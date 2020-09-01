Extra!

Tue Sep 01, 2020

9/10: Opening During a Pandemic

Join Matt Kettmann in conversation with Eva Umejido of Taquería Santa Barbara and Sven Dybdahl of Viva Oliva as they discuss their experiences of opening a business during a pandemic.

Thursday, September 10 at 3pm
Live on Zoom
About Downtown Business Spotlight

Downtown Business Spotlight is a virtual interview series hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent and Downtown Santa Barbara, where we chat and get to know our Santa Barbara business owners.

