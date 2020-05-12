Coronavirus News Tuesday Evening Update: 10 New Cases of COVID-19 Nearly 500 People Have Recovered in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county today, for a total of 1,371 cases county-wide. Of those, 495 are fully recovered.

Three of the new cases are inmates in the Lompoc Prison. Another three of the people who tested positive live in Santa Maria; one person is a community member living in Lompoc; one person lives in the Santa Ynez Valley; one person lives in Goleta; and one person lives in Santa Barbara.

Of the cases that are still active, 583 people are recovering outside of a hospital; 39 are recovering in a hospital, 10 of whom are in an intensive care unit; 243 are pending an

Update; and 11 have died.

