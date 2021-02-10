2021 Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide
Photography, Caterer, Venue, and More Listings
Be assured, tying the knot in front of family and friends is possible with some creative adjustments. However your big day materializes, let this year’s complete Wedding Resource Guide and list of vendors — who have felt the pandemic’s pinch like few others — help you create an extraordinary experience that is as unique and special as you are. Here’s wishing you fulfillment of your every dream! Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper in early January 2022. Listings are user submitted and do not automatically roll over from the previous year without verification.Venues
Jewelry
Wedding Wear
Musicians/DeeJays
Invitations
Photographers
Services and Rentals
Flowers
Catering
Cakes/Bakeries
Officiants
Consultants/Planners
Transportation
Salons and Makeup
Get the top stories in your inbox by signing up for our daily newsletter, Indy Today.
Venues
Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden
Arbor: Capacity 150.
Grass: Capacity 60.
Santa Barbara, Garden and Arrellaga Sts. (805) 897-1982.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Belmond El Encanto
Outdoor ceremony locations: Capacity 2-180.
Reception space: Capacity 2-200.
800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.
privateevents.ele@belmond.com.
belmond.com/elencanto
The Brewhouse
229 W. Montecito St. (805) 884-4664.
jamieandraeanna@yahoo.com.
sbbrewhouse.com
Cabrillo Pavilion
Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Carousel House
Seated: Capacity 150-180.
Cocktail style: Capacity 240.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio
Seated: Capacity 60.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com
Carr Winery Santa Ynez Warehouse Tasting Room & Warehouse
Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 100.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.
info@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.co
Casa Las Palmas
Seated: Capacity 65.
Cocktail style: Capacity 75.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Chase Palm Park Center
Seated: Capacity 100.
Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)
Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.
Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.
Plaza: Capacity 300.
Pavilion: Capacity 300.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 897-1983.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
De la Vina Inn
Interior + Gardens: Capacity 60.
Back Garden: Capacity 40.
Overnight Accommodations: Capacity: 16.
1323 De la Vina St. (805) 564-8462
delavinainn@gmail.com.
delavinainn.com
East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta
Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
El Paseo
Capacity 275.
813 Anacapa St. (805) 962-6050.
manager@elpaseosb.com.
elpaseosb.com
Events by Rincon
Venue services.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
eventsbyrincon.com
Franklin Neighborhood Center
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 897-2582.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Granada Theatre
Capacity 225.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
tdunn@granadasb.org.
granadasb.org
Historic Carrillo Ballroom
Seated: Capacity 300.
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 560-7557.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Hotel Californian
Capacity 250.
36 State St. (805) 882-0100.
weddings@thehotelcalifornian.com.
hotelcalifornian.com
La Mesa Park
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 897-1982.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
La Paloma Café
Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 175.
Full Patio: Seated: Capacity 65. Standing: Capacity 90.
Lower Anacapa Patio: Seated: Capacity 40. Standing: Capacity: 50.
Upper Deck Patio: Seated: Capacity 24. Standing: Capacity: 40.
Full Bar Buyout: Standing: Capacity 60.
702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.
events@lapalomacafesb.com.
lapalomasb.com
The Lark
Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.
Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 70.
Private Dining Room: Seated: Capacity 50
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370. change to check
events@thelarksb.com.
thelarksb.com
Leadbetter Beach
Beach: Capacity 200.
Loma Alta & Shoreline Dr.
(805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Light + Space
Capacity 65.
915 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.
(805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com/lightandspace
Loquita
Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.
Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.
Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com.
loquitasb.com
Louise Lowry Davis Center
Capacity 100.
1232 De la Vina St. (805) 897-2566.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
MacKenzie Center
Seated: Capacity 70.
Cocktail style: Capacity 100.
3111 State St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Mission Rose Garden
Capacity 200.
Los Olivos and Laguna Sts. (805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Mosher Alumni House
Capacity 200.
Located on UCSB campus. (805) 893-4140.
ucsbalum.com/programs/mosher
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Full Museum Package: Capacity 500
Sky Garden Package: Capacity 350
125 State St. (805) 770-5010.
events@moxi.org.
moxi.org
Ortega Welcome House
Seated: Capacity 50.
Cocktail style: Capacity 70.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Pearl Social
Full Restaurant: Capacity 80.
Patio (semi-private): Capacity 20.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0380.
events@pearlsocialsb.com.
pearlsocialsb.com
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.
Capacity 1,250
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 968-0100.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california
Rosewood Miramar Beach
Capacity 400
1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. (805) 900-8388.
rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito
Saint Barbara Event Center
Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492
rentals@saintbarbara.net.
saintbarbaraeventcenter.com
S.B. Botanic Garden
Capacity 30-80.
1212 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4726 x103.
sbbg.org/venues
S.B. City College
The Great Meadow
The Winslow Maxwell Overlook
Contact for capacity information. 721 Cliff Dr. (805) 965-0581 x2265.
specialevents@sbcc.edu.
sbcc.edu
S.B. County Courthouse
Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
Mural Room: Capacity 100.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x 4.
weddings@countyofsb.org.
countyofsb.org/parks
S.B. Event Space
Capacity: Up to 200 based on venue. Various locations.
(805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com
S.B. Historical Museum
Capacity 20-450.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
director@sbhistorical.org.
sbhistorical.org
S.B. Maritime Museum
Capacity 12-400.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. (805) 456-8749.
events@sbmm.org.
santabarbaraoceanviewweddings.com
S.B. Museum of Natural History
Fleischmann Auditorium: Capacity 350.
Wooded Area + Broder Building: Capacity 200.
Sprague Butterfly Pavilion + Plazas: Capacity 150.
2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center
Indoors: Capacity 150.
Outdoors: Capacity 200.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
sbnature.org/rentals
S.B. Wine Collective
Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 120.
Semi-private Patio: Seated: Capacity: 30.
131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. (805) 456-2700.
events@santabarbarawinecollective.com.
santabarbarawinecollective.com
S.B. Zoo
Capacity 1,000.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org.
sbzoo.org/weddings
Shoreline Park
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
Capacity 300-400.
1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.
sohosb.com
Villa & Vine
Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
info@villaandvineweddings.com.
villaandvineweddings.com
Westside Neighborhood Center
Capacity 175.
423 Victoria St. (805) 897-2566 or (805) 897-2560.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Zaca Creek
1297 Jonata Park Rd., Buellton. (805) 688-2412.
info@zaca-creek.com.
zaca-creek.com/the-buell-house
Jewelry
Bryant & Sons, Ltd.
812 State St. (805) 966-9187.
info@bryantandsons.com.
bryantandsons.com
Wedding Wear
Bella Notte Due
Designer & dressmaker and clothing designer, alterations.
Jean Mendillo Babbe. (805) 455-3424.
lace12u@yahoo.com.
bellanottedue.com
The Dress
28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689
jayna@thedressbride.com.
thedressbride.com
Musicians/DeeJays
Area 51
Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.
(805) 637-3632.
area51livemusic.com
Bruce Goldish
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.
(805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com.
brucegoldish.com
Dan Willard Music Service
Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.
(805) 415-8478.
danwillardmusic@gmail.com.
danwillardmusic.com
DJ Darla Bea
Award-winning wedding deejay and emcee.
(805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com.
DJDarlabea.com
DJ Hecktik
Pro DJ/MC, sound & lighting, and photobooth.
(805) 259-8277.
josh@djhecktik.com.
djhecktik.com
GuitarWitt by Michael Witt
Live music. All genres specializing in guitar.
(805) 334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.
guitarwitt.com
JKG Jazz Trio
Jazz, Gypsy Jazz, Bossas, and funk.
4519-D Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 451-6995.
JKGjazz@yahoo.com.
jkgjazztrio.com
JSH Music Productions
Live bands, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.
(510) 697-7392.
jon@jshmusic.com.
jshmusic.com
Laurie Rasmussen
Harpist. (805) 320-9337.
laurieharp@gmail.com.
laurierasmussen.com
Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara
Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.
(805) 455-3661.
mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/MariachiLasOlas
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.
(805) 965-8249.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Scott Topper DJ Productions
Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.
315 Miegs Rd., (805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com
Society Jazz
Jazz trio with crooner.
(805) 448-3788.
sbcrooner@gmail.com.
societyjazz.com
So What Kombo
Jazz with a twist of R&B and funk.
(805) 684-2930.
ken@sowhatkombo.com.
sowhatkombo.com
Invitations
Calligraphy by Leslee Sipress
(805) 966-6314.
tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress
Folio Press & Paperie
In-house graphic design, letterpress, or digital printing.
301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.
marlene@woottonprinting.com.
foliopressandpaperie.com
Letter Perfect Ink Design & Nature
1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A.
(805) 969-7998.
letterperfectsb@gmail.com.
letterperfectsantabarbara.com
Paper Star
1726 Lasuen Rd.
(805) 453-2340.
diane@paperstarsb.com.
paperstarsb.com
Type A Creative
Kendall Pata. Wedding invitations and all event graphic design needs.
(805) 973-7968.
kendall@type-a-creative.com.
type-a-creative.com
Photographers
Ashleigh Taylor Portrait
1129 State St., Ste. 30-A. (310) 404-1613.
info@ashleightaylorphotography.com.
ashleightaylorportrait.com/elope-santa-barbara
ByCherry Photography
(323) 377-2320.
info@bycherryphotography.com.
bycherryphotography.com
Captured & Created
(914) 330-1937.
carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com.
capturedandcreated.com
Emily Hart-Roberts Photography
(805) 448-5487.
emilyhr@verizon.net.
emilyhart-roberts.com
Jocelyn & Spencer
(805) 724-2753.
hello@jocelynandspencer.com.
jocelynandspencer.com
Just Kiss Collective
(805) 636-1124.
hello@justkisscollective.com.
justkisscollective.com
Kelsey Crews Photo
(805) 699-6232.
kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com.
kcrewsphoto.com
Kristen Beinke Photography
110 W. Mission St. (805) 403-4742.
info@kristenbeinke.com.
kristenbeinke.com
Linda Blue Photography
(805) 708-2583.
linda@labluephotography.com.
labluephotography.com
Michelle Lauren Photography
(805) 448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com.
michellelauren.com
Rewind Photography
(805) 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com.
rewindphotography.com
Veils & Tails Photography
kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.
veilsandtailsphoto.com
Willa Kveta Photography
(805) 633-4633.
willa@willakveta.com.
willakveta.com
Services and Rentals
Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors
Wedding gown cleaning and preservation, and specialty restoration.
14 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6677.
ablitts.com
Alessaro Designs
Keepsake greeting cards, handmade logos, souvenirs, and ornaments.
(805) 284-7984.
info@alessaro.com.
alessaro.com
All Heart Rentals
Specialty event rental.
1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.
allheartrentals@gmail.com.
allheartrentals.com
Ambient Event Design
Lighting, fabrics/draperies, florals, sound/video systems.
(805) 886-8444.
sales@ambientevent.com.
ambientevent.com
Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.
(805) 966-9616.
mail@bellavistadesigns.com.
bellavistadesigns.com
Beth McDonald Consulting
Corporate intuitive and astrologer.
22 N. Voluntario St., Ste. B. (805) 708-2935.
thebusinesspsychic@gmail.com.
bethmcdonaldconsulting.com
Bright Event Rentals
1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria. (805) 566-3566.
sales-sb@bright.com.
bright.com
Cappuccino Connection
(805) 969-7295.
capbar.com
County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.
Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.
sbcrecorder.com
Elan Event Rentals
Specialty decor. (805) 760-0544.
info@elaneventrentals.com.
elaneventrentals.com
Events by Rincon
Lighting, rentals, event productions.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.
(805) 566-9933.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
eventsbyrincon.com
Dr. Jessica Higgins
Couples coaching. Connected Couple: Your Map to Happy, Lasting Love.
(805) 689-2285.
jessica@drjessicahiggins.com.
drjessicahiggins.com
Just 4 Fun Party Rentals
721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484.
sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.
just4funpartyrentals.com
Lilys Sewing
(805) 453-7101.
lilsss350@gmail.com.
lilysewsalot.com
The Little Guest
Professional on-site childcare service in S.B., Ojai, and Santa Ynez.
(805) 688-1812.
thelittleguest@gmail.com.
thelittleguest.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths and lighting. (805) 965-8249.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Parasols in Paradise
Sales and rentals of parasols. (805) 636-0439.
info@parasolsinparadise.com.
parasolsinparadise.com
Patrick Butler Entertainment
Deejays, lighting, and photo booths.
(805) 570-0366.
patrickbutler.com
Riviera Towel Company
Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.
17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.
info@rivieratowel.com.
rivieratowel.com
Santa Barbara Company
Local wedding welcome gifts.
214 E. Victoria St. (805) 845-3700.
events@santabarbaracompany.com.
santabarbaracompany.com
The Tent Merchant Inc.
Prop & Decor Showroom
436 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6064.
info@thetentmerchant.com.
thetentmerchant.com
Town & Country Event Rentals
1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7. (805) 770-3300.
infosb@tacer.biz.
tacer.biz
Flowers
Alexis Ireland Florals
(805) 680-8965.
alexisirelandflorals.com
Bright Floral
(917) 406-9120.
amy@brightfloral.com.
brightfloral.com
ella & louie flowers
(805) 697-6080.
studio@ellaandlouie.com.
ellaandlouie.com
Hogue & Co.
525 San Ysidro Rd., Montecito. (805) 969-1343.
info@srhoughue.com.
hoguefloral.com
Westerlay Orchids
3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. (805) 684-5411.
fallettabrittney@gmail.com.
westerlay.com
Catering
Catering by Woody’s
(805) 964-8824.
info@cateringbywoodys.com.
cateringbywoodys.com
Catering Connection Inc.
512 Laguna St. (805) 566-1822.
events@cateringconnection.com.
cateringconnect.com
Country Catering Company
5925 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 964-3811.
events@countrycateringcompany.com.
countrycateringcompany.com
Events by Rincon
Catering, full bar.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. (805) 566-9933.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
eventsbyrincon.com
Helena Avenue Bakery Catering
Organic breads, handmade seasonal pastries, salads, sandwiches, cheese boards, and dips.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 880-3383.
events@helenaavenuebakery.com.
helenaavenuebakery.com
Island View Catering
(805) 569-5747.
avrey@ivcatering.com.
ivcatering.com
Lorraine Lim Catering
(805) 646-2200.
lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.
lorrainelimcatering.com
Lucky Penny
Drop catering only.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0358.
events@luckypennysb.com.
luckypennysb.com
Stanton’s Gourmet Catering
(805) 698-3478.
stantonsgourmet@gmail.com.
stantonsgourmet.com
Cakes/Bakeries
Jessica Foster Confections
(805) 637-6985.
jessicafosterconfections.com
Lilac Pâtisserie
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com/wedding
Officiants
Barbara Rose Sherman
Multicultural, civil unions, elopement, interfaith, non-religious, religious, Jewish, Buddhist.
(805) 569-5659.
barbararosesherman@me.com.
barbararoseweddings.com
Barbra Mousouris – I Do Santa Barbara
Personally written ceremonies honoring all. Interfaith weddings are a specialty.
(805) 895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com.
idosantabarbara.blogspot.com
Ceremonies by Nanette
Joyful, creative elopement and small wedding ceremonies for all couples.
(805) 452-0056. nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com.
ceremoniesbynanette.com
Rev. Dani Antman
Sacred and unique ceremonies. (609) 306-8038.
dantman170@aol.com.
daniantman.com/weddings
Father Jerry Bellamy
Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.
(805) 687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com.
santabarbaraweddingminister.com
Gail Kelley Murray
(805) 455-5205.
gaelkm@yahoo.com.
facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray
tinyurl.com/YourBeautifulWedding
Miriam Lindbeck
(805) 452-0954.
miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com.
weddingsantabarbara.com
Patrice Handley
Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.
(805) 886-5930.
patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.
santabarbaraclassicweddings.com
Consultants/Planners
Alegria by Design
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com.
alegriabydesign.com
Ann Johnson Events
Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.
(805) 570-6396.
ann@annjohnsonevents.com.
annjohnsonevents.com
Array Creative
Full-service design and planning.
(925) 699-3292.
hello@arraycreativedesign.com.
arraycreativedesign.com
Gatherings for Good Events
Wedding planning and coordination.
(805) 399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.
gatheringsforgood.com
Hive Events
Wedding planning and design.
(805) 364-4401.
sloane@hiveeventssb.com.
hiveeventssb.com
Jill & Co. Events
110 W. Mission St. (805) 455-0722.
hello@jillandcoevents.com.
jillandcoevents.com
KB Events
(805) 895-2030.
info@kbeventssb.com.
kbeventssb.com
Petite Ceremonie
(805) 680-4994.
amanda@amandalaurenco.com.
amandalaurenco.com/lapetite
Love + Story Events
(805) 729-2410.
hello@loveandstoryevents.com.
loveandstoryevents.com
Once in a Lifetime
Dalina Michaels. Wedding coordinating and event planning.
(805) 453-6172.
dalina@gmail.com.
sbonceinalifetime.com
RSVP Weddings & Events
(805) 335-3034.
hello@rsvpsb.com.
rsvpsb.com
S.B. Elopement
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com.
sbelopement.com
S.B. Wedding Style
836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073. (805) 895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com.
santabarbarawedding.com
Soigné Productions
(805) 448-8028.
tonya@soigneproductions.com.
soigneproductions.com
Weddings by the Sea
Catherine Forester – Wedding & Event Planner.
(805) 455-2270.
weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com.
santabarbaraweddingssite.com
Wild Heart Events
(805) 252-7566.
hello@wildheartevents.com.
wildheartevents.com
Transportation
Bill’s Bus
Wedding charters and private events.
(805) 284-BILL (2455).
billsbussb@gmail.com.
bills-bus.com
BlueStar Parking
Premier valet parking and guest service provider.
(805) 819-0527.
info@bluestarparking.com.
bluestarparking.com
S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours
(805) 637-6320 or (805) 563-5132.
info@sbchauffeuring.com.
sbchauffeuring.com
S.B. Trolley Company
(805) 965-0353.
info@sbtrolley.com.
sbtrolley.com
Salons and Makeup
Float Luxury Spa
18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.
floatluxuryspa.com
Le Rêve Organic Spa & Boutique
21 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 564-2977.
le-reve.com
S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa
Massages and facials.
(805) 284-9244.
mje@sbmobilespa.com.
sbmobilemassage.com
Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.