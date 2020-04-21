Coronavirus News Fifth Santa Barbara County Resident Dies from COVID-19 13 Additional Cases Also Reported

COVID-19 took its fifth life in Santa Barbara County Tuesday. The North County resident passed away in their seventies with no underlying health conditions.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the individual who passed away,” said Henning Ansorg MD, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer. “We continue to battle the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and it is imperative that we continue wearing face coverings and keeping physical distance when outside our homes.”

The Public Health Department also reported 13 new cases for a total of 429. Of the 13 individuals who tested positive, two live in Santa Barbara; six live in Santa Maria; two live in the unincorporated areas of Areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe; and three live in Lompoc (all three are inmates at the prison).

Of the 429 total cases, 178 people are recovering at home; 42 are recovering in a hospital, 13 of whom are in an intensive care unit; 183 have fully recovered; 21 are pending an update; and five have died as a direct result of the virus.

