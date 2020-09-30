Endorsements for 2020 General Election

For County Board of Education: Joe Howell, Peter MacDougall, Richard Fulton, Roberta Heter

”Peter MacDougall (top left), Weldon “Joe” Howell (top right), Roberta “Bert Heter” (bottom left)Richard “Dick” Fulton (bottom right) | Credit: Courtesy”

Perhaps the least-understood government entity in Santa Barbara County is the County Superintendent of Schools and its board of directors. The four incumbent candidates have done an admirable job, eschewing limelight while working hard to improve all public schools in the county. It was surprising to see four challengers pop up at the last minute. And it was even more striking that all four newcomers are ideological, right-wing conservatives.

The challengers showed stealth and ingenuity in taking on a district far out of the public eye. But they picked the wrong incumbents to challenge. The only problem with this attempted coup is that the current occupants of this board currently are — and long have been — truly stellar public servants. Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face.

The incumbents — Weldon Howell, Peter MacDougall, Richard Fulton, and Roberta Heter — are outstanding public servants. They have not only served on the County Board of Education, but all have volunteered enthusiastically in promoting youth and educational nonprofits throughout all of Santa Barbara. As President of Santa Barbara City College, Peter MacDougall led that institution to become the number-one junior college in the country. Joe Howell and Dr. Richard Fulton played leading roles in developing the Partners for Education and Computers with Family programs that have help students immeasurably. Heter was a highly praised principal of Lompoc High, and she has worked to turn the Lompoc Library into a community centerpiece.

Why mess with success? And for what? Mischief? Confusion?

The Superintendent of Schools and its board might appear mysterious, but take it away and you’ll be sorry. It provides an array of programs that help the most vulnerable students and families in the county’s 20 school districts. It credentials and trains teachers; it provides special ed instruction; it oversees the state’s pre-school programs and runs the oral health collaborative in which the poorest kids in the district get screenings and braces. It handles migrant education and presides over homeless and foster youth education, keeping at-risk kids from falling through the cracks.

We need people in that office who understand the system and know how to help and improve education. Not inexperienced people helicoptering in with unneeded political agendas. We’ve seen how that played out in the White House. Let’s avoid that fiasco here in Santa Barbara. Our students and teachers deserve better that that.