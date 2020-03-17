Coronavirus UCSB Arts & Lectures Now Cancels Entire 2019-2020 Season Twenty-nine Events Affected; Full Refunds Coming

“With heavy hearts,” organizers announced Tuesday afternoon, “UCSB Arts & Lectures is canceling all 29 remaining events in our 2019–2020 season in accordance with direction from local, national, and international public health authorities regarding slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and in conjunction with UC Santa Barbara’s decision to limit campus operations through the spring quarter.”



Arts & Lectures is working as quickly as possible to issue refunds, said the organizers, who also asked for people’s patience as the thousands of transactions are processed, which could take 4-6 weeks. The Campbell Hall box office is closed to walk-ups, and questions should be directed to info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.



“Many of you have expressed concern about the financial impact of these cancellations, and we thank everyone who has inquired about donating the value of their tickets to support the artists and Arts & Lectures,” managers said. “At this time, due to the high volume of refunds we are processing, we cannot automatically change your refund into a donation; however, we invite you to extend your support by making a donation online.”



