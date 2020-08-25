Letters Channel Islands Success!

“Channel Islands met the challenge of COVID-19 with success!” That’s the real headline. Of 156 elderly residents, 39 became ill and 32 recovered. Of the staff, 23 became positive and 19 have recovered. There were less than 4 percent of deaths within the entire facility that are not conclusively determined to be due to COVID-19.

As for the cockroach comment in the story, I have yet to see any here; but aren’t they everywhere? As for the gloves, I see that as one person’s story.

My experience at Channel Islands Post Acute has been very positive. We have two MDs who watch over us, an excellent nursing staff, fine administration, efficient and prompt housekeeping, laundry, and wardrobe service. Plus the food is great!

The physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language pathologist are stellar. The therapy manager has gathered experts in their fields from the U.S., Mexico, Philippines, and India.

Channel Islands hit the pandemic “head on” and won! Your headline “COVID Runs Rampant at Channel Islands Post Acute” is a grab at sensationalism. We are now 100 percent negative thanks to the staff at Channel Islands Post Acute.

