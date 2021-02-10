Guides 2021 Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide Photography, Caterer, Venue, and More Listings

Be assured, tying the knot in front of family and friends is possible with some creative adjustments. However your big day materializes, let this year’s complete Wedding Resource Guide and list of vendors — who have felt the pandemic’s pinch like few others — help you create an extraordinary experience that is as unique and special as you are. Here’s wishing you fulfillment of your every dream! Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper in early January 2022. Listings are user submitted and do not automatically roll over from the previous year without verification.

Credit: Jocelyn & Spencer Photography

Venues

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150.

Grass: Capacity 60.

Santa Barbara, Garden and Arrellaga Sts. (805) 897-1982.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Belmond El Encanto

Outdoor ceremony locations: Capacity 2-180.

Reception space: Capacity 2-200.

800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.

privateevents.ele@belmond.com.

belmond.com/elencanto

The Brewhouse

229 W. Montecito St. (805) 884-4664.

jamieandraeanna@yahoo.com.

sbbrewhouse.com

Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.

1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 150-180.

Cocktail style: Capacity 240.

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 60.

Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Santa Ynez Warehouse Tasting Room & Warehouse

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 100.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.co

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65.

Cocktail style: Capacity 75.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Chase Palm Park Center

Seated: Capacity 100.

Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.

Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.

Plaza: Capacity 300.

Pavilion: Capacity 300.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

De la Vina Inn

Interior + Gardens: Capacity 60.

Back Garden: Capacity 40.

Overnight Accommodations: Capacity: 16.

1323 De la Vina St. (805) 564-8462

delavinainn@gmail.com.

delavinainn.com

East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta

Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

El Paseo

Capacity 275.

813 Anacapa St. (805) 962-6050.

manager@elpaseosb.com.

elpaseosb.com

Events by Rincon

Venue services.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 897-2582.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Granada Theatre

Capacity 225.

1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.

tdunn@granadasb.org.

granadasb.org

Historic Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300.

Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 560-7557.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Hotel Californian

Capacity 250.

36 State St. (805) 882-0100.

weddings@thehotelcalifornian.com.

hotelcalifornian.com

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. (805) 897-1982.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

La Paloma Café

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 175.

Full Patio: Seated: Capacity 65. Standing: Capacity 90.

Lower Anacapa Patio: Seated: Capacity 40. Standing: Capacity: 50.

Upper Deck Patio: Seated: Capacity 24. Standing: Capacity: 40.

Full Bar Buyout: Standing: Capacity 60.

702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.

events@lapalomacafesb.com.

lapalomasb.com

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.

Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 70.

Private Dining Room: Seated: Capacity 50

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370. change to check

events@thelarksb.com.

thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 200.

Loma Alta & Shoreline Dr.

(805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Light + Space

Capacity 65.

915 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

(805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com/lightandspace

Loquita

Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.

Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.

Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.

202 State St. (805) 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com.

loquitasb.com

Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 100.

1232 De la Vina St. (805) 897-2566.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

MacKenzie Center

Seated: Capacity 70.

Cocktail style: Capacity 100.

3111 State St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Mission Rose Garden

Capacity 200.

Los Olivos and Laguna Sts. (805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Mosher Alumni House

Capacity 200.

Located on UCSB campus. (805) 893-4140.

ucsbalum.com/programs/mosher

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Full Museum Package: Capacity 500

Sky Garden Package: Capacity 350

125 State St. (805) 770-5010.

events@moxi.org.

moxi.org

Ortega Welcome House

Seated: Capacity 50.

Cocktail style: Capacity 70.

632 E. Ortega St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Pearl Social

Full Restaurant: Capacity 80.

Patio (semi-private): Capacity 20.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0380.

events@pearlsocialsb.com.

pearlsocialsb.com

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Capacity 1,250

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california

Rosewood Miramar Beach

Capacity 400

1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. (805) 900-8388.

rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

Saint Barbara Event Center

Capacity 200.

1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492

rentals@saintbarbara.net.

saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

S.B. Botanic Garden

Capacity 30-80.

1212 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4726 x103.

sbbg.org/venues

S.B. City College

The Great Meadow

The Winslow Maxwell Overlook

Contact for capacity information. 721 Cliff Dr. (805) 965-0581 x2265.

specialevents@sbcc.edu.

sbcc.edu

Credit: Kristen Hehnke

S.B. County Courthouse

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

Mural Room: Capacity 100.

1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x 4.

weddings@countyofsb.org.

countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Event Space

Capacity: Up to 200 based on venue. Various locations.

(805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com

S.B. Historical Museum

Capacity 20-450.

136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.

director@sbhistorical.org.

sbhistorical.org

S.B. Maritime Museum

Capacity 12-400.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. (805) 456-8749.

events@sbmm.org.

santabarbaraoceanviewweddings.com

S.B. Museum of Natural History

Fleischmann Auditorium: Capacity 350.

Wooded Area + Broder Building: Capacity 200.

Sprague Butterfly Pavilion + Plazas: Capacity 150.

2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150.

Outdoors: Capacity 200.

211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Wine Collective

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 120.

Semi-private Patio: Seated: Capacity: 30.

131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. (805) 456-2700.

events@santabarbarawinecollective.com.

santabarbarawinecollective.com

S.B. Zoo

Capacity 1,000.

500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.

events@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/weddings

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Capacity 300-400.

1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.

sohosb.com

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

(805) 450-1102.

info@villaandvineweddings.com.

villaandvineweddings.com

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 175.

423 Victoria St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Zaca Creek

1297 Jonata Park Rd., Buellton. (805) 688-2412.

info@zaca-creek.com.

zaca-creek.com/the-buell-house

Credit: Michelle Lauren

Jewelry

Bryant & Sons, Ltd.

812 State St. (805) 966-9187.

info@bryantandsons.com.

bryantandsons.com

Credit: Kristen Smith

Wedding Wear

Bella Notte Due

Designer & dressmaker and clothing designer, alterations.

Jean Mendillo Babbe. (805) 455-3424.

lace12u@yahoo.com.

bellanottedue.com

The Dress

28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689

jayna@thedressbride.com.

thedressbride.com

Musicians/DeeJays

Credit: Michael Witt

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.

(805) 637-3632.

area51livemusic.com

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.

(805) 965-5559.

brucegoldish@gmail.com.

brucegoldish.com

Dan Willard Music Service

Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.

(805) 415-8478.

danwillardmusic@gmail.com.

danwillardmusic.com

DJ Darla Bea

Award-winning wedding deejay and emcee.

(805) 895-3400.

djdarlabea@gmail.com.

DJDarlabea.com

DJ Hecktik

Pro DJ/MC, sound & lighting, and photobooth.

(805) 259-8277.

josh@djhecktik.com.

djhecktik.com

GuitarWitt by Michael Witt

Live music. All genres specializing in guitar.

(805) 334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.

guitarwitt.com

JKG Jazz Trio

Jazz, Gypsy Jazz, Bossas, and funk.

4519-D Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 451-6995.

JKGjazz@yahoo.com.

jkgjazztrio.com

JSH Music Productions

Live bands, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.

(510) 697-7392.

jon@jshmusic.com.

jshmusic.com

Laurie Rasmussen

Harpist. (805) 320-9337.

laurieharp@gmail.com.

laurierasmussen.com

Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara

Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.

(805) 455-3661.

mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/MariachiLasOlas

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.

(805) 965-8249.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Scott Topper DJ Productions

Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.

315 Miegs Rd., (805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com.

scotttopperproductions.com

Society Jazz

Jazz trio with crooner.

(805) 448-3788.

sbcrooner@gmail.com.

societyjazz.com

So What Kombo

Jazz with a twist of R&B and funk.

(805) 684-2930.

ken@sowhatkombo.com.

sowhatkombo.com

Invitations

Credit: Jocelyn & Spencer Photography

Calligraphy by Leslee Sipress

(805) 966-6314.

tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress

Folio Press & Paperie

In-house graphic design, letterpress, or digital printing.

301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.

marlene@woottonprinting.com.

foliopressandpaperie.com

Letter Perfect Ink Design & Nature

1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A.

(805) 969-7998.

letterperfectsb@gmail.com.

letterperfectsantabarbara.com

Paper Star

1726 Lasuen Rd.

(805) 453-2340.

diane@paperstarsb.com.

paperstarsb.com

Type A Creative

Kendall Pata. Wedding invitations and all event graphic design needs.

(805) 973-7968.

kendall@type-a-creative.com.

type-a-creative.com

Photographers

Credit: Veils & Tails Photography

Ashleigh Taylor Portrait

1129 State St., Ste. 30-A. (310) 404-1613.

info@ashleightaylorphotography.com.

ashleightaylorportrait.com/elope-santa-barbara

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.

info@bycherryphotography.com.

bycherryphotography.com

Captured & Created

(914) 330-1937.

carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com.

capturedandcreated.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

(805) 448-5487.

emilyhr@verizon.net.

emilyhart-roberts.com

Jocelyn & Spencer

(805) 724-2753.

hello@jocelynandspencer.com.

jocelynandspencer.com

Just Kiss Collective

(805) 636-1124.

hello@justkisscollective.com.

justkisscollective.com

Kelsey Crews Photo

(805) 699-6232.

kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com.

kcrewsphoto.com

Kristen Beinke Photography

110 W. Mission St. (805) 403-4742.

info@kristenbeinke.com.

kristenbeinke.com

Linda Blue Photography

(805) 708-2583.

linda@labluephotography.com.

labluephotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534.

michelle@michellelauren.com.

michellelauren.com

Rewind Photography

(805) 768-4888.

matt@rewindphotography.com.

rewindphotography.com

Veils & Tails Photography

kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.

veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

(805) 633-4633.

willa@willakveta.com.

willakveta.com

Services and Rentals

Credit: Courtesy

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors

Wedding gown cleaning and preservation, and specialty restoration.

14 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6677.

ablitts.com

Alessaro Designs

Keepsake greeting cards, handmade logos, souvenirs, and ornaments.

(805) 284-7984.

info@alessaro.com.

alessaro.com

All Heart Rentals

Specialty event rental.

1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.

allheartrentals@gmail.com.

allheartrentals.com

Ambient Event Design

Lighting, fabrics/draperies, florals, sound/video systems.

(805) 886-8444.

sales@ambientevent.com.

ambientevent.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.

(805) 966-9616.

mail@bellavistadesigns.com.

bellavistadesigns.com

Beth McDonald Consulting

Corporate intuitive and astrologer.

22 N. Voluntario St., Ste. B. (805) 708-2935.

thebusinesspsychic@gmail.com.

bethmcdonaldconsulting.com

Bright Event Rentals

1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 566-3566.

sales-sb@bright.com.

bright.com

Cappuccino Connection

(805) 969-7295.

capbar.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.

Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.

sbcrecorder.com

Elan Event Rentals

Specialty decor. (805) 760-0544.

info@elaneventrentals.com.

elaneventrentals.com

Events by Rincon

Lighting, rentals, event productions.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.

(805) 566-9933.

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

Dr. Jessica Higgins

Couples coaching. Connected Couple: Your Map to Happy, Lasting Love.

(805) 689-2285.

jessica@drjessicahiggins.com.

drjessicahiggins.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484.

sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.

just4funpartyrentals.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101.

lilsss350@gmail.com.

lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

Professional on-site childcare service in S.B., Ojai, and Santa Ynez.

(805) 688-1812.

thelittleguest@gmail.com.

thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting. (805) 965-8249.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Parasols in Paradise

Sales and rentals of parasols. (805) 636-0439.

info@parasolsinparadise.com.

parasolsinparadise.com

Patrick Butler Entertainment

Deejays, lighting, and photo booths.

(805) 570-0366.

patrickbutler.com

Riviera Towel Company

Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.

17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.

info@rivieratowel.com.

rivieratowel.com

Santa Barbara Company

Local wedding welcome gifts.

214 E. Victoria St. (805) 845-3700.

events@santabarbaracompany.com.

santabarbaracompany.com

The Tent Merchant Inc.

Prop & Decor Showroom

436 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6064.

info@thetentmerchant.com.

thetentmerchant.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7. (805) 770-3300.

infosb@tacer.biz.

tacer.biz

Credit: Carol Otness Photography

Flowers

Alexis Ireland Florals

(805) 680-8965.

alexisirelandflorals.com

Bright Floral

(917) 406-9120.

amy@brightfloral.com.

brightfloral.com

ella & louie flowers

(805) 697-6080.

studio@ellaandlouie.com.

ellaandlouie.com

Hogue & Co.

525 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. (805) 969-1343.

info@srhoughue.com.

hoguefloral.com

Westerlay Orchids

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. (805) 684-5411.

fallettabrittney@gmail.com.

westerlay.com

Catering

Credit: Native Heart Photography

Catering by Woody’s

(805) 964-8824.

info@cateringbywoodys.com.

cateringbywoodys.com

Catering Connection Inc.

512 Laguna St. (805) 566-1822.

events@cateringconnection.com.

cateringconnect.com

Country Catering Company

5925 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 964-3811.

events@countrycateringcompany.com.

countrycateringcompany.com

Events by Rincon

Catering, full bar.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

Helena Avenue Bakery Catering

Organic breads, handmade seasonal pastries, salads, sandwiches, cheese boards, and dips.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 880-3383.

events@helenaavenuebakery.com.

helenaavenuebakery.com

Island View Catering

(805) 569-5747.

avrey@ivcatering.com.

ivcatering.com

Lorraine Lim Catering

(805) 646-2200.

lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.

lorrainelimcatering.com

Lucky Penny

Drop catering only.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0358.

events@luckypennysb.com.

luckypennysb.com

Stanton’s Gourmet Catering

(805) 698-3478.

stantonsgourmet@gmail.com.

stantonsgourmet.com

Credit: Carly Otness Photography

Cakes/Bakeries

Jessica Foster Confections

(805) 637-6985.

jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com.

lilacpatisserie.com/wedding

Officiants

Credit: Burgundy Blue Photography

Barbara Rose Sherman

Multicultural, civil unions, elopement, interfaith, non-religious, religious, Jewish, Buddhist.

(805) 569-5659.

barbararosesherman@me.com.

barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Mousouris – I Do Santa Barbara

Personally written ceremonies honoring all. Interfaith weddings are a specialty.

(805) 895-7428.

momouse1@outlook.com.

idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Ceremonies by Nanette

Joyful, creative elopement and small wedding ceremonies for all couples.

(805) 452-0056. nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com.

ceremoniesbynanette.com

Rev. Dani Antman

Sacred and unique ceremonies. (609) 306-8038.

dantman170@aol.com.

daniantman.com/weddings

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.

(805) 687-4248.

jerry@bellamyservices.com.

santabarbaraweddingminister.com

Gail Kelley Murray

(805) 455-5205.

gaelkm@yahoo.com.

facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

tinyurl.com/YourBeautifulWedding

Miriam Lindbeck

(805) 452-0954.

miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com.

weddingsantabarbara.com

Patrice Handley

Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.

(805) 886-5930.

patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.

santabarbaraclassicweddings.com

Consultants/Planners

Credit: Michelle Lauren Photography

Alegria by Design

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@alegriabydesign.com.

alegriabydesign.com

Ann Johnson Events

Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.

(805) 570-6396.

ann@annjohnsonevents.com.

annjohnsonevents.com

Array Creative

Full-service design and planning.

(925) 699-3292.

hello@arraycreativedesign.com.

arraycreativedesign.com

Gatherings for Good Events

Wedding planning and coordination.

(805) 399-2585.

brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.

gatheringsforgood.com

Hive Events

Wedding planning and design.

(805) 364-4401.

sloane@hiveeventssb.com.

hiveeventssb.com

Jill & Co. Events

110 W. Mission St. (805) 455-0722.

hello@jillandcoevents.com.

jillandcoevents.com

KB Events

(805) 895-2030.

info@kbeventssb.com.

kbeventssb.com

Petite Ceremonie

(805) 680-4994.

amanda@amandalaurenco.com.

amandalaurenco.com/lapetite

Love + Story Events

(805) 729-2410.

hello@loveandstoryevents.com.

loveandstoryevents.com

Once in a Lifetime

Dalina Michaels. Wedding coordinating and event planning.

(805) 453-6172.

dalina@gmail.com.

sbonceinalifetime.com

RSVP Weddings & Events

(805) 335-3034.

hello@rsvpsb.com.

rsvpsb.com

S.B. Elopement

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@sbelopement.com.

sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding Style

836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073. (805) 895-3402.

info@santabarbarawedding.com.

santabarbarawedding.com

Soigné Productions

(805) 448-8028.

tonya@soigneproductions.com.

soigneproductions.com

Weddings by the Sea

Catherine Forester – Wedding & Event Planner.

(805) 455-2270.

weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com.

santabarbaraweddingssite.com

Wild Heart Events

(805) 252-7566.

hello@wildheartevents.com.

wildheartevents.com

Transportation

Credit: Carrie Rogers Photography

Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events.

(805) 284-BILL (2455).

billsbussb@gmail.com.

bills-bus.com

BlueStar Parking

Premier valet parking and guest service provider.

(805) 819-0527.

info@bluestarparking.com.

bluestarparking.com

S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours

(805) 637-6320 or (805) 563-5132.

info@sbchauffeuring.com.

sbchauffeuring.com

S.B. Trolley Company

(805) 965-0353.

info@sbtrolley.com.

sbtrolley.com

Credit: Jocelyn & Spencer Photography

Salons and Makeup

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.

floatluxuryspa.com

Le Rêve Organic Spa & Boutique

21 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 564-2977.

le-reve.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

Massages and facials.

(805) 284-9244.

mje@sbmobilespa.com.

sbmobilemassage.com

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites