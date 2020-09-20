Letters Outsider Art

In a recent issue of the Independent, I noticed that the Indy was using syndicated cartoons to illustrate your articles. These cartoons were based out of places like Minneapolis!

That a small town newspaper representing locals and local news would be using out-of-state artwork is baffling to me when there are so many talented local artists right here to choose from. Please hire out local artists to illustrate our paper. We have a wealth of talent right here in our own backyard, and I for one, would much rather see local art gracing these pages than some cookie-cutter syndicated art from out of state.

