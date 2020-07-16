SBIFF Launches Film Talk

Throughout the shutdown, the Santa Barbara Film Festival has continued to bring interesting, unique content to movie fans. Now, there’s even more to look forward to, as the nonprofit has just launched its Film Talk series, which features screenings and discussion between SBIFF programmers and filmmakers.

“We have always been committed to supporting filmmakers and sharing great film with our community,” said SBIFF Senior Programmer Mickey Duzdevich. “During Covid, our online Q&As have established SBIFF as the first stop for film talk — from the artistry to the industry — and the SBIFF Film Talk series will offer filmmakers a platform for them to showcase their work, and audiences a steady stream of entertaining work and interesting conversation.”



Santa Barbara made short films will be highlighted in the first installment of Film Talk, which kicks off Thursday, July 23, featuring Grasshopper for Grandpa, a documentary short by Casey McGarry that “tells the story of Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, Santa Barbara’s storied restaurant and bar, and, through it, the history of Santa Barbara’s Chinatown.”

A new short film will be presented each week, followed by a virtual, live discussion. See sbiff.org.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.