.
eventsbyrincon.com
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.
Capacity 1,250
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california
Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito
Capacity 350
1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. (805) 900-8388.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito
Saint Barbara Event Center
Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492
rentals@saintbarbara.net. saintbarbaraeventcenter.com
Santa Barbara Club
Capacity 200.
1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.
jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org. santabarbaraclub.org
San Ysidro Ranch
Capacity 200.
900 San Ysidro Ln., Montecito. 565-1700.
sanysidroranch.com
S.B. Botanic Garden
Capacity 30-80 (12 locations).
1212 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4726 x103.
sbbg.org/venues
S.B. City College
The Great Meadow
The Winslow Maxwell Overlook
Contact for capacity information. 721 Cliff Dr. (805) 965-0581 x2265.
specialevents@sbcc.edu sbcc.edu
S.B. County Courthouse
Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
Mural Room: Capacity 100.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.
countyofsb.org/parks
S.B. Event Space
(805) 665-6532.
kristine@sbeventspace.com. sbeventspace.com
S.B. Historical Museum
Capacity 20-450.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org. sbhistorical.org
S.B. Maritime Museum
Capacity 12-400.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. 456-8749.
events@sbmm.org. santabarbaraoceanviewweddings.com
S.B. Museum of Natural History
Fleischmann Auditorium: Capacity 350.
Wooded Area + Broder Building: Capacity 200.
Sprague Butterfly Pavilion + Plazas: Capacity 150.
2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center
Indoors: Capacity 150.
Outdoors: Capacity 200.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Sailing Center Double Dolphin catamaran:
Capacity 49.
302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 962-2826.
anchor@sbsail.com. sbsail.com/weddings
S.B. Venues
111 E. Haley St. (805) 963-5766. santabarbaravenues.com
S.B. Wine Collective
Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 120.
Semi-private options available.
131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. (805) 456-2700.
events@santabarbarawinecollective.com. santabarbarawinecollective.com
S.B. Woman’s Club
Capacity 200.
670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.
rentals@sbwomansclub.com. sbwomansclub.comVenues cont’d
S.B. Zoo
Capacity 250-1,000.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org. sbzoo.org/weddings
Serra Hall
Capacity 150.
2201 Laguna St. (805) 682-4713 x154.
santabarbaramission.org/venues
Shoreline Park
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
Capacity 300-400.
1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.
sohosb.com
The Suite at El Paseo
28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com. sbeventspace.com/el-paseo
Trinity Episcopal Church
Capacity 400.
1500 State St. (805) 965-7419.
office@trinitysb.org. trinitysb.org
Villa & Vine
Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
info@villaandvineweddings.com. villaandvineweddings.com
Westside Neighborhood Center
Capacity 175.
423 Victoria St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Jewels
Jewels
33 Jewels at El Paseo
814 State Street. (805) 957-9100.
diane33jewels@gmail.com. 33jewels.com
Bryant & Sons, Ltd.
812 State St. (805) 966-9187. 1482 E. Valley Rd., Ste. 37, Montecito. (805) 565-4411.
info@bryantandsons.com. bryantandsons.com
Calla Gold Jewelry
Personal jeweler.
Travel
Travel
Best Room Block Rates
(805) 691-2757.
bestroomblockrates@gmail.com.
bestroomblockrates.com
TravelStore (Travel Agency)
1324 State St., Ste. C. (805) 963-6521.
tanya.b@travelstore.com.
travelstore.com/santa-barbara-travelstore
Wedding Wear
Wedding Wear
Men’s Wearhouse
719 State St. (805) 962-2694.
menswearhouse.com
Mission Tuxedos
135 W. Mission St. (805) 569-3334.
missiontuxedos.com
Musicians/DeeJays
Musicians/DeeJays
AMS Entertainment
Deejays, lighting, photo booths, and dance floors.
(805) 899-4000. tad@ams-events.com.
ams-events.com
Area 51
Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.
(805) 637-3632.
area51livemusic.com
Bruce Goldish
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.
(805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com.
brucegoldish.com
Dan Willard Music Service
Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.
(805) 415-8478.
danwillardmusic@gmail.com.
danwillardmusic.com
DJ Darla Bea
Award-winning wedding and event deejay.
(805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com.
djdarlabea.com
DJ Hecktik
Pro DJ/MC, sound & lighting, and photobooth.
(805) 259-8277. josh@djhecktik.com.
djhecktik.com
DJ Zeke
Deejay, emcee, lighting, and photo booth.
698-0791. djzeke@gmail.com.
djzekesb.com
Elite Disc Jockeys
Deejay, emcee, photo booth, lighting, and video.
(805) 331-4416.
info@elitediscjockeys.com.
elitediscjockeys.com
Frank Ramirez
Deejay extraordinaire and wedding officiant.
(805) 453-1090.
zerimat13@att.net.
GuitarWitt by Michael Witt
(805) 334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.
guitarwitt.com
JSH Music Productions
Live bands, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.
(510) 697-7392. jon@jshmusic.com.
jshmusic.com
Laurie Rasmussen
Harpist. (805) 320-9337.
info@laurierasmussen.com.
laurierasmussen.com
Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara
Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.(805) 455-3661.
mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/MariachiLasOlas
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.
(805) 965-8249.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Society Jazz
Jazz trio with crooner.
(805) 448-3788. sbcrooner@gmail.com.
societyjazz.com
So What Kombo
Jazz with a twist of R&B and funk.
(805) 684-2930.
ken@sowhatkombo.com.
sowhatkombo.com
Invitations
Invitations
Alessaro Designs
(805) 284-7984. info@alessaro.com.
alessaro.com
Bella Mia Calligraphy
Wedding envelope addressing, place cards, and event signage.
@bellamiacalligraphy
bellamiacalligraphy@gmail.com
Butterbean Studios
Wedding invitations, signs, and graphic design needs.
info@butterbeanstudios.com.
butterbeanstudios.com
Calligraphy by Leslee Sipress
(805) 966-6314.
tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress
Folio Press & Paperie
301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.
print@woottonprinting.com.
foliopressandpaperie.com
Letter Perfect Ink Design & Nature
1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A.
(805) 969-7998.
letterperfectsb@gmail.com.
letterperfectsantabarbara.com
Paper Star/h2>
1726 Lasuen Rd.
(805) 453-2340.
diane@paperstarsb.com.
paperstarsb.com
Type A Creative
Kendall Pata
Wedding invitations and all event graphic design needs.
(805) 973-7968.
kendall@type-a-creative.com.
type-a-creative.com
Wonder and Wit
Wedding invitations, signage, and website.
735 State St., Ste. 222. (817) 343-7637.
ted@wonderandwit.com.
wonderandwit.com/weddings
Photographers
Photographers
The Barbarazzi
(805) 637-0752.
thebarbarazzi@gmail.com. thebarbarazzi.com
ByCherry Photography
(323) 377-2320. info@bycherryphotography.com. bycherryphotography.com
Captured & Created
(914) 330-1937. carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com. capturedandcreated.com
Emily Hart-Roberts Photography
Specializing in intimate S.B. weddings.
(805) 448-5487. emilyhr@verizon.net. emilyhart-roberts.com
Fine Heart Photography
(805) 637-0752. barbarabyrge@gmail.com. fineheartphotography.com
Head & Heart Photography
(805) 618-2510. hello@headandheartphotography.com. headandheartphotography.com
Jocelyn & Spencer
hello@jocelynandspencer.com. jocelynandspencer.com
Just Kiss Collective
(805) 636-1124. hello@justkisscollective.com. justkisscollective.com
Kelsey Crews Photo
(805) 699-6232. kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com. kcrewsphoto.com
Kiel Rucker Photography
(805) 770-7733. kiel@kielrucker.com. kielrucker.com
Kristen Beinke Photography
110 W. Mission St. (805) 403-4742.
info@kristenbeinke.com. kristenbeinke.com
Leah Valentine Photography
(805) 364-0204. leah@leahvalentine.com. leahvalentine.com
Lindsey Drewes Photography
(805) 245-1817. lindsey@lindseydrewes.com. lindseydrewes.com
Michelle Lauren Photography
(805) 448-2534. michelle@michellelauren.com. michellelauren.com
Photography by Isaac
Photojournalistic-style photography and videography.
(805) 455-0856. isaacarte@gmail.com. photographybyisaac.com
Pinnel Photography
(805) 319-9467. hello@pinnelphotography.com. pinnelphotography.com
Riviera Productions
Wedding and event videography.
(805) 452-7069. jennie@rivierasb.com. rivierasb.com
Sarita Relis Photography
(805) 335-1485. info@saritarelis.com. saritarelis.com
Veils & Tails Photography
veilstailsphoto@gmail.com.
veilsandtailsphoto.com
Services & Rentals
Services & Rentals
Alessaro Designs
Party favors. (805) 284-7984. info@alessaro.com. alessaro.com
All Heart Rentals
1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. B, Goleta. (805) 448-6325. allheartrentals@gmail.com. allheartrentals.com
Alterations Barbara Logan
(805) 687-6677. barbjeanqueen@yahoo.com. tinyurl.com/BarbaraLoganAlterations
Ambient Event Design
Lighting, sound, video, power, and floral design. (805) 886-8444. sales@ambientevent.com. ambientevent.com
AMS Events
Lighting and photo booths. (805) 899-4000. tad@ams-events.com. ams-events.com
Anything with Words
Molly-Ann Leikin. Custom vows to last a lifetime. (805) 845-4535. anythingwithwords.com
Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Event design, lighting, audio, and visual. (805) 966-9616. mail@bellavistadesigns.com. bellavistadesigns.com
Beth McDonald Consulting
Corporate intuitive and astrologer. 22 N. Voluntario St., Ste. B. (805) 708-2935. thebusinesspsychic@gmail.com. bethmcdonaldconsulting.com
Bright Event Rentals
1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 566-3566. sales-sb@bright.com. bright.com
Choozly
Referral-based wedding services listings. choozly.org
Coast 2 Coast Collection
Wedding registry, luxury gift, tableware, and jewelry boutique. La Arcada Courtyard, 1114 State St., Ste. 10. (805) 845-7888. info@c2ccollection.com. coast2coastcollection.com
County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.
Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250. sbcrecorder.com
Discount Party Rental
Everything from chairs to china.
423 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 963-1336. info@discountpartyrental.com. discountpartyrental.com
Elan Event Rentals
Specialty decor. (805) 760-0544. info@elaneventrentals.com. elaneventrentals.com
Islay Events
Lighting, sound, decor, power, video, and fabric treatments. 747 S. Kellogg Ave., Ste. C, Goleta. (805) 202-5510. sales@islayevents.com. islayevents.com
Jensen Audio Visual
75 Aero Camino, Ste. 103, Goleta. (805) 886-7022. kelly@jensenav.com. jensenav.com
Dr. Jessica Higgins
Connected Couple: Your map to happy, lasting love. (805) 689-2285. jessica@drjessicahiggins.com. drjessicahiggins.com
Just 4 Fun Party Rentals
133 E. De la Guerra St., Ste. 62. Showroom, 721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484. sales@just4funpartyrentals.com. just4funpartyrentals.com
Letter Perfect Gift & Gallery
2346 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 453-1465. letterperfectsummerland.com
Lilys Sewing
(805) 453-7101. lilsss350@gmail.com. lilysewsalot.com
The Little Guest
Professional on-site childcare service in S.B., Ojai, and Santa Ynez. (805) 688-1812. thelittleguest@gmail.com. thelittleguest.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths and lighting. (805) 965-8249. bonnie@musicbybonnie.com. musicbybonnie.com
Parasols in Paradise
Sales and rentals of parasols. (805) 636-0439. info@parasolsinparadise.com. parasolsinparadise.com
Santa Barbara Company
Local wedding welcome gifts. 214 E. Victoria St. (805) 845-3700. events@santabarbaracompany.com. santabarbaracompany.com
S.B. Wedding Dance
Traditional and specialty dances. 531 E. Cota St. (805) 966-5299. madeleine@sbdancearts.com. sbweddingdance.com
Soirée Photobooth Co.
Modern photobooth service. (805) 585-7575. hello@soireephotoboothco.com. soireephotoboothco.com
Sweet Beginnings Vintage Rentals
Vintage decor. 113 W. Ocean Ave, Lompoc. (805) 588-5032. trsgrssn@aol.com sweetbeginningslompoc.com
The Tent Merchant Inc.
Prop & Décor House, 436 E. Gutierrez St. Haley Will Call Warehouse, 202 E. Haley St. (805) 963-6064. info@thetentmerchant.com. thetentmerchant.com
The Wedding Dancer
Specializing in bride/groom and father/daughter dances and flash mobs. (805) 637-8932
Town & Country Event Rentals
1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7. (805) 770-3300. infosb@tacer.biz. tacer.biz
Flowers
Flowers
Alexis Ireland Florals
(805) 680-8965. alexisirelandflorals.com
Bright Floral
(917) 406-9120. amy@brightfloral.com. brightfloral.com
Cody Floral Design
Laura Sangas. (805) 403-4100. codyfloraldesign.com
Effloresce Floral
(805) 450-7088. shannon@efflorescefloral.com. efflorescefloral.com
ella & louie flowers
240 E. Hwy. 246, Ste. 105, Buellton. (805) 691-9106. studio@ellaandlouie.com. ellaandlouie.com
Susie Hart Design
(949) 370-2648. hartles65@gmail.com. instagram.com/susiehartdesigns
Terra Malia Designs
Terra Basche. (805) 966-5521. info@terramaliadesigns.com. terramaliadesigns.com
The Village Gardener
(805) 745-1125. villagegardener1@verizon.net. thevillagegardenersb.com
Catering
Catering
Catering by Woody’s
(805) 964-8824. info@cateringbywoodys.com. cateringbywoodys.com
Country Catering Company
5925 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 964-3811. events@countrycateringcompany.com. countrycateringcompany.com
Creative Services Catering
(805) 965-9121. events@creativeservicescatering.com. creativeservicescatering.com
Island View Catering
(805) 569-5747. avrey@ivcatering.com. ivcatering.com
Jolly Brothers Catering
(805) 791-5593. jolly.bros1@gmail.com. jollybros.com
Lorraine Lim Catering
(805) 646-2200. lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com. lorrainelimcatering.com
Pure Joy Catering
111 E. Haley St. (805) 963-5766. events@purejoycatering.com. purejoycatering.com
Zoo Catering Services by Rincon
(805) 566-9933 sales@eventsbyrincon.com. zoocateringbyrincon.com
Cakes/Bakeries
Cakes/Bakeries
Jessica Foster Confections
(805) 637-6985. jessicafosterconfections.com
Lilac Pâtisserie
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400. events@lilacpatisserie.com. lilacpatisserie.com/wedding
Lorraine Lim Catering
(805) 646-2200. lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com. lorrainelimcatering.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bundt cakes, Bundtinis, and tiered cakes. 5784 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 845-4899. nothingbundtcakes.com
Rori’s Creamery
Customized scoops, sundae, or made-to-order ice cream sandwich cart. (805) 220-6019. events@roriscreamery.com. rorisartisanalcreamery.com
Officiants
Officiants
Barbara Rose Sherman
Nondenominational, interfaith, Jewish traditions. (805) 569-5659. barbararosesherman@me.com. barbararoseweddings.com
Barbra Mousouris – I Do Santa Barbara
(805) 895-7428. momouse1@outlook.com. idosantabarbara.blogspot.com
Ceremonies by Nanette
Joyful and creative ceremonies for all couples. (805) 452-0056. nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com. ceremoniesbynanette.com
Rev. Dani Antman
Sacred and unique ceremonies. (609) 306-8038. dantman170@aol.com. daniantman.com/weddings
Father Jerry Bellamy
Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths. (805) 687-4248. jerry@bellamyservices.com. weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy
Gail Kelley Murray
(805) 455-5205. gaelkm@yahoo.com. facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray
Miriam Lindbeck
(805) 452-0954. miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com. weddingsantabarbara.com
Patrice Handley
Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies. (805) 886-5930. patrice@sbclassicweddings.com. santabarbaraclassicweddings.com
Rabbi Elihu Gevirtz
(805) 886-3502. rabbielihu@gmail.com
Transportation
Transportation
Bill’s Bus
Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455). billsbussb@gmail.com. bills-bus.com
Eos S.B. Wine Tours and Transportation
Wine tours, private charters, weddings, and airport transfers. 500 Anacapa St. (805) 683-9636. contact@eossantabarbara.com eossantabarbara.com
Gold Coast Events & Tours
Dedicated service for weddings and events. 3463 State St., Ste. 408. (805) 966-5466. reservations@goldcoastlimos.com. goldcoastlimos.com
Rockstar Transportation
(805) 882-9191. info@rockstarsb.com. rockstarsb.com
Rockstar Trolley
(805) 451-9999. events@rockstartrolley.com. rockstartrolley.com
S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours
(805) 637-6320. info@sbchauffeuring.com. sbchauffeuring.com
S.B. Trolley
1 Garden St. (805) 965-0353. info@sbtrolley.com. sbtrolley.com
Signature Parking
1482 E. Valley Rd., Ste. 311, Montecito. (805) 969-7275. info@signatureparking.com. signatureparking.com
Consultants/Planners
Consultants/Planners
Alegria by Design
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992. info@alegriabydesign.com. alegriabydesign.com
Alexandra Kolendrianos
Wedding planner. (323) 363-9005. ak@alexandrak.com. alexandrak.com
Ann Johnson Events
Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling. (805) 570-6396. ann@annjohnsonevents.com. annjohnsonevents.com
Davia Lee Weddings & Events
(805) 588-4793. info@davialee.com. davialee.com
Imagine Weddings & Special Events
315 Meigs Rd., Ste. A337 (805) 682-6700. rebecca@imaginesb.com. imaginesb.com
Jill & Co. Events
(805) 455-0722. jill@jillandcoevents.com. jillandcoevents.com
La Fleur Weddings & Events
(805) 350-3281. jill@lafleurweddings.com. lafleurweddings.com
Love + Story Events
(805) 729-2410. hello@loveandstoryevents.com. loveandstoryevents.com
Magnolia Event Design
(805) 691-2757. hello@magnoliaed.com. magnoliaeventdesign.com
Once in a Lifetime
Wedding coordinating and event planning. (805) 453-6172. sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com. sbonceinalifetime.com
Rani Hoover
Inspired Weddings & Events LLC. (805) 245-8199. ranihoover@gmail.com. ranihoover.com
S.B. Elopement
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992. info@sbelopement.com. sbelopement.com
S.B. Wedding Coordinator
Toby Theule. (805) 330-1729. toby@sbweddingcoordinator.com. sbweddingcoordinator.com
S.B. Wedding Style
836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073. (805) 895-3402. info@santabarbarawedding.com. santabarbarawedding.com
Wild Heart Events
(805) 252-7566. hello@wildheartevents.com. wildheartevents.com
Salons
Salons & Makeup
Cielo Spa Boutique
1725 State St., Ste. C. (805) 687-8979. cielospasb.com Dreamcatcher Artistry
On-location makeup and hair. (805) 453-5029. info@dreamcatcherartistry.com. dreamcatcherartistry.com
Float Luxury Spa
18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777. floatluxuryspa.com
Julie Morgan Hair Makeup
(415) 786-3765. julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com. juliemorganhairandmakeup.com
Le Rêve Organic Spa & Boutique
21 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 564-2977. le-reve.com
S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa
Massages and facials. (805) 284-9244. mje@sbmobilespa.com. sbmobilemassage.com