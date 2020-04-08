Coronavirus News Santa Barbara Reps Host Tele-Town Halls Wednesday and Thursday Jackson, Limón, Carbajal Brief Public on Support for Elderly and Caregivers in English, and Business in Spanish

Area representatives will host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, April 9, to inform the public about support options for the elderly and their families and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The teleconference will be hosted by State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Monique Limón, and Congressmember Salud Carbajal. On Thursday, the three reunite for a town hall in Spanish that focuses on federal resources available to small businesses.

The Wednesday teleconference will feature commentary from figures such as geriatric medicine specialist Dr. Lanyard Dial; Victoria Jump, director of the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging; and Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director for the Santa Barbara and Central Coast Commission for Seniors-Area Agency on Aging. Those wishing to participate can call (844) 291-5491 and use the access code 8583728.

Monique Limón

Congressman Salud Carbajal

Those who wish to submit questions can send them to senator.jackson@senate.ca.gov by noon on Wednesday. Those who will not be able to attend but want to watch can do so at https://sd19.senate.ca.gov/.

The Thursday seminar in Spanish will include a representative from the Small Business Administration for updates on new federal programs, and participants can submit questions. It takes place at 5:30 p.m. To dial in to participate, call (323) 393-4046. The PIN for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 551052#. For Ventura County, it’s 601666#.

Questions for this one must be submitted by noon on Thursday to TeleTownHall.CA24@Mail.House.Gov.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites