Film & TV A Millennial’s Take on ‘High Fidelity’ Show is Dream World for Twentysomething

High Fidelity, one of Hulu’s latest installments, is a music fanatic’s paradise. The show, based on the 2000 film and 1995 novel, follows the life of Robyn “Rob” Brooks, a young Brooklyn record shop owner. At the forefront of the show is Zoë Kravitz, daughter to musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, who starred in the film version.

We catch Rob in the midst of heartbreak as she struggles, well, with being heartbroken; she’s accompanied on her adventures by her two best friends, Simon and Cherise, who also happen to be her employees at the record store. Kravitz as Rob is perfect, it’s as if the role was written for her. She speaks effortlessly about artists’ discography details from Prince to Bowie and stunts the most minimalistic yet quintessentially detailed outfits.

For a millennial who envisions themselves better placed in an era like the late ’80s, High Fidelity is a dream world. The soundtrack alone is a blessing and a curse: There should be a warning before you delve into the series, because you’ll inevitably find yourself pausing episodes to search for the musical gems mentioned by one of the characters and jamming to it. Whether it’s soulful tracks such as “Day Dreaming” by Aretha Franklin or ruthless rap schemes from Biggie, the show is a testament to how music can impact a vital moment so drastically.

Photo: Phillip Caruso/Hulu/TNS David H. Holmes as Simon and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise

High Fidelity not only looks and sounds great, but it also has an unexpectedly thickening plot that makes you fiend for more. One of its prime aspects is how well fleshed out the characters are — not only showing the flaws of each individual but also their musically inclined strengths and love lives, such as in episode eight, where we get a rundown of Simon’s toxic relationship of the past and his voyage toward finding a love of his own.

Overall, High Fidelity is a good time that will make you laugh and hopefully find some new music while reigniting any musical passions you may have had before.

Add to Favorites