Letters

Wish We Knew Her Better

By Allan Stewart-Oaten, Goleta
Wed May 20, 2020 | 5:08am

Thank you, Nick Welsh, for your In Memoriam for Mickey Flacks. It’s wonderful! And very well apportioned.

I’ve known the Flackses for 50 years, but not closely. I’ll bet many people had at least some idea of what they’ve achieved in Santa Barbara, but most of them, like me, have not yet read the memoir — Making History Making Blintzes — and don’t know what came before. Thank you.

