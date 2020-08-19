Santa Barbara County Moves Closer to Retail Cannabis in Summerland Area

Santa Barbara County inched closer toward finding the right pot-shop fit for the Summerland area on Tuesday amid dozens of residents bashing the future retailer, regardless of the applicant.

Though the Board of Supervisors is not involved in the review nor selection process of storefront applicants, it approved the criteria-based scoresheets for rating and selecting the applicants at the Tuesday hearing. The supervisors approved the two scoresheets 4-1 with a few additional tweaks. Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam motioned to give more weight to parking impact plans and less to odor control on the second scoring sheet.

First District Supervisor Das Williams also wanted to further alter the scoresheet and add more weight to the community involvement rating, but his motion didn’t gain traction with the other supervisors. The overwhelming majority of public commenters spoke out against a storefront in Summerland or Carpinteria’s Santa Claus Lane, claiming there isn’t enough community input in the process.