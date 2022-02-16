2022 Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide
Photography, Caterer, Venue, and More Listings
By Terry Ortega | February 17, 2022
Venues
Jewelry
Wedding Wear
Musicians/DeeJays
Invitations
Photographers
Services and Rentals
Flowers
Catering
Cakes/Bakeries
Officiants
Consultants/Planners
Transportation
Salons Spas Makeup and Hair
Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden
Arbor: Capacity 150. | Grass: Capacity 60.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Bungalow 626
Capacity: 10-50.
(805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com | creativeservicescatering.com
Cabrillo Pavilion
Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov
Carousel House
Seated: Capacity 180. | Cocktail style: Capacity 240.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse
Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio
Seated: Capacity 60. | Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com | carrwinery.com
Carr Winery Santa Ynez Warehouse Tasting Room & Warehouse
Seated: Capacity 50. | Standing: Capacity 100.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.
info@carrwinery.com. | carrwinery.com
Carrillo Ballroom
Seated: Capacity 300. | Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom
Casa Las Palmas
Seated: Capacity 65. | Cocktail style: Capacity 75.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas
Chase Restaurant
Capacity 50-100.
1012 State St. (805) 560-9755.
info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com. | chasecateringsantabarbara.com
Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)
Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.
Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.
Pavilion: Capacity 300.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Courthouse Tavern
Indoor and Outdoor: Capacity 20-200.
129 E. Anapamu St. (805) 770-7077.
warrendbutler@gmail.com. | sbtavern.com
De la Vina Inn
Interior + Gardens: Capacity 50.
Back Garden: Capacity 50.
Overnight Accommodations: Capacity 16.
1323 De la Vina St. (805) 564-8462.
delavinainn@gmail.com. | delavinainn.com
East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta
Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel
Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.
800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.
privateevents.ele@belmond.com. | belmond.com/elencanto
Franklin Neighborhood Center
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter
The Granada Theatre
Capacity 200.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
tdunn@granadasb.org. | granadasb.org
Hotel Californian
Capacity 200.
36 State St. (805) 882-0100.
weddings@hotelcalifornian.com. | hotelcalifornian.com
Kiva Cowork Funk Zone
Capacity 200.
10 E. Yanonali St. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/funkzone
Kiva Cowork Downtown
Capacity 300.
1117 State St. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/kiva-downtown
La Mesa Park
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
La Paloma Cafe
Full Bar Buyout: Standing: Capacity 40.
The Snug: Capacity 8-10.
Upper Deck Patio: Seated: Capacity 26. Standing: Capacity: 35.
702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.
events@lapalomasb.com. | lapalomasb.com
The Lark
Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.
Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 70.
Private Dining Room: Seated: Capacity 50.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.
events@thelarksb.com. | thelarksb.com
Leadbetter Beach
Beach: Capacity 200.
Loma Alta and Shoreline drs.
(805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Light + Space
Capacity 60.
915 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.
(805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/lightandspace
Loquita
Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.
Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.
Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com. | loquitasb.com
Louise Lowry Davis Center
Capacity 100.
1232 De la Vina St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter
Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center
Robinson Room: Capacity 20.
McIntyre Room: Capacity 25.
Gallery and Robinson: Capacity 70.
Koch Courtyard: Capacity 200.
Full Site: Capacity 250.
865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 684-7789.
info@carpinteriaartscenter.org. | carpinteriaartscenter.org/venuerental
MacKenzie Center
Capacity 70.
3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter
Mission Rose Garden
Capacity 200.
Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Various spaces and capacities.
125 State St. (805) 770-5000.
events@moxi.org. | moxi.org
Ortega Welcome House
Capacity 50.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse
Palm Park Beach House
Seated: Capacity 100. | Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse
Rancho La Patera & Stow House
Capacity 500.
304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.
(805) 681-7216.
karen@goletahistory.org.| goletahistory.org
Rancho San Julian
Spacious grounds for private events with optional catering services.
Capacity 200.
6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc. (805) 736-3097.
info@theranchtable.com. | theranchtable.com/gatherings
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.
Consultants, planners, catering
Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 850.
The Bluff: Capacity 160
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 571-3072.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara
Rosewood Miramar Beach
Capacity 400.
1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. (805) 900-8388.
rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito
Saint Barbara Event Center
Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.
rentals@saintbarbara.net. | saintbarbaraeventcenter.com
Santa Barbara Club
Outdoor Garden: Capacity 200. | Indoors: Capacity 100.
1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.
jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org. | santabarbaraclub.org
The Santa Barbara House & Speedster
A 1903 Queen Anne home and garden in downtown S.B.
Capacity 2-30.
(805) 824-8483.
info@sb.house. | sb.house
S.B. Botanic Garden
1212 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4726 x131.
events@sbbg.org. | sbbg.org/visit/weddings-and-events
S.B. City College
Contact for locations and capacities.
721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.
specialevents@sbcc.edu. | sbcc.edu
S.B. County Courthouse
Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
Mural Room: Capacity 100.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.
weddings@countyofsb.org. | countyofsb.org/parks
S.B. Event Space
Capacity: up to 200 based on venue. Various locations.
(805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com
S.B. Historical Museum
Capacity 10-500.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org. | sbhistorical.org
S.B. Maritime Museum
Capacity 12-400.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. (805) 456-8746.
operations@sbmm.org. | sbmm.org/meetings-corporate-social-events
S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center
Indoors: Capacity 150. | Outdoors: Capacity 200.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Sailing Center
Catalinas 27′-50′: Capacity 6.
The Double Dolphin: Capacity 49.
302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 962-2826.
anchor@sbsail.com | sbsail.com
S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation
Presidio Chapel: Capacity 180 seated.
Presidio Orchard: Capacity 200 seated.
Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 120 seated.
Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250 seated.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
andrew@sbthp.org. | sbthp.org
S.B. Wine Collective
Semi-private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30. Standing: Capacity 40.
131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. (805) 456-2700.
events@santabarbarawinecollective.com. | santabarbarawinecollective.com
S.B. Zoo
Hilltop: Capacity 1,000.
Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org. | sbzoo.org/weddings
Shoreline Park
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
Capacity 300-400.
1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.
sohosb.com
Veterans Foundation
Capacity 100.
Camino Viejo in Montecito (private residence).
(805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com. | sbeventspace.com/veteransfoundation
Villa & Vine
Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
info@villaandvineweddings.com. | villaandvineweddings.com
Vino Divino
Capacity 40.
2012 De la Vina St. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com | sbeventspace.com/vino-divino-tasting-room
Westside Neighborhood Center
Capacity 150.
423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter
Jewelry
33 Jewels
814 State St. (805) 957-9100.
diane33jewels@gmail.com. | 33jewels.com
Bryant & Sons, Ltd.
812 State St. (805) 966-9187.
info@bryantandsons.com. | bryantandsons.com
Wedding Wear
Bella Notte Due
Wedding wear, accessories, alterations, and gifts for the wedding party.
Jean Mendillo Babbe. (805) 455-3424.
lace12u@yahoo.com. | bellanottedue.com
The Dress
28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.
jayna@thedressbride.com. | thedressbride.com
Musicians/DeeJays
Area 51
Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.
(805) 637-3632.
area51livemusic.com
Bruce Goldish
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.
(805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com. | brucegoldish.com
Dan Willard Music Service
Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.
(805) 415-8478.
danwillardmusic@gmail.com. | danwillardmusic.com
DJ Darla Bea
Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B. (Six years in a row!)
(805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com. | djdarlabea.com
DJ Hecktik
Deejay/emcee, sound and lighting, and photobooth.
(805) 259-8277.
josh@djhecktik.com. | djhecktik.com
Guitarist George Quirin
Spanish classical, flamenco, jazz, and popular styles. Solo, duo, trio, or quartet.
(805) 729-2198.
sphere@cox.net. | georgequirin.com
GuitarWitt by Michael Witt
Live music. All genres specializing in guitar.
(805) 334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.
guitarwitt.com
Harp by Anna
Live harp music for ceremonies and receptions.
(805) 663-0609. anna@harpbyanna.com.
harpbyanna.com
JKG Jazz Trio
Jazz, Gypsy jazz, and bossas for all occasions.
(805) 451-6995.
JKGjazz@yahoo.com.
jkgjazztrio.com
JSH Music Productions
Twelve live band options, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.
(510) 697-7392.
jon@jshmusic.com.
jshmusic.com
Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist
Elegant harp music.
(805) 320-9337.
laurieharp@gmail.com.
laurierasmussen.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.
(805) 965-8249.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Patrick Butler Entertainment
Music, deejays, and photo booths.
(805) 570-0366. info@patrickbutler.com.| patrickbutler.com
Scott Topper DJ Productions
Dance party music, emcees, ceremony and reception deejays in all styles of music.
315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com. | scotttopperproductions.com
Invitations
Calligraphy by Leslee Sipress
(805) 966-6314.
tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress
folio press & paperie
In-house design + letterpress and digital printing.
301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.
print@foliopressandpaperie.com.
foliopressandpaperie.com
Letter Perfect
1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A.
(805) 969-7998.
letterperfectsb@gmail.com.
letterperfectsantabarbara.com
Type A Creative
Kendall Pata. Invitations, save the dates, menus, programs, wedding signage.
(805) 973-7968.
kendall@type-a-creative.com.
type-a-creative.com
Wonder and Wit
Wedding branding, invitation packages, program, digital wedding platform, wedding websites.
216 E. Gutierrez St, Ste. A. (805) 708-8588.
jessica@wonderandwit.com.
wonderandwit.com
Photographers
Ashleigh Taylor Portrait
1129 State St., Ste. 30-A. (310) 404-1613.
info@ashleightaylorphotography.com.
ashleightaylorportrait.com
ByCherry Photography
(323) 377-2320.
info@bycherryphotography.com.
bycherryphotography.com
Captured & Created
(914) 330-1937.
carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com | capturedandcreated.com
David Mendoza III
david@davidmendozaiii.com | davidmendozaiii.com
Emily Hart-Roberts Photography
(805) 448-5487
emilyhr@verizon.net | emilyhart-roberts.com
Head & Heart Photography by Kiel Rucker
2430 De la Vina St.
(805) 618-2510
hello@headandheartphotography.com |headandheartphotography.com
James and Jess
(805) 452-4767.
hello@jamesandjess.com | jamesandjess.com
Jay Farbman Photography
734 State St., Ste. 101.
(805) 886-2328
jayfarbman@gmail.com | jayfarbmanphoto.com
Jen Huang Bogan
jen@jenhuangphoto.com | jenhuangphoto.com
Jocelyn & Spencer
(805) 724-2753
hello@jocelynandspencer.com | jocelynandspencer.com
Just Kiss Collective
(805) 636-1124.
hello@justkisscollective.com | justkisscollective.com
Kelsey Crews Photo
(805) 699-6232.
kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com | kcrewsphoto.com
Kristen Beinke Photography
110 W. Mission St. (805) 403-4742.
info@kristenbeinke.com | kristenbeinke.com
Linda Blue Photography
(805) 708-2583.
linda@labluephotography.com | labluephotography.com
Michelle Lauren Photography
(805) 448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com | michellelauren.com
Pinnel Photography
(805) 319-9467.
hello@pinnelphotography.com | pinnelphotography.com
Rewind Photograph
(805) 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com | rewindphotography.com
Sarita Relis Photography
(805) 335-1485
info@saritarelis.com | saritarelis.com
Skyline Blackbox Productions
(805) 574-0288.
skylinevideoservice2@gmail.com | skylineblackboxproductions.com
Veils & Tails Photography
kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com | veilsandtailsphoto.com
Willa Kveta Photography
(805) 633-4633. willa@willakveta.com | willakveta.com
Services and Rentals
Action Photo Booth Santa Barbara
Various photo booth backdrops for unlimited digital photo strips, custom templates, and more.
315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com | scotttopperproductions.com/action-photo-booth
Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors
Wedding gown cleaning and preservation, alterations, and specialty restoration.
14 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6677.
sales@ablitts.com | ablitts.com
Alessaro Designs
Keepsake greeting cards, handmade logos, souvenirs, and ornaments.
(805) 284-7984.
info@alessaro.com | alessaro.com
All Heart Rentals
Specialty event rental.
1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta.
(805) 448-6325.
allheartrentals@gmail.com | allheartrentals.com
Ambient Event Design
Lighting, sound, video, power, drapery, decor, and rigging.
(805) 886-8444.
sales@ambientevent.com | ambientevent.com
Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.
(805) 966-9616.
mail@bellavistadesigns.com | bellavistadesigns.com
Best Room Block Rates
Hotel wedding room blocks.
(805) 691-2757.
bestroomblockrates@gmail.com | bestroomblockrates.com
Bright Event Rentals
1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria.
(805) 566-3566.
sales-sb@bright.com | bright.com
Cappuccino Connection
(805) 453-1168.
kcohen@capbar.com | capbar.com
County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.
Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St.
(805) 568-2250.
sbcrecorder.com
The Crafter’s Library
Nontraditional floral arrangements, table centerpieces and decorations, custom wedding gifts, bachelorette/bachelor party craft experiences.
9 E. Figueroa St.
(805) 770-3566
andrew@thecrafterslibrary.com | thecrafterslibrary.com
Elan Event Rentals
A unique selection of hand-crafted designs and specialty decor.
(805) 760-0544.
info@elaneventrentals.com | elaneventrentals.com
Dr. Jessica Higgins
Couples coaching. Connected Couple: Your Map to Happy, Lasting Love.
(805) 689-2285.
jessica@drjessicahiggins.com | drjessicahiggins.com
Islay Events
Lighting, sound, decor, power, and live streaming.
318 Rosario Dr., Ste. B. (805) 708-9641.
sales@islayevents.com.| islayevents.com
Just 4 Fun Party Rentals
721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484.
sales@just4funpartyrentals.com | just4funpartyrentals.com
Lilys Sewing
(805) 453-7101.
lilsss350@gmail.com | lilysewsalot.com
The Little Guest
On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. Serving S.B. and Santa Ynez.
(805) 688-1812.
thelittleguest@gmail.com | thelittleguest.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths and lighting. (805) 965-8249.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com | musicbybonnie.com
Parasols in Paradise
Sales and rentals of parasols and custom handheld fans.
(805) 636-0439.
info@parasolsinparadise.com | parasolsinparadise.com
Patrick Butler Entertainment
Deejays, lighting, and photo booths.
(805) 570-0366.
patrickbutler.com
Riviera Towel Company
Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.
17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.
info@rivieratowel.com | rivieratowel.com
Santa Barbara Company
Local wedding welcome gifts.
214 E. Victoria St. (805) 845-3700.
events@santabarbaracompany.com | santabarbaracompany.com
The Santa Barbara House & Speedster
Antique Porsche Speedster rental.
(805) 824-8483.
info@sb.house.com
Soirée Photobooth Co.
(805) 585-7575.
hello@soireephotoboothco.com | soireephotoboothco.com
SPARK Creative Events
Event lighting, draping, audio, video, and power rentals.
75 Robin Hill Rd.
info@sparkcreativeevents.com | sparkcreativeevents.com
The Tent Merchant Inc.
Prop & Decor Showroom
436 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6064.
info@thetentmerchant.com | thetentmerchant.com
Town & Country Event Rentals
1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7.
(805) 770-3300.
infosb@tacer.biz | tacer.biz
Flowers
Bright Floral
(917) 406-9120.
amy@brightfloral.com | brightfloral.com
ella & louie flowers
(805) 697-6080.
studio@ellaandlouie.com | ellaandlouie.com
PacWest Blooms
Full-service floral, à la carte packages.
500 Maple Ave., Studio 1, Carpinteria.
(805) 755-2205.
consultantpacwestblooms@gmail.com | pacwestblooms.com
Westerlay Orchids
3504 Via Real, Carpinteria.
(805) 684-5411.
fallettabrittney@gmail.com | westerlay.com
Catering
Catering Connection Inc.
512 Laguna St.
(805) 566-1822.
events@cateringconnection.com | cateringconnect.com
Chase Restaurant
1012 State St.
(805) 560-9755.
info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com | chasecateringsantabarbara.com
Country Catering Company
5925 Calle Real, Goleta.
(805) 964-3811.
events@countrycateringcompany.com | countrycateringcompany.com
Creative Services Catering
Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581
events@creativeservicescatering.com | creativeservicescatering.com
Helena Avenue Bakery Catering
Sweet and savory brunch platters.
131 Anacapa St.
(805) 880-3383.
events@helenaavenuebakery.com | helenaavenuebakery.com
Island View Catering
(805) 569-5747.
avrey@ivcatering.com | ivcatering.com
Lorraine Lim Catering
(805) 646-2200.
lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com | lorrainelimcatering.com
Lucky Penny Catering
Featuring artisanal wood-fired pizzas.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0358.
events@luckypennysb.com | luckypennysb.com
Stanton’s Gourmet Catering
(805) 698-3478.
stantonsgourmet@gmail.com | stantonsgourmet.com
Cakes/Bakeries
Jessica Foster Confections
Dessert catering.
(805) 637-6985.
info@jessicafosterconfections.com | jessicafosterconfections.com
Lilac Pâtisserie
Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats.
1017 State St.
(805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com | lilacpatisserie.com/weddings
The Wild Posy
Mobile pushcart serving beautiful desserts.
hello@thewildposy.com | thewildposy.com
Officiants
Barbara Rose Weddings
Spiritual, heart-opening, unique, multicultural, religious, nonreligious, Jewish, Buddhist.
(818) 645-8178.
barbararosesherman@me.com | barbararoseweddings.com
Barbra Mousouris – I Do Santa Barbara
Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith, like gender, and any celebration of love.
(805) 895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com | idosantabarbara.blogspot.com
Ceremonies by Nanette
Joyful, creative elopement and small wedding ceremonies for all couples.
(805) 452-0056. nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com | ceremoniesbynanette.com
Rev. Dani Antman
Sacred and Unique Ceremonies.
(609) 306-8038.
dantman170@aol.com | daniantman.com/weddings
Father Jerry Bellamy
Retired Catholic priest.
Weddings for all faiths.
(805) 687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com | weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy
Miriam Lindbeck
(805) 564-4414.
miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com | weddingsantabarbara.com
Patrice Handley
Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.
(805) 886-5930.
patrice@sbclassicweddings.com | santabarbaraclassicweddings.com
Your Beautiful Wedding by Gail Kelley Murray
(805) 455-5205.
gaelkm@yahoo.com | facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray
Consultants/Planners
Alegria by Design
Event design, coordination, and partial and full event planning services.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com | alegriabydesign.com
Alexandra Kolendrianos
Wedding planner.
(323) 363-9005.
ak@alexandrak.com |alexandrak.com
Ann Johnson Events
Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.
(805) 570-6396.
ann@annjohnsonevents.com | annjohnsonevents.com
Array Creative Design
Full-service design and planning.
(925) 699-3292.
hello@arraycreativedesign.com | arraycreativedesign.com
Dulce Día Events
(805) 403-5408.
dulcediaevents@gmail.com | dulcediaevents.com
Gatherings for Good Events
Wedding planning, design, and coordination.
(805) 399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com | gatheringsforgood.com
Jill & Co. Events
110 W. Mission St. (805) 455-0722.
hello@jillandcoevents.com | jillandcoevents.com
Joyan Design
Wedding planning, design, and coordination.
(805) 242-1143.
hello@joyandesign.com | joyandesign.com
Magnolia Event Design
(805) 691-2757.
hello@magnoliaed.com | magnoliaeventdesign.com
Once in a Lifetime
Dalina Michaels. Wedding coordinating and event planning.(805) 453-6172.
dalina@gmail.com | sbonceinalifetime.com
Onyx and Redwood
Full-service planning and design.
(805) 403-1618.
info@onyxandredwood.com | onyxandredwood.com
PacWest Blooms
Full-service planning and month-of coordination.
500 Maple Ave., Studio 1, Carpinteria.
(805) 755-2205.
consultantpacwestblooms@gmail.com |pacwestblooms.com
S.B. Elopement
Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com | sbelopement.com
S.B. Wedding Style
Invitation, officiants, transportation, music/deejays, and consultants/planners.
210 W. Micheltorena St. (805) 895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com | santabarbarawedding.com
Thinc Weddings & Events (formerly Hive Events)
Wedding planning and design.
(805) 364-4401.
teal@wethincsb.com | wethincsb.com
Tonya Szele Events
(805) 448-8028.
hello@tonyaszele.com | tonyaszele.com
Weddings by the Sea
Catherine Forester – Wedding & Event Planner.
(805) 455-2270.
weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com | santabarbaraweddingssite.com
Wild Heart Events
Cutting-edge creative event design, styling, and management team.
(805) 252-7566.
hello@wildheartevents.com | wildheartevents.com
Transportation
Bill’s Bus
Wedding charters and private events.
(805) 284-BILL (2455).
billsbussb@gmail.com | bills-bus.com
BlueStar Parking
Premier valet parking and event, guest service provider.
(805) 819-0527. info@bluestarparking.com | bluestarparking.com
EOS Transportation
(805) 683-9636.
contact@eossantabarbara.com | eossantabarbara.com
S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours
(805) 637-6320 or (805) 563-5132.
info@sbchauffeuring.com | sbchauffeuring.com
S.B. Rides
For brides, bachelorette parties, and the wedding party.
(805) 637-6334.
facesbypatricia@gmail.com | tinyurl.com/SBSafeRides
S.B. Trolley Company
(805) 965-0353.
info@sbtrolley.com | sbtrolley.com
Signature Parking
Valet parking.
(805) 969-7275.
info@signatureparking.com | Signatureparking.com
Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair
Dreamcatcher Artistry
(805) 453-5029.
info@dreamcatcherartistry.com |dreamcatcherartistry.com
Float Luxury Spa
18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.
floatluxuryspa.com
Julie Morgan Hair and Makeup
(415) 786-3765.
julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com | juliemorganhairandmakeup.com
S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa
Massages and facials.
(805) 284-9244.
mje@sbmobilespa.com | sbmobilemassage.com
Tru Beauty
Location services. Hair and makeup, lash extensions, waxing, facials.
(805) 637-6334.
facesbypatricia@gmail.com | facebook.com/TruBeautySB
