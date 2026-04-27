Baile folklórico, or folk dance, is a Mexican traditional dance form that tells a story through fancy footwork, colorful costumes, vivacious skirt movements, and lively music (often mariachi). So, what happens when performers can’t afford traditional skirts or transportation to the stage?

That’s the challenge that Santa Barbara High School’s Baile Folklórico Club faced last year. But thanks to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Student Grants program, the students were able to get the funds they needed to keep traditions alive, enhance their performances, and deepen their connection to the cultural influences behind the movements, according to the foundation.

“I think it’s really important not only for the Latino and Hispanic student body to have access, especially low-to-no-cost access to cultural clubs,” said student Ofelia Jarabo, president of the Baile Folklórico Club. “It is part of our culture, our history, and it’s especially important right now to be proud of our roots.”

Applying for the grant, she added, “Truly helps students like me get a taste of what adulting is like.”

Every year, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation — now in its 40th year — awards grants to help students in grades 9-11 in the Santa Barbara Unified School District pursue their passions. In March, the foundation celebrated its third round of student grants — with nearly $10,000 awarded — and the variety of projects it funded, from campus beautification projects to programs to donate sports equipment to young athletes in need.

“These students are the change they want to see in their schools,” said Katie Szopa, SBEF Programs Director, in a statement.

Applications for the current round of Student Grants are now open until April 30. Students can apply for up to $750. For more information, visit: SantaBarbaraEducation.org.