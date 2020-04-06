Coronavirus Santa Barbara County Reports Second COVID-19 Death Number of Confirmed Cases Swells to 174

A second Santa Barbara County resident has died of COVID-19, health officials announced Monday morning. The South County resident was in their sixties and had underlying health conditions.

“Public Health shares our deepest condolences with the family and friends of this community member,” said Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “We continue to ask for the support of every resident as we move forward and get through this difficult time. Only with the help of every person in our community will we make a difference in slowing the spread of this virus.”

As of Monday, Santa Barbara County is reporting 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 152 on Friday. Of the 174 cases, 103 people are recovering at home, 27 are being treated at a hospital ― 19 of which are in an Intensive Care Unit ― and 40 have fully recovered. Two are pending an update.

By region, the largest number of coronavirus cases is concentrated in the City of Santa Maria (48), followed by the City of Santa Barbara (31), the City of Lompoc (29), and the community of Orcutt (20). The full geographic breakdown is featured on the Public Health Department’s website.

Age-wise, 91 of the 174 sick residents are 50 years old or older; 83 of the patients are younger than 50. Three are 17 or younger.

