2022 Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide Photography, Caterer, Venue, and More Listings By Terry Ortega | February 17, 2022

Credit: Veils and Tails

Venues

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150. | Grass: Capacity 60.

Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Bungalow 626

Capacity: 10-50.

(805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com | creativeservicescatering.com

Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.

1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 180. | Cocktail style: Capacity 240.

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse

Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 60. | Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com | carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Santa Ynez Warehouse Tasting Room & Warehouse

Seated: Capacity 50. | Standing: Capacity 100.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.

info@carrwinery.com. | carrwinery.com

Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300. | Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65. | Cocktail style: Capacity 75.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas

Chase Restaurant

Capacity 50-100.

1012 State St. (805) 560-9755.

info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com. | chasecateringsantabarbara.com

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.

Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.

Pavilion: Capacity 300.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Courthouse Tavern

Indoor and Outdoor: Capacity 20-200.

129 E. Anapamu St. (805) 770-7077.

warrendbutler@gmail.com. | sbtavern.com

De la Vina Inn

Interior + Gardens: Capacity 50.

Back Garden: Capacity 50.

Overnight Accommodations: Capacity 16.

1323 De la Vina St. (805) 564-8462.

delavinainn@gmail.com. | delavinainn.com

East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta

Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel

Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.

800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.

privateevents.ele@belmond.com. | belmond.com/elencanto

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter

The Granada Theatre

Capacity 200.

1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.

tdunn@granadasb.org. | granadasb.org

Hotel Californian

Capacity 200.

36 State St. (805) 882-0100.

weddings@hotelcalifornian.com. | hotelcalifornian.com

Kiva Cowork Funk Zone

Capacity 200.

10 E. Yanonali St. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/funkzone

Kiva Cowork Downtown

Capacity 300.

1117 State St. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/kiva-downtown

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

La Paloma Cafe

Full Bar Buyout: Standing: Capacity 40.

The Snug: Capacity 8-10.

Upper Deck Patio: Seated: Capacity 26. Standing: Capacity: 35.

702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.

events@lapalomasb.com. | lapalomasb.com

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.

Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 70.

Private Dining Room: Seated: Capacity 50.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.

events@thelarksb.com. | thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 200.

Loma Alta and Shoreline drs.

(805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Light + Space

Capacity 60.

915 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

(805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/lightandspace

Loquita

Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.

Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.

Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.

202 State St. (805) 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com. | loquitasb.com

Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 100.

1232 De la Vina St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter

Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center

Robinson Room: Capacity 20.

McIntyre Room: Capacity 25.

Gallery and Robinson: Capacity 70.

Koch Courtyard: Capacity 200.

Full Site: Capacity 250.

865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 684-7789.

info@carpinteriaartscenter.org. | carpinteriaartscenter.org/venuerental

MacKenzie Center

Capacity 70.

3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter

Mission Rose Garden

Capacity 200.

Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Various spaces and capacities.

125 State St. (805) 770-5000.

events@moxi.org. | moxi.org

Ortega Welcome House

Capacity 50.

632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse

Palm Park Beach House

Seated: Capacity 100. | Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse

Pearl Social

Full Restaurant: Capacity 80.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0380.

events@pearlsocialsb.com. | pearlsocialsb.com

Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Capacity 500.

304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.

(805) 681-7216.

karen@goletahistory.org.| goletahistory.org

Rancho San Julian

Spacious grounds for private events with optional catering services.

Capacity 200.

6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc. (805) 736-3097.

info@theranchtable.com. | theranchtable.com/gatherings

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Consultants, planners, catering

Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 850.

The Bluff: Capacity 160

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 571-3072.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara

Rosewood Miramar Beach

Capacity 400.

1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. (805) 900-8388.

rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

Saint Barbara Event Center

Capacity 200.

1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.

rentals@saintbarbara.net. | saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

Santa Barbara Club

Outdoor Garden: Capacity 200. | Indoors: Capacity 100.

1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.

jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org. | santabarbaraclub.org

The Santa Barbara House & Speedster

A 1903 Queen Anne home and garden in downtown S.B.

Capacity 2-30.

(805) 824-8483.

info@sb.house. | sb.house

S.B. Botanic Garden

1212 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4726 x131.

events@sbbg.org. | sbbg.org/visit/weddings-and-events

S.B. City College

Contact for locations and capacities.

721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.

specialevents@sbcc.edu. | sbcc.edu

S.B. County Courthouse

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

Mural Room: Capacity 100.

1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.

weddings@countyofsb.org. | countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Event Space

Capacity: up to 200 based on venue. Various locations.

(805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com

S.B. Historical Museum

Capacity 10-500.

136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.

rentals@sbhistorical.org. | sbhistorical.org

S.B. Maritime Museum

Capacity 12-400.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. (805) 456-8746.

operations@sbmm.org. | sbmm.org/meetings-corporate-social-events

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150. | Outdoors: Capacity 200.

211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Sailing Center

Catalinas 27′-50′: Capacity 6.

The Double Dolphin: Capacity 49.

302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 962-2826.

anchor@sbsail.com | sbsail.com

S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation

Presidio Chapel: Capacity 180 seated.

Presidio Orchard: Capacity 200 seated.

Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 120 seated.

Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250 seated.

123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.

andrew@sbthp.org. | sbthp.org

S.B. Wine Collective

Semi-private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30. Standing: Capacity 40.

131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. (805) 456-2700.

events@santabarbarawinecollective.com. | santabarbarawinecollective.com

S.B. Zoo

Hilltop: Capacity 1,000.

Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.

500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.

events@sbzoo.org. | sbzoo.org/weddings

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Capacity 300-400.

1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.

sohosb.com

Veterans Foundation

Capacity 100.

Camino Viejo in Montecito (private residence).

(805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/veteransfoundation

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

(805) 450-1102.

info@villaandvineweddings.com. | villaandvineweddings.com

Vino Divino

Capacity 40.

2012 De la Vina St. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com | sbeventspace.com/vino-divino-tasting-room

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 150.

423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter

Jewelry

33 Jewels

814 State St. (805) 957-9100.

diane33jewels@gmail.com. | 33jewels.com

Bryant & Sons, Ltd.

812 State St. (805) 966-9187.

info@bryantandsons.com. | bryantandsons.com

Wedding Wear

Bella Notte Due

Wedding wear, accessories, alterations, and gifts for the wedding party.

Jean Mendillo Babbe. (805) 455-3424.

lace12u@yahoo.com. | bellanottedue.com

The Dress

28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.

jayna@thedressbride.com. | thedressbride.com

Musicians/DeeJays

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.

(805) 637-3632.

area51livemusic.com

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.

(805) 965-5559.

brucegoldish@gmail.com. | brucegoldish.com

Dan Willard Music Service

Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.

(805) 415-8478.

danwillardmusic@gmail.com. | danwillardmusic.com

DJ Darla Bea

Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B. (Six years in a row!)

(805) 895-3400.

djdarlabea@gmail.com. | djdarlabea.com

DJ Hecktik

Deejay/emcee, sound and lighting, and photobooth.

(805) 259-8277.

josh@djhecktik.com. | djhecktik.com

Guitarist George Quirin

Spanish classical, flamenco, jazz, and popular styles. Solo, duo, trio, or quartet.

(805) 729-2198.

sphere@cox.net. | georgequirin.com

GuitarWitt by Michael Witt

Live music. All genres specializing in guitar.

(805) 334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.

guitarwitt.com

Harp by Anna

Live harp music for ceremonies and receptions.

(805) 663-0609. anna@harpbyanna.com.

harpbyanna.com

JKG Jazz Trio

Jazz, Gypsy jazz, and bossas for all occasions.

(805) 451-6995.

JKGjazz@yahoo.com.

jkgjazztrio.com

JSH Music Productions

Twelve live band options, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.

(510) 697-7392.

jon@jshmusic.com.

jshmusic.com

Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist

Elegant harp music.

(805) 320-9337.

laurieharp@gmail.com.

laurierasmussen.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.

(805) 965-8249.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Patrick Butler Entertainment

Music, deejays, and photo booths.

(805) 570-0366. info@patrickbutler.com.| patrickbutler.com

Scott Topper DJ Productions

Dance party music, emcees, ceremony and reception deejays in all styles of music.

315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com. | scotttopperproductions.com

Invitations

Calligraphy by Leslee Sipress

(805) 966-6314.

tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress

folio press & paperie

In-house design + letterpress and digital printing.

301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.

print@foliopressandpaperie.com.

foliopressandpaperie.com

Letter Perfect

1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A.

(805) 969-7998.

letterperfectsb@gmail.com.

letterperfectsantabarbara.com

Type A Creative

Kendall Pata. Invitations, save the dates, menus, programs, wedding signage.

(805) 973-7968.

kendall@type-a-creative.com.

type-a-creative.com

Wonder and Wit

Wedding branding, invitation packages, program, digital wedding platform, wedding websites.

216 E. Gutierrez St, Ste. A. (805) 708-8588.

jessica@wonderandwit.com.

wonderandwit.com

Photographers

Ashleigh Taylor Portrait

1129 State St., Ste. 30-A. (310) 404-1613.

info@ashleightaylorphotography.com.

ashleightaylorportrait.com

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.

info@bycherryphotography.com.

bycherryphotography.com

Captured & Created

(914) 330-1937.

carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com | capturedandcreated.com

David Mendoza III

david@davidmendozaiii.com | davidmendozaiii.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

(805) 448-5487

emilyhr@verizon.net | emilyhart-roberts.com

Head & Heart Photography by Kiel Rucker

2430 De la Vina St.

(805) 618-2510

hello@headandheartphotography.com |headandheartphotography.com

James and Jess

(805) 452-4767.

hello@jamesandjess.com | jamesandjess.com

Jay Farbman Photography

734 State St., Ste. 101.

(805) 886-2328

jayfarbman@gmail.com | jayfarbmanphoto.com

Jen Huang Bogan

jen@jenhuangphoto.com | jenhuangphoto.com

Jocelyn & Spencer

(805) 724-2753

hello@jocelynandspencer.com | jocelynandspencer.com

Just Kiss Collective

(805) 636-1124.

hello@justkisscollective.com | justkisscollective.com

Kelsey Crews Photo

(805) 699-6232.

kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com | kcrewsphoto.com

Kristen Beinke Photography

110 W. Mission St. (805) 403-4742.

info@kristenbeinke.com | kristenbeinke.com

Linda Blue Photography

(805) 708-2583.

linda@labluephotography.com | labluephotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534.

michelle@michellelauren.com | michellelauren.com

Pinnel Photography

(805) 319-9467.

hello@pinnelphotography.com | pinnelphotography.com

Rewind Photograph

(805) 768-4888.

matt@rewindphotography.com | rewindphotography.com

Sarita Relis Photography

(805) 335-1485

info@saritarelis.com | saritarelis.com

Skyline Blackbox Productions

(805) 574-0288.

skylinevideoservice2@gmail.com | skylineblackboxproductions.com

Veils & Tails Photography

kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com | veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

(805) 633-4633. willa@willakveta.com | willakveta.com

Services and Rentals

Action Photo Booth Santa Barbara

Various photo booth backdrops for unlimited digital photo strips, custom templates, and more.

315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com | scotttopperproductions.com/action-photo-booth

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors

Wedding gown cleaning and preservation, alterations, and specialty restoration.

14 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6677.

sales@ablitts.com | ablitts.com

Alessaro Designs

Keepsake greeting cards, handmade logos, souvenirs, and ornaments.

(805) 284-7984.

info@alessaro.com | alessaro.com

All Heart Rentals

Specialty event rental.

1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta.

(805) 448-6325.

allheartrentals@gmail.com | allheartrentals.com

Ambient Event Design

Lighting, sound, video, power, drapery, decor, and rigging.

(805) 886-8444.

sales@ambientevent.com | ambientevent.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.

(805) 966-9616.

mail@bellavistadesigns.com | bellavistadesigns.com

Best Room Block Rates

Hotel wedding room blocks.

(805) 691-2757.

bestroomblockrates@gmail.com | bestroomblockrates.com

Bright Event Rentals

1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria.

(805) 566-3566.

sales-sb@bright.com | bright.com

Cappuccino Connection

(805) 453-1168.

kcohen@capbar.com | capbar.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.

Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St.

(805) 568-2250.

sbcrecorder.com

The Crafter’s Library

Nontraditional floral arrangements, table centerpieces and decorations, custom wedding gifts, bachelorette/bachelor party craft experiences.

9 E. Figueroa St.

(805) 770-3566

andrew@thecrafterslibrary.com | thecrafterslibrary.com

Elan Event Rentals

A unique selection of hand-crafted designs and specialty decor.

(805) 760-0544.

info@elaneventrentals.com | elaneventrentals.com

Dr. Jessica Higgins

Couples coaching. Connected Couple: Your Map to Happy, Lasting Love.

(805) 689-2285.

jessica@drjessicahiggins.com | drjessicahiggins.com

Islay Events

Lighting, sound, decor, power, and live streaming.

318 Rosario Dr., Ste. B. (805) 708-9641.

sales@islayevents.com.| islayevents.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484.

sales@just4funpartyrentals.com | just4funpartyrentals.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101.

lilsss350@gmail.com | lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. Serving S.B. and Santa Ynez.

(805) 688-1812.

thelittleguest@gmail.com | thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting. (805) 965-8249.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com | musicbybonnie.com

Parasols in Paradise

Sales and rentals of parasols and custom handheld fans.

(805) 636-0439.

info@parasolsinparadise.com | parasolsinparadise.com

Patrick Butler Entertainment

Deejays, lighting, and photo booths.

(805) 570-0366.

patrickbutler.com

Riviera Towel Company

Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.

17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.

info@rivieratowel.com | rivieratowel.com

Santa Barbara Company

Local wedding welcome gifts.

214 E. Victoria St. (805) 845-3700.

events@santabarbaracompany.com | santabarbaracompany.com

The Santa Barbara House & Speedster

Antique Porsche Speedster rental.

(805) 824-8483.

info@sb.house.com

Soirée Photobooth Co.

(805) 585-7575.

hello@soireephotoboothco.com | soireephotoboothco.com

SPARK Creative Events

Event lighting, draping, audio, video, and power rentals.

75 Robin Hill Rd.

info@sparkcreativeevents.com | sparkcreativeevents.com

The Tent Merchant Inc.

Prop & Decor Showroom

436 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6064.

info@thetentmerchant.com | thetentmerchant.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7.

(805) 770-3300.

infosb@tacer.biz | tacer.biz

Flowers

Bright Floral

(917) 406-9120.

amy@brightfloral.com | brightfloral.com

ella & louie flowers

(805) 697-6080.

studio@ellaandlouie.com | ellaandlouie.com

PacWest Blooms

Full-service floral, à la carte packages.

500 Maple Ave., Studio 1, Carpinteria.

(805) 755-2205.

consultantpacwestblooms@gmail.com | pacwestblooms.com

Westerlay Orchids

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria.

(805) 684-5411.

fallettabrittney@gmail.com | westerlay.com

Catering

Catering Connection Inc.

512 Laguna St.

(805) 566-1822.

events@cateringconnection.com | cateringconnect.com

Chase Restaurant

1012 State St.

(805) 560-9755.

info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com | chasecateringsantabarbara.com

Country Catering Company

5925 Calle Real, Goleta.

(805) 964-3811.

events@countrycateringcompany.com | countrycateringcompany.com

Creative Services Catering

Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581

events@creativeservicescatering.com | creativeservicescatering.com

Helena Avenue Bakery Catering

Sweet and savory brunch platters.

131 Anacapa St.

(805) 880-3383.

events@helenaavenuebakery.com | helenaavenuebakery.com

Island View Catering

(805) 569-5747.

avrey@ivcatering.com | ivcatering.com

Lorraine Lim Catering

(805) 646-2200.

lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com | lorrainelimcatering.com

Lucky Penny Catering

Featuring artisanal wood-fired pizzas.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0358.

events@luckypennysb.com | luckypennysb.com

Stanton’s Gourmet Catering

(805) 698-3478.

stantonsgourmet@gmail.com | stantonsgourmet.com

Cakes/Bakeries

Jessica Foster Confections

Dessert catering.

(805) 637-6985.

info@jessicafosterconfections.com | jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats.

1017 State St.

(805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com | lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

The Wild Posy

Mobile pushcart serving beautiful desserts.

hello@thewildposy.com | thewildposy.com

Officiants

Barbara Rose Weddings

Spiritual, heart-opening, unique, multicultural, religious, nonreligious, Jewish, Buddhist.

(818) 645-8178.

barbararosesherman@me.com | barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Mousouris – I Do Santa Barbara

Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith, like gender, and any celebration of love.

(805) 895-7428.

momouse1@outlook.com | idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Ceremonies by Nanette

Joyful, creative elopement and small wedding ceremonies for all couples.

(805) 452-0056. nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com | ceremoniesbynanette.com

Rev. Dani Antman

Sacred and Unique Ceremonies.

(609) 306-8038.

dantman170@aol.com | daniantman.com/weddings

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest.

Weddings for all faiths.

(805) 687-4248.

jerry@bellamyservices.com | weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

Miriam Lindbeck

(805) 564-4414.

miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com | weddingsantabarbara.com

Patrice Handley

Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.

(805) 886-5930.

patrice@sbclassicweddings.com | santabarbaraclassicweddings.com

Your Beautiful Wedding by Gail Kelley Murray

(805) 455-5205.

gaelkm@yahoo.com | facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

Consultants/Planners

Alegria by Design

Event design, coordination, and partial and full event planning services.

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@alegriabydesign.com | alegriabydesign.com

Alexandra Kolendrianos

Wedding planner.

(323) 363-9005.

ak@alexandrak.com |alexandrak.com

Ann Johnson Events

Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.

(805) 570-6396.

ann@annjohnsonevents.com | annjohnsonevents.com

Array Creative Design

Full-service design and planning.

(925) 699-3292.

hello@arraycreativedesign.com | arraycreativedesign.com

Dulce Día Events

(805) 403-5408.

dulcediaevents@gmail.com | dulcediaevents.com

Gatherings for Good Events

Wedding planning, design, and coordination.

(805) 399-2585.

brenda@gatheringsforgood.com | gatheringsforgood.com

Jill & Co. Events

110 W. Mission St. (805) 455-0722.

hello@jillandcoevents.com | jillandcoevents.com

Joyan Design

Wedding planning, design, and coordination.

(805) 242-1143.

hello@joyandesign.com | joyandesign.com

Magnolia Event Design

(805) 691-2757.

hello@magnoliaed.com | magnoliaeventdesign.com

Once in a Lifetime

Dalina Michaels. Wedding coordinating and event planning.(805) 453-6172.

dalina@gmail.com | sbonceinalifetime.com

Onyx and Redwood

Full-service planning and design.

(805) 403-1618.

info@onyxandredwood.com | onyxandredwood.com

PacWest Blooms

Full-service planning and month-of coordination.

500 Maple Ave., Studio 1, Carpinteria.

(805) 755-2205.

consultantpacwestblooms@gmail.com |pacwestblooms.com

S.B. Elopement

Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events.

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@sbelopement.com | sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding Style

Invitation, officiants, transportation, music/deejays, and consultants/planners.

210 W. Micheltorena St. (805) 895-3402.

info@santabarbarawedding.com | santabarbarawedding.com

Thinc Weddings & Events (formerly Hive Events)

Wedding planning and design.

(805) 364-4401.

teal@wethincsb.com | wethincsb.com

Tonya Szele Events

(805) 448-8028.

hello@tonyaszele.com | tonyaszele.com

Weddings by the Sea

Catherine Forester – Wedding & Event Planner.

(805) 455-2270.

weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com | santabarbaraweddingssite.com

Wild Heart Events

Cutting-edge creative event design, styling, and management team.

(805) 252-7566.

hello@wildheartevents.com | wildheartevents.com

Transportation

Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events.

(805) 284-BILL (2455).

billsbussb@gmail.com | bills-bus.com

BlueStar Parking

Premier valet parking and event, guest service provider.

(805) 819-0527. info@bluestarparking.com | bluestarparking.com

EOS Transportation

(805) 683-9636.

contact@eossantabarbara.com | eossantabarbara.com

S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours

(805) 637-6320 or (805) 563-5132.

info@sbchauffeuring.com | sbchauffeuring.com

S.B. Rides

For brides, bachelorette parties, and the wedding party.

(805) 637-6334.

facesbypatricia@gmail.com | tinyurl.com/SBSafeRides

S.B. Trolley Company

(805) 965-0353.

info@sbtrolley.com | sbtrolley.com

Signature Parking

Valet parking.

(805) 969-7275.

info@signatureparking.com | Signatureparking.com

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

Dreamcatcher Artistry

(805) 453-5029.

info@dreamcatcherartistry.com |dreamcatcherartistry.com

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.

floatluxuryspa.com

Julie Morgan Hair and Makeup

(415) 786-3765.

julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com | juliemorganhairandmakeup.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

Massages and facials.

(805) 284-9244.

mje@sbmobilespa.com | sbmobilemassage.com

Tru Beauty

Location services. Hair and makeup, lash extensions, waxing, facials.

(805) 637-6334.

facesbypatricia@gmail.com | facebook.com/TruBeautySB

