Coronavirus News New Coronavirus App Compares Country and Counties Second-Year UC Santa Barbara Student Graphs Disease Data

UC Santa Barbara student Eran Naveh has spent his time in quarantine developing an app to compare how the coronavirus is spreading differently in counties and states across the country.

Naveh, a second-year computer science major, moved home to Walnut Creek from Isla Vista after Chancellor Henry T. Yang encouraged anyone able to go home to stay at home. In addition to taking online classes, Naveh has been making constant improvements to his app.

“The app is broken down into two main components: the customizable graphs and the build-your-own data table section,” Naveh explained. Users can customize their graphs and tables by entering counties and states of their choice.

Unlike other apps of a similar nature, Naveh’s app allows users to directly compare curves from counties and states in the same visual. This eliminates the need to find statistics in independent searches, streamlining the information gathering process.

Naveh updates the data daily using the New York Times’ coronavirus data repository.

Naveh has been spreading the word about the tool on his social media platforms including on LinkedIn and Instagram. As he continues to advertise, Naveh plans on keeping the app free and open to the public.

“The site has a ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ link that allows users to donate money, but it is by no means required to use the website,” he said.

The app comes as the number of cases in Santa Barbara continues to rise.

In the app’s FAQ section, Naveh encourages his users to “refer to the CDC and WHO websites, as well as local authorities, to see the best ways to keep you and those around you safe.”

The app can be found at the following link: https://www.uscovid19tracker.info.

Add to Favorites