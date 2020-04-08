Dance State Street Ballet Gets Top Video Accolade

State Street Ballet got an unexpected boost amid the doldrums and financial difficulties of a broken performance season. Entertainment Weekly featured Santa Barbara’s resident ballet company’s performance of Cinderella at the Redlands Bowl among its list of must-be-watched videos for housebound dance lovers.

Choreographed by company founder Rodney Gustafson and ballet master Marina Fliagina, Cinderella features a scene-stealing pair of wicked stepsisters and wonderful dancing. State Street Ballet received the shout out in its 25th anniversary year — cut short amid sold-out performances and a full touring season.

The performance airs on WNET’s All Arts program and shares EW’s list along with the Mariinsky Theatre’s performance of George Balanchine’s Jewels, Alexander Ekman’s witty A Swan Lake, and a trip to Oz with the Kansas City Ballet.

