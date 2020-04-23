Coronavirus News Thursday Update: 11 New COVID-19 Cases; 5 In Santa Barbara City Cases From Lompoc Prison Continue to Stay Low

Santa Barbara County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases today, almost half of which are from the city of Santa Barbara.

In recent weeks, North County has felt the brunt of the pandemic, with the cities of Santa Maria and Lompoc typically accounting for the majority of the county’s daily reported cases. Much of Lompoc’s cases stemmed from the outbreak in the Lompoc Federal Prison.

As of Thursday, five of the new cases came from the city of Santa Barbara. Four of the cases came from Lompoc, but two of those are related to the outbreak inside the prison. This is the third consecutive day the number of cases reported from the prison is significantly lower than past weeks.

Zero cases were reported in Santa Maria, an anomaly since the city currently represents the most of the county’s cases. One case came from the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and one is still pending.

Of the total 451 cases county-wide, 138 people are recovering at home; 39 are recovering in a hospital, 13 of whom are in an intensive care unit; 257 people have fully recovered; 12 people are pending an update; and five people have died as a direct result of the virus.

