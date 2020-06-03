Letters to Our Readers

Why the ‘Independent’ Really Needs Your Support

Our Opinions Editor Shares Her Own Opinion on Why You Should Subscribe

Wed Jun 03, 2020 | 10:30pm

Dear Readers,

My husband just Marie Kondo’d our kitchen. He’s been trapped at home, only leaving to visit the grocery store and a friend or two — staying six feet away from them in his car — and making three meals a day for two months straight. It’s obviously gotten to him.

Or, rather, the state of our cupboards got to him.

“Do you need all these coffee cups?” he asked when I got home. Journalism is considered an essential service, thank god, so I’ve been able to sail off to a busy day every day, on the phone and behind my computer.

“They’re not all mine,” I said, instantly on the defensive and eyeing the dozens of cups arrayed on the kitchen table. To make a long story short, we have a lot fewer coffee cups now.

It’d been a long day of maximizing the minutes to avoid overtime hours, but the penny dropped soon enough. I checked the dish shelves and saw how he’d spent his day. The stacks of crockery and cookware I’d collected but rarely used were gone. Miraculously, it looked really nice in there. You could pick up a bowl with just one hand instead of juggling everything piled on top of it.

Expecting a fight, he got accolades. Although I did rearrange everything — he just doesn’t have that knack like I do.

So, please, help me keep peace in my house. Subscribe to the Indy so that we can keep delivering up-to-date information about the state of Santa Barbara outside your door and, most importantly, which restaurants you can order from when you get tired of all that wonderful home cooking.

And, please, know that your generosity is so appreciated. The closet the extra cupware went into? My husband noticed it was packed, too. We really need your help in keeping the Indy afloat so that I won’t be home when he mad-dogs the closet.

Jean Yamamura
Opinions Editor

How to Give

  1. Give a one-time or recurring credit card contribution at independent.com/support
  2. Sign up for an annual digital subscription for $29.99 through our Indy+ service at independent.com/subscribe
  3. Make a tax-deductible donation, to support environmental and social-justice journalism, of $100 or more by sending checks payable to SBCAN (memo: Journalism Fund) mailed to: 

SBCAN
PO Box 6174
Santa Maria, CA 93456

Or at sbcan.org/journalism_fund

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose Tax ID is 73-1676916.

Subscriptions or contributions made directly to the Santa Barbara Independent are not tax-deductible. We can accept checks mailed to 12 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

