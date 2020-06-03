Why the ‘Independent’ Really Needs Your Support

Our Opinions Editor Shares Her Own Opinion on Why You Should Subscribe

Dear Readers,

My husband just Marie Kondo’d our kitchen. He’s been trapped at home, only leaving to visit the grocery store and a friend or two — staying six feet away from them in his car — and making three meals a day for two months straight. It’s obviously gotten to him.

Or, rather, the state of our cupboards got to him.

“Do you need all these coffee cups?” he asked when I got home. Journalism is considered an essential service, thank god, so I’ve been able to sail off to a busy day every day, on the phone and behind my computer.

“They’re not all mine,” I said, instantly on the defensive and eyeing the dozens of cups arrayed on the kitchen table. To make a long story short, we have a lot fewer coffee cups now.

It’d been a long day of maximizing the minutes to avoid overtime hours, but the penny dropped soon enough. I checked the dish shelves and saw how he’d spent his day. The stacks of crockery and cookware I’d collected but rarely used were gone. Miraculously, it looked really nice in there. You could pick up a bowl with just one hand instead of juggling everything piled on top of it.

Expecting a fight, he got accolades. Although I did rearrange everything — he just doesn’t have that knack like I do.

So, please, help me keep peace in my house. Subscribe to the Indy so that we can keep delivering up-to-date information about the state of Santa Barbara outside your door and, most importantly, which restaurants you can order from when you get tired of all that wonderful home cooking.

And, please, know that your generosity is so appreciated. The closet the extra cupware went into? My husband noticed it was packed, too. We really need your help in keeping the Indy afloat so that I won’t be home when he mad-dogs the closet.

Jean Yamamura

Opinions Editor

How to Give

Give a one-time or recurring credit card contribution at independent.com/support Sign up for an annual digital subscription for $29.99 through our Indy+ service at independent.com/subscribe Make a tax-deductible donation, to support environmental and social-justice journalism, of $100 or more by sending checks payable to SBCAN (memo: Journalism Fund) mailed to:

SBCAN

PO Box 6174

Santa Maria, CA 93456

Or at sbcan.org/journalism_fund

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose Tax ID is 73-1676916.

Subscriptions or contributions made directly to the Santa Barbara Independent are not tax-deductible. We can accept checks mailed to 12 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.