Keller Williams Partners with FoodBank for RED Day

Real estate agent Francoise Crannell volunteers at FoodBank of Santa Barbara

during Keller Williams’ recent RED Day.

“Give where you live” is a message that resonates with Keller Williams associates across the world. Each year on the second Thursday of May, more than 800 Keller Williams brokerages put action to word by reducing business operations for a day so that they may provide a local act of service in their communities. Given the current global situation, RED Day went digital this year and Keller Williams Santa Barbara was happy to support.

RED Day stands for Renew, Energize, & Donate, and has been an annual company event for several years. This year, Keller Williams Santa Barbara was fortunate to partner with the FoodBank of Santa Barbara to provide their organization with much needed resources and support.

With limited volunteer spots due to Covid, KW agents were still able to provide food sorting and other labor. Along with these volunteer hours, our Lompoc and Santa Barbara agents were able to donate over $4,000, plus food that included over 18 pounds of bananas and a truckload of non-perishable goods. These donations will provide over 32,344 meals to members of our community.

The associates of Keller Williams Santa Barbara and Lompoc are grateful to the Santa Barbara Area Foodbank for the services they provide to our community and for allowing us to assist their efforts. As RED Day embodies the generous spirit and commitment that associates of Keller Williams have to “giving back,” it is always a part of our culture and we eagerly anticipate the next opportunity to help our community, so that we may all grow together.

