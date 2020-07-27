Man’s Body Found in Creek off Winchester Canyon Road

Long Beach Resident Michael Currier, 36, Told Witness He Was Looking for Place to Camp

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of 36-year-old Long Beach resident Michael Currier in a creek Friday morning after he rolled his green Ford Expedition in the 200 block of Winchester Canyon Road.

According to Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick, Currier appeared to have driven up the roadway’s right embankment and rolled the Expedition onto its driver’s side. Unhurt, Currier talked to a witness near the scene of the accident and told them he was “attempting to get his vehicle back on its wheels,” Zick said. “The witness suggested [Currier] call for a tow truck. [Currier] also told the witness that he was in the area visiting family and was looking for a place to camp.”

Soon after, another resident in the area called 9-1-1 to report Currier’s car in the road. When deputies arrived, they found Currier’s body 100 feet down a cliff side in a creek approximately 20 feet west of his vehicle. Search and Rescue volunteers used a rope pulley system to raise his body from the creek bed.

Detectives do not suspect foul play, Zick said. No additional information was released.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.