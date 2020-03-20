Additional Information County of Santa Barbara Programs and Services Temporary Changes in Service Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Most of the County’s public counters will be closed through April 3 or longer, depending on the status of the pandemic. However, most departments have online, mail, fax, phone and drop boxes for the public to continue accessing programs and services. Please see below for details or visit the department websites that are each linked below.

Agricultural Commissioner/Weights & Measures Department: Public service counters in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Buellton and Carpinteria offices are closed through April 3. A drop box is located at the front entrance of each office. Check the website for necessary forms.

Behavioral Wellness: Non-essential services are temporarily suspended to limit the volume of in-person services. The Psychiatric Health Facility remains open, but closed to visitors. In-person services will continue for crisis response and are available 24/7. All clinics will remain open with minimal staffing and clients will be encouraged to schedule appointments via telehealth. The 24/7 Access Line at (888) 868-1649 is available for questions, crisis needs or linkage to alcohol and drug or mental health services.

Board of Supervisors: To ensure continuity of government, the Board will continue to meet employing social distancing. The public is encouraged to interact online, by mail or by phone. There are a limited number of seats available in both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria hearing rooms. To participate in our public process for Board meetings, please review the guidelines at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/cob.sbc.

Clerk-Recorder-Assessor: Public service counters at all offices of the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor including the Elections Division are closed until further notice. Many services will continue to be provided by phone, online, by mail, or by fax. To determine services available for Assessor and Elections, visit www.sbcvote.com. Clerk-Recorder services are available by mail including fictitious business names; and birth, death, and marriage certificates. Service requests are accepted by mail or fax. Call (805) 568-2250 or send email to Clk-RecHelpDesk@co.santa-barbara.ca.us. Drop boxes to request services are available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Mail will be picked up throughout the day. For all matters with the Clerk-Recorder, please check the website for information.

Child Support Services: Public service counters are closed until April 3 at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations, however services continue through electronic inquiry (e.g. direct inquiry via our Child Support Enforcement (CSE) computer system, fax, e-mail) or by phone. Please check the website for information.





County Executive Office /Clerk of the Board The Clerk of the Board division will close its public counter starting March 19. The public can submit claims, assessment appeals, and other documents electronically via regular mail (with postmark) or through a physical drop box. Other County Executive Office functions will be operational through telecommuting or onsite presence using social distancing protocols.





To contact headquarters staff, call (805) 681-5500 or go to“Contact Us” at www.SBCfire.com to submit a question

Solvang Fire Prevention: (805) 686-5077

Planning and Engineering, and Inspection Services: Virtual inspections will be conducted on large facilities; Fire Protection Certificates will be reviewed remotely

The Solvang Fire Prevention office is closed to the public, but available by phone and scheduled appointments

Fire stations are closed to the public. Notices are posted on the front door of each station directing visitors to call the station to conduct business. An exception will be made for any medical emergency that would require member(s) of the public to enter a station for treatment.

Fire stations will remain available for the Safe Surrender program.

Effective immediately all engine company business safety inspections will be discontinued until further notice





First 5: There are no closure plans and meetings are being held through teleconference.

Human Resources : Recruitments will continue using social distancing protocols or other alternatives ie: skype. Online testing and assessments will continue for all recruitments, public safety recruitment testing will be evaluated on a case by case basis based on number of applicants using social distancing protocols.





Santa Barbara-South County

Zoning Counter: (805) 568-2090, front@countyofsb.org

Building Counter: (805) 568-3030, padbuild@countyofsb.org



Santa Maria-North County

Zoning Counter: (805) 934-6251, nocounte@countyofsb.org

Building Counter: (805) 934-6397, ncbuild@countyofsb.org



*Building electronic plans can be emailed to epc@countyofsb.org





Probation Department: The Santa Barbara Juvenile Services site at 4500 Hollister and Santa Maria Juvenile Court Services Unit at 4251 California Blvd., are closed to walk-ins. All other sites remain open. Applications for community service work sites are being accepted, however, all assignments will be postponed until further notice. For information on services and programming availability, contact Probation at sbprobation@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.

Public Defender : Staff is servicing clients and employing social distancing and following preventative hygiene recommendations .





Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is limiting certification appointments for EMTs. To schedule an appointment related to EMT certification, call (805) 681-5274 (opt. 1).



Environmental Health Services (EHS) north and south county offices continue to accept materials (applications, payments, etc.) via drop-boxes and are manning the phone lines. Office doors to the public have closed. Normal business operations continue with EHS staff, conducting complaint, and other specific-need or high-need, inspections as needed.



The Office of Vital Records is currently open to the public, with no restrictions. Walk-in customers must go through a screening process by clinic staff prior to entering the building. Customers pay applicable fees and fill out an application to receive their requested documents.

County Surveyor:

Mail initial project submittals to County Surveyor, 123 E. Anapamu St., Suite 222, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Subsequent submittals should be mailed to the address above or email to countysurveyor@cosbpw.net. Project reviews will be sent via mail or email. Spatial indexes and map scans are available through the Surveyor Information System (Web GIS) at http://www.countyofsb.org/pwd/surveyor.sbc. Contact staff at (805) 568-3020.



Water Resources:

Plans for Development Review plan check services and payments will accepted at the Water Resources window, Santa Barbara County Flood Control & Water Conservation District, Naomi Schwartz Building, 130 E. Victoria Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Contact staff at fccontact@cosbpw.net or (805) 568-3440



Transportation:

Road Permit applications and plans are accepted electronically at pwrdpermit@cosbpw.net. The road encroachment permit application can be found at www.countyofsb.org/pwd/asset.c/218. North county permits can be placed in the drop-off box; south county permits can be dropped off through the mail slot in the door.



Mail applications to either office.

North County Road Permit Office:

Attention: Road Permits, 620 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455

(805) 803-8750

South County Road Permit Office:

4417 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

(805) 681-4990.



Laguna County Sanitation:

Mail or drop off plans for development review, plan check services and construction bids at the North County Public Works office drop box, 620 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455.



To schedule an appointment for fee and charge payments, call (805) 803-8750 or (805) 803-8756. Submit documents and plans electronically to Kevin Thompson at kethomp@cosbpw.net.



Contacts:

-District Manager Marty Wilder, mwilder@cosbpw.net, (805) 803-8750, (805) 803-8755, or (805) 803-8756.

-Chief Plant Operator Jeremy Chaja, jchaja@cosbpw.net, (805) 934-6282

-Supervisor Jesse Padfield, jpadfie@cosbpw.net



Sheriff-Coroner : Emergency response will not change. The department is operational and staffed.





Superior Court : Until further notice, all clerks offices are closed and jury service is suspended The Santa Barbara Historic Courthouse is closed to the public until further notice Online Payment options for criminal and traffic fines: https://portal.sbcourts.org/CASBPORTAL/ Jury Duty Rescheduling:

South County: 805-882-4530

North County: (805) 614-6464; or online at https://www.sbcourts.org/dv/juryreporting.shtm File Civil, Family, or Probate documents with the Court electronically: http://www.odysseyefileca.com/service-providers.htm Records requests:

South County (805) 882-4778

North County: (805) 614-6414

:

Telephonic Appearances for Civil Law and Motion or Case Management Conference hearings: call (888) 882-6878 or online at https://courtcall.com

Find your Court date: https://www.sbcourts.org/os/cal/

Self-Help Legal Resource List: https://www.sbcourts.org/sh/index.shtm

Treasurer-Tax Collector (TCC): The public counters are closed, however the public can make property tax payments via mail, phone and online. For Veteran’s services or more information, please refer to the website. Property Tax Payment Policies

ONLINE: Credit card and ACH(echeck) payments may be made online by visiting our Online Property Tax System website.

BY PHONE: Credit card and electronic check payments may be made by phone using an automated interactive voice response system. Dial toll free (877) 399-8089 or local (805) 724-3008.



BY MAIL: Send tax payments to Harry E. Hagen, Treasurer-Tax Collector, P.O. Box 579, Santa Barbara, CA 93102. Payments made by mail must be U.S. Postmarked by the delinquent date to avoid late penalties.

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the responsibility to make timely payments.



