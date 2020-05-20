Close the Street, Increase Restaurant Space

Yes! Close off traffic on State Street. Santa Barbara’s new economic development manager has the right idea to save State Street businesses. At least for the period until the state removes all COVID-19 restrictions for businesses, particularly restaurants.

How can any restaurant operate with mandated “social distancing” which in all cases would curtail capacity to well under 50 percent normal capacity and still pay for food, staff, rent, insurance, and other expenses. Let them use the sidewalks and where appropriate the adjacent parking spaces.

Haven’t any of the City Council or the mayor been to Europe (or even Santa Monica) where it is wildly popular and successful since a very long time. This dining format is inviting to the public, especially in the fast approaching summer and fall weather warming trends (smoking can be outlawed).

Save our restaurants and small retail shops! City Council: Don’t be so provincial, be progressive: Close State Street to cars; necessary deliveries with trucks can be made in the early morning hours.