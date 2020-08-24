Letters An Ode to All Workers

We are all in the prison of COVID-19, struggling to stay healthy, happy, and solvent. And, as is said, “We are all in this together.” What this means to me is this:

Employees struggle to make ends meet without jobs, while small business owners (and micro business owners, such as mine, as a dance instructor) struggle to keep their businesses afloat. Fire people put out the fires in our back yards and the back country, while performing artists (dancers, musicians, and actors) stoke the fires of expression — an essential human need. Nurses and doctors save lives, while fitness and yoga instructors save our wellness and keep us healthy and strong. Garbage collectors keep our environments clean and healthy, while barbers and aestheticians keep our bodies groomed and clean. Teachers work behind cameras to teach our kids, as do office administrators who work overtime to keep things organized and running in the back office. Journalists and radio announcers work to keep us informed. And our police keep the streets safe and free.

We need to think of and thank all for the contributions to society. All work done to keep life and civilization going and civilized, is work worth acknowledging. Especially during a pandemic! We are a great nation because we have heart and conscience, and we are inclusive and caring.

Indeed, all work is essential and all workers matter.

I am grateful for everyone’s work. Thank you!!

