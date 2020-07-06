Woman Reportedly Rams Ex’s Car, Tries to Mow Down Officers

Photo: Santa Barbara Police Department Alexis Kirchner

Santa Barbara police arrested 32-year-old Alexis Kirchner last Friday night after she allegedly rammed her green Subaru several times into a parked car occupied by her ex-boyfriend and then reportedly tried to run into responding officers. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, DUI, and domestic battery.

According to officials, officers were interviewing Kirchner’s ex in the 400 block of De la Vina Street when she returned to the scene. “Kirchner drove towards officers while revving her engine at a high rate of speed,” police said in a prepared statement. “Officers had to quickly step out of the way to prevent getting hit by the vehicle.”

Kirchner allegedly flipped off the police when they ordered her to stop and then began driving the wrong way down the one-way West Gutierrez Street, according to officials. She then turned onto State Street ― which is currently closed to vehicle traffic and heavily populated by pedestrians ― but patrol cars were able to block her in before she could travel any farther. As Kirchner was taken into custody, officers reportedly found multiple empty beer cans in the front passenger area of her car.

“While being transported in the rear seat of a patrol car, Kirchner became very combative and began to kick the doors and windows,” police said. “Officers stopped, and as they opened the door, Kirchner kicked several officers as well as spat on an officer’s face and N95 mask. Kirchner was ultimately placed in a WRAP restraining device and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail without further incident.”

