COVID-19 Business Resources from the American Rescue Plan: County and EDC Offering Free Webinar on April 19

Join the County of Santa Barbara and the Economic Development Collaborative to review current COVID-19 business resources recently made available through the American Rescue Plan! Learn about new opportunities, how to access them and where to start with programs like EIDL, PPP, UI Benefits, Federal Grants and more. This free event will provide an overview of existing and upcoming resources with a dedicated Q&A portion to hear answers to your specific questions.



FREE WEBINAR

Monday, April 19, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Register here

Space is limited! Register in advance to reserve your spot!

For more information, call the Business Assistance Line at 805.409.9159 or visit www.edcollaborative.com.

