New Boutique Team: Knight Real Estate Group

Photo L to R: Kelly Knight and Michelle Eskandari

Clients looking to buy or sell a property in the Santa Barbara area can count on a new high-achieving team of real estate experts.

The Knight Real Estate Group, which officially launched this month, is a boutique real estate team serving Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, and all the neighborhoods in between. The team combines the talents of Kelly Knight and Michelle Eskandari.

A former business attorney, Knight has worked as a real estate broker for more than 15 years. She is highly knowledgeable about all aspects of real estate, and draws on her legal expertise to navigate the complexities of contracts and buyer and seller transactions. An excellent communicator, she is able to clearly explain dense legalese to her clients and ensure their best interests are always represented.

Eskandari began her career as a member of an ultra-luxury real-estate team contributing to sales in excess of $400 million over four years. She is well versed in the nuances of high-end estate sales and complex contracts, has deep knowledge of the market, and a reputation for meticulous attention to detail.

Together, Knight and Eskandari bring over 40 years of combined real estate, business, and legal experience to their clients, and have managed or participated in over 300 real estate transactions.

“Our team approach allows us to bring exceptional expertise and added value to complex real estate transactions,” said Knight. “Through the Knight Real Estate Group, Michelle and I are delighted to be able to pool our individual talents, specializations, perspectives and experiences for the benefit of our clients.”

Knight Real Estate Group is part of Village Properties Realtors, with offices in both Montecito and Santa Barbara. The partnership allows the team to provide the specialized service of an independently-owned real estate company, combined with the global reach and marketing power of exclusive affiliates Luxury Portfolio International, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Mayfair International Real Estate based in London.

For more information about Knight Real Estate Group, visit KnightRealEstateGroup.com, or call 805-895-4406. Kelly Knight can be reached by email at kelly@knightrealestategroup.com, and Michelle Eskandari at michelle@knightrealestategroup.com.

