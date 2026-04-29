The accolades continued to roll in for Ty Warner’s revamp of the half-century-old Sandpiper Golf Course, this time from Goleta’s planning commissioners on Monday evening, who described the plans as thoughtful, incredibly creative, beautiful, and fantastic, but with the potential to impair the view of ocean and islands from the Cathedral Oaks overpass. The last caveat came from Commissioner Cary Penniman, who noted that trees on the parking lot edge would obscure the view somewhat, contrary to the city’s viewshed goals. A majority of the Planning Commission approved the project, passing the tree issue to a future City Council hearing, which will also determine how to complete an extension of the bike path to the Ellwood Mesa.

Compliments from both the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and Design Review Board illustrated the presentation by Warner’s team, led by Steve Welton of SEPPS land-use consultants, who said he was “blown away” by the support the project received from neighbors and the community. The lengthy list of proposals started with the restoration of the antique Barnsdall Rio Grande gas station, a new coffee shop adjacent, and paving the 250-year-old De Anza Trail through to Bell Canyon. Added to those were undergrounding utility lines, connection to Goleta West Sanitary District sewer lines, left-turn lanes, relandscaping the frontage, relocating a bus stop, and maintaining the special rate for local golfers and low-cost access for young people.

A map of the proposed structures | Credit: Courtesy

The Sandpiper project proposes to complete most of a bike path from one that exists near Ellwood Mesa to Bell Canyon to the west. Warner has offered to fund a one-third-mile section on the east side, but the city would have to build it and has yet to make a decision. | Credit: Courtesy

An illustration of a new Hole Six shows less turf and more natural landscaping with native plants; the nearby comfort station would connect to a sewer system. | Credit: Courtesy

Of the actual golf course redesign, little was said excepting its environmental effects: half or more of the concrete paths and grassy turf would be replaced with native plantings, leading to less herbicide, pesticide, and water use; Devereux Creek would be restored; five acres of Bell Canyon to the west would be donated to the city as would the striping for 12 new parking spots, and the canyon’s trails plus the new bike path would lead to the access proposed above the high-tide line at the base of the bluff, thereby allowing access all around the golf course — with small chance of the public getting beaned by an errant slice. The existing 9,000-square-foot clubhouse is being reimagined as a turf-covered, two-story landform plus basement of 31,000 square feet; a new “sunset terrace” will be open to the public, as well.

Penniman’s viewshed trees proved to be a requirement in the city’s rules requiring a certain amount of shade in parking lots, which could still be worked out, the project team said. The commission approved the final environmental report — chair Anne Miller recused herself given her home’s proximity to Sandpiper — and made the trees a matter for the City Council to decide. Warner also proposes to fund a missing one-third mile of the bike path — between Barnsdall and Ellwood preserve — if the city would build it. The project adds a “meandering” Class I bike path, made of concrete 10-14 feet wide, in front of Sandpiper, but the one-third-mile extension is a question for City Council.

The project must also receive approval from the California Coastal Commission, as well as building permits. Welton said golf play would stop for the approximately 18 months of construction, which could begin as early as next spring.