Address: 5325 Dorwin Lane

Status: On the Market

Price: $6,950,000

I knew Elijah was my person when I realized he plans his day around the tide.

Not every day, mind you. He has a more-than-full-time career that demands his attention most of the time. But when he has free time, he knows the weather forecast, the phases of the moon, and the tide tables. He’s always ready for adventure, and his keen awareness of the natural world suits me just fine.

As cliché as “long walks on the beach” may be, we’ve gotten to know each other on plenty of them, planned around those magical hours when the tide retreats and the beach seems to stretch on forever.

Credit: David Palermo

So, when I visited a stunning oceanfront home on a private lane last week, I knew exactly where my attention would land.

Yes, I can recite the pertinent numbers: five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 4,203 square feet on .64 acres with approximately 100 feet of ocean frontage, and private beach access just 130 feet from the front door. But the real magic here isn’t measured by those statistics. It’s measured in tides.

Because beyond the back deck is an expanse of ocean that seems to go on forever, and the only number I really wanted to know was the one on the tide chart: When will the beach be at its biggest and most welcoming?

Even the drive toward 5325 Dorwin Lane hints that you’re heading somewhere special. It’s only about a mile past Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, but the scenery begins to feel removed from everyday life as you pass commercial nurseries and quaint farmhouses on your way to the private gates of Dorwin Lane.

Only 13 residences lie beyond those gates, and just six front the ocean.

When I mentioned that I’d never been on the street before, the Realtors laughed.

“That’s what everyone says,” they told me. “These houses never come on the market.”

And it’s easy to understand why.

There’s something magical about this secluded stretch of coastline, with the Pacific on one side and 325 acres of open space at More Mesa on the other. It’s a paradise where dolphins and whales pass by, and privacy comes naturally.

The house itself knows better than to compete with all that beauty.

From the moment I walked through the front door, the ocean view pulled me straight through the living and dining rooms and toward the enormous deck beyond. There are upper and lower levels of outdoor space, offering multiple places to sit, breathe, and take it all in. A hot tub at one end practically begs for sunset soaking and late-night stargazing.

I stood there for a while, drinking in the view, before I remembered I was supposed to be looking at the house.

Credit: David Palermo

When I finally turned my attention back indoors, I found an authentic example of California coastal architecture: exposed timber beams, soaring vaulted ceilings, tongue-and-groove wood paneling, Saltillo tile floors, a dramatic stone fireplace, and custom built-ins throughout.

Credit: David Palermo

Credit: David Palermo

And that view. It refuses to be contained to the living room. Every bedroom, along with the common spaces, looks toward the ocean. Most of the bedrooms have their own deck or patio, too, making it easy to step outside and feel connected to the landscape rather than simply admire it from within.

The whole place feels timeless and in sync with its surroundings.

Credit: David Palermo

Credit: David Palermo

On my way out, I noticed the tropical foliage and Zen garden surrounding the front entry, followed by a huge horseshoe driveway. At almost any other open house, those would be among the first things I’d point out. Here, they quietly take their place in the supporting cast. The bluffs and the ocean are very clearly the stars of the show.

Then came the best part: the staircase down to the beach.

The path winds through lush greenery before delivering you to a private stretch of coastline. As luck would have it, my weekday visit coincided with high tide, so I couldn’t wander very far. Probably for the best. My desk was calling me back to work, and apparently even houses with private beaches can’t completely eliminate deadlines.

Still, I drove away with my head full of salt air and the possibility of a life organized around something more compelling than a calendar.

A tide table, perhaps.

And, in case you’re keeping track, there’s a 2.4-foot tide at sunset today. It’ll keep dropping until 10 p.m., so if your romantic stroll continues past twilight, you’re in luck.

The home at 5325 Dorwin Lane is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Gabriela Huson and Christopher Smith of Bartron Real Estate Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Gabriela at (805) 280-1805 or gabriela@bartrongroup.com. Reach Chris at (805) 351-2474 or chris@bartrongroup.com. See the full listing here.