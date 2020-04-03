Weathering the Crisis AXXESS Releases Merchant Crisis Directory

A community based directory for any merchant to post their offerings during the Corona virus crisis.

Santa Barbara, California: As a community resource, The Axxess Card has created an online merchant directory for any business in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to post their offerings that adhere to current local and state orders during the Corona virus outbreak.

Axxess founder and CEO Karim Kaderali explains, “None of us have experienced anything like this before, but I’m confident we will make it through this, however long it takes, together.”

The directory is open to any business in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties that do not include gatherings, and who offer either take-out or curbside pick-up, delivery, or are offering gift cards for purchase. Merchants can submit directly to the site with no fees. And as of today, there are more than 160 local merchants on the directory open for business.

The directory can be found at: localaxxess.com.

