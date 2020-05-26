Post-Weekend COVID-19 Update: 24 New Cases, Inmate Death

There were 24 additional community cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Barbara County over the Memorial Day weekend as well as a third inmate death at the federal prison complex in Lompoc, pushing the county’s total death toll to 13.

Of the 24 additional cases, three people live in Santa Barbara; one person lives in Goleta; one person lives in the unincorporated areas of Goleta Valley; 13 live in Santa Maria; two live in Orcutt; and four live in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe.

The additional cases put the county at 1,604 total — 1,374 of which are fully recovered. Excluding cases from the Lompoc Prison, 492 people have recovered and 98 cases are still active. Of those 98 cases, 69 people are recovering at home; and 29 people are recovering in the hospital, 11 of which are in an intensive care unit. There are 33 cases still pending recovery information and 13 people who have died from the virus.

The 13th death has not been reported by the county’s Department of Public Health, but instead by the Bureau of Prisons on its website. There is typically a lag between the time the Public Health Department processes the data from the prison and the time that the data is reported. The Public Health Department also reported zero additional cases out of the prison Tuesday.

