Santa Barbara Wedding

Resource Guide 2024

S.B. Photographers Renew Their Love,

Three Unique Wedding Stories, and

Wedding Technology Trends

by Indy Staff | February 15, 2024

The Stow House in Goleta | Credit: Courtesy

The possibilities of saying “I do” in beautiful Santa Barbara are endless. Celebrate on the beach or in a park, at a hotel, or at a vineyard. Opt for a taco or pizza bar and the sounds of a live band, or have a deejay curate a personal playlist.

In this issue, Shannon Brooks will introduce you to our enchanting cover couple, Jess and James, who said yes, again, after 10 years of marriage. Maggie Yates will share stories of three local couples who recollect their unique nuptials from years past as well and also takes a fascinating look at current trends in weddings, such as QR codes, content creators, and LED screens.

Along with the stories, this year’s issue is bursting with information on all aspects of planning for your big day. Let our 2024 Wedding Resource Guide inspire you to create a unique experience that expresses your extraordinary love.

— Terry Ortega

Listings for Officiants, Planners, Venues, Musicians, and More

Married Wedding Photographers Say Yes to Love, Again, 10 Years Later

A Surprise Ceremony, an Unexpected Venue, and Two Weddings at One Event

From LED Backdrops to “Smart” Wedding Rings, the Future of Weddings Is Now