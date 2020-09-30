Endorsements for 2020 General Election

From President to Props, the ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Presents Its Picks for November 3 Election

By: Indy Staff | Published October 1, 2020
Credit: Courtesy

Driven by a sense of urgency that all votes be counted, Santa Barbara County’s elections czar Joe Holland mailed out 227,000 election ballots this past Monday, a week sooner than originally announced. What Holland failed to do, however, was to mail the candidates’ statements at the same time as the ballots. Usually, these go out before the ballots. 

As a result, the Santa Barbara Independent endorsements will be posted first online beginning Thursday, October 1, at independent.com/endorsements2020. The website for the county’s elections department will be posting the candidates’ statements online, which will be available here.

As of Monday, October 5, county voters can avail themselves of one of 30 drop-off boxes throughout the county where they can personally hand-deliver their ballots. Those drop-off boxes will be available through November 3, and their locations are listed below and on the county’s website here

County Elections will also open 35 sites where voters can cast their ballots the old-fashioned way. These voting centers will be open October 31-November 3. These polling places can be found here.

In the meantime, we encourage everyone to vote.