Letters

Close the Street, Increase Restaurant Space

By Alex Ziegler, S.B.
Wed May 20, 2020 | 5:04am

Yes! Close off traffic on State Street. Santa Barbara’s new economic development manager has the right idea to save State Street businesses. At least for the period until the state removes all COVID-19 restrictions for businesses, particularly restaurants.

How can any restaurant operate with mandated “social distancing” which in all cases would curtail capacity to well under 50 percent normal capacity and still pay for food, staff, rent, insurance, and other expenses. Let them use the sidewalks and where appropriate the adjacent parking spaces.

Haven’t any of the City Council or the mayor been to Europe (or even Santa Monica) where it is wildly popular and successful since a very long time. This dining format is inviting to the public, especially in the fast approaching summer and fall weather warming trends (smoking can be outlawed).

Save our restaurants and small retail shops! City Council: Don’t be so provincial, be progressive: Close State Street to cars; necessary deliveries with trucks can be made in the early morning hours.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed May 20, 2020 | 12:48pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/20/close-the-street-increase-restaurant-space/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.