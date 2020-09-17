Letters Not So Great

President Trump wants to make America great again. Really? He’s been in office for four years and what has he accomplished? He had ignored the pandemic and said over and over that it will disappear. Meanwhile, 193,000 have died because he did not heed the scientists’ and doctors’ warnings.

Businesses have had to close along with schools. Hate groups have been encouraged.

He dishonored our dead veterans calling them suckers and losers. He declared himself physically disabled for military service because of heel spurs. That so-called disability never kept him from cavorting with prostitutes.

His most egregious offense was the mishandling of the pandemic which resulted in the deaths and unemployment of over 13 million.

Is this the man you want to be our president the next four years?

