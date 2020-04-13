Coronavirus News 17 Additional Covid-19 Cases, Nearly Half Are Lompoc Prison Inmates As Number of Cases Tends to Decline, Lompoc Prison Numbers are Increasing

There are 17 additional COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County today — seven of which are people incarcerated at the Lompoc Federal Prison — which brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 284.

Overall, cases in Santa Barbara County have tended to be on the decline the past week, except in the case of the Lompoc Prison. The number of inmates falling sick with the virus are growing daily and now account for more than 20 percent of the county’s cases.

Of the 17 new cases, one was in Santa Barbara, 12 were in Lompoc, three were in Santa Maria, and one was in Orcutt. Two of them were between the ages of 18-29 years old, eight were between the ages of 30-49 years old, five were between the ages of 50-69 years old, and two were older than 70.

Of all 284 cases, 124 people are recovering at home, 40 are recovering in a hospital, 15 of whom are in an Intensive Care Unit, 109 have fully recovered, and nine are pending an update. Two people have died as a direct result of COVID-19.

Add to Favorites