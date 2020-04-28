Books ‘Indy’ Book Club’s May Read Courtney Summers’s ‘Sadie’

Photo: Courtesy Sadie

Sadie has had a hard life; abandoned by her mother and with no father in the picture, she is raising her sister, Mattie, who is six years her junior. When 13-year-old Mattie is found dead, Sadie comes undone and sets out to find the killer. We follow Sadie on her journey as she finds clues that lead her closer to her sister’s murderer. Unknown to Sadie, a true-crime podcast host is searching too, always one step behind her, following the trail of clues she leaves. Author Courtney Summers takes readers on a unique ride, giving them a first-hand account from Sadie herself coupled with the podcast’s search for Sadie and the truth. The dual perspective of the unique story-telling format makes Sadie a perfect audiobook experience. While this book is classified as Young Adult, it deals with some very serious topics, including child abuse, drug abuse, and murder.

