Crushcakes Carpinteria Says Farewell

We are very sad to tell you all that after nearly 10 years in business, the Crushcakes in Carpinteria closed permanently as of May 6. On March 16 we had to close our dining room and then the store due to COVID-19. Since that time we have been trying to work with the landlords regarding our rent, but they have been unwilling to offer us any rent discounts and were requiring our rent to be paid in full. With the total loss of sales at that store, we were just not able to do that while maintaining our two other open stores and staff, so we had to make the very difficult decision of closing the Carpinteria Store permanently.

We want to thank the Carpinteria Community for supporting us so much over the past 10 years. We have loved being a part of this community and are very thankful for the many years of joy we have had there. We have loved meeting so many people and being a part of your lives, whether it was a birthday cake or special event or breakfast, lunch or just a cup of coffee, we have loved getting to know all of our amazing customers and will miss you all so much!

It is our hope that you will consider coming to visit us at one of our other stores, Santa Barbara or Goleta, so we can see you and stay connected! Thank you so much for supporting our family run business, and who knows what the future holds, maybe we will open another store one day!

Our Santa Barbara Crushcakes and Goleta Crushcakes have had a lot of support from our landlords as well as our customers and staff, which has proven to be vital to our survival. Both stores remain open for breakfast, lunch, coffee, cupcakes and cakes seven days a week. You still have things to celebrate, we can help! Give us a call and we will take care of you, either by pick up or delivery.

Much love always from Shannon and our Crushcakes Family

