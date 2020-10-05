Election 2020 General Election 2020 Voting Resources Find Out Where You Can Cast Your Ballot in Santa Barbara County and Make Sure Your Vote Is Counted

As of Monday, October 5, county voters can avail themselves of one of 30 drop-off boxes throughout the county where they can personally hand-deliver their ballots. Those drop-off boxes will be available through November 3, and their locations are listed below and on the county’s website here.

County Elections will also open 35 sites where voters can cast their ballots the old-fashioned way. These voting centers will be open October 31-November 3. These polling places can be found here.

In the meantime, we encourage everyone to vote. Below are some resources to ensure your voting goes smoothly and safely and that your vote is counted.

Important Deadlines and Dates

Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Election Day

Saturday, October 31 – Monday, November 2: Early In-Person Voting at Polling Places and Registrar’s Office

Monday, October 5, 2020: Start of Early In-Person Voting at Registrar’s Office

Monday, October 19, 2020: Close of Registration

October 20, 2020 – November 3, 2020: Conditional Voter Registration

Quick Links

Santa Barbara County Elections Division ― Register to vote, check voter status, become a poll worker, etc.

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Lookup ― Find your polling location by home address (if you’re voting in person rather than returning your completed ballot at a drop-off box)

WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov — The Secretary of State’s tracking tool for looking up where your ballot is in the process of being counted. You can sign up to receive alerts by email, text (SMS), or voice call.

Ways to Vote

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail for the upcoming election.

1) Ballot Drop-Off Boxes

Drop-off boxes are available 24 hours a day from October 5 to November 3 at 8 p.m. Ballots are collected from these boxes by County Elections Staff. The locations below are subject to change. Check sbcvote.com for final Ballot Drop Box location information.

Drop-Off Box Locations:

Buellton

Buellton City Hall

107 W. Highway 246

Buellton, CA 93427

Carpinteria

Carpinteria City Hall

5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Carpinteria, CA 93013

5775 Carpinteria Ave. Carpinteria, CA 93013 Casa de las Flores

4090 Via Real

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Goleta

Goleta City Hall

130 Cremona Dr.

Goleta, CA 93117

130 Cremona Dr. Goleta, CA 93117 Goleta Valley Community Center

5679 Hollister Ave.

Goleta, CA 93117

5679 Hollister Ave. Goleta, CA 93117 Isla Vista Foot Patrol Sheriff Substation

6504 Trigo Rd.

Goleta, CA 93117

6504 Trigo Rd. Goleta, CA 93117 Southcoast Church

5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd.

Goleta, CA 93117

Guadalupe

Guadalupe City Hall

918 Obispo St.

Guadalupe, CA 93434

Lompoc

Lompoc City Hall

100 Civic Center Plaza

Lompoc, CA 93436

100 Civic Center Plaza Lompoc, CA 93436 Lompoc Public Library

501 E. North Ave

Lompoc, CA 93436

501 E. North Ave Lompoc, CA 93436 Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services/Public Health

1100 West Laurel Ave.

Lompoc, CA 93436

1100 West Laurel Ave. Lompoc, CA 93436 Vandenberg Village Library

3755 Constellation Rd

Lompoc, CA 93436

Los Olivos

Los Olivos Branch Library

2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.

Los Olivos, CA 93440

Montecito

Manning Park (Lower Manning Park Area 9)

449 San Ysidro Rd & Santa Rosa Ln.

Santa Barbara, CA 93108

New Cuyama

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Montgomery Hall Building)

4885 Primero St.

New Cuyama, CA 93254

Orcutt

Oak Knolls Shopping Center

1157 E. Clark Ave.

Santa Maria, CA 93455

Santa Barbara

County of Santa Barbara Administration Building

105 E. Anapamu St. (Anacapa Street Entrance)

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

105 E. Anapamu St. (Anacapa Street Entrance) Santa Barbara, CA 93101 County of Santa Barbara Elections Main Office

4440-A Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

4440-A Calle Real Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Eastside Branch Library

1102 E. Montecito St.

Santa Barbara, Ca 93103

1102 E. Montecito St. Santa Barbara, Ca 93103 MacKenzie Park

3111 State St. (corner of State and Las Positas)

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

3111 State St. (corner of State and Las Positas) Santa Barbara, CA 93105 San Andres Hardware

635 W. Micheltorena St. (Corner of San Andres and Micheltorena)

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

635 W. Micheltorena St. (Corner of San Andres and Micheltorena) Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Santa Barbara City College (West Campus Drop-Off)

721 Cliff Dr.

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Santa Maria

Atkinson Park

1000 N. Railroad Ave.

Santa Maria, CA 93454

1000 N. Railroad Ave. Santa Maria, CA 93454 Joe Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building

511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. (parking lot)

Santa Maria, CA 93455

511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. (parking lot) Santa Maria, CA 93455 Minami Community Center

600 W. Enos Dr.

Santa Maria, CA 93455

600 W. Enos Dr. Santa Maria, CA 93455 Santa Maria Animal Center

548 W. Foster Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93455

548 W. Foster Rd. Santa Maria, CA 93455 Santa Maria Elks

1309 N. Bradley Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93454

1309 N. Bradley Rd. Santa Maria, CA 93454 Santa Maria Public Library

421 S. McClelland St. (City Library Parking Garage)

Santa Maria, CA 93458

Santa Ynez Valley

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA

900 N. Refugio Rd

Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Solvang

Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall

1745 Mission Dr. (Parking Lot near Library Drop Box)

Solvang, CA 93463

2) Vote Early by Mail

California Secretary of State’s Tips for Vote-by-Mail Voters

If you’re not sure of your registration status, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Status tool at: VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.

Every vote-by-mail ballot comes with a first-class prepaid postage return envelope.

You can drop off your ballot at any polling place, vote center, or your county elections office, through Election Day.

Before returning your ballot, you must remember to sign and date the return envelope provided with your vote-by-mail ballot.

Ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day, and received by county elections officials no later than 17 days after the election.

Vote-by-Mail Security:

The vendors who print ballots for California elections must be certified by the Secretary of State.

Vote-by-mail ballots have specific paper types and watermarks.

Every vote-by-mail ballot return envelope has a unique bar code that elections officials scan. Ballots cannot be returned in a different envelope.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be forwarded by the USPS.

California county elections officials check each and every vote-by-mail ballot that is cast.

Elections officials check to see if the voter has already cast a ballot elsewhere.

A voter’s signature on the vote-by-mail ballot return envelope is compared against the voter’s registration record. If a signature is missing or does not match the registration record, elections officials will reach out to the voter. If the voter does not respond and provide a missing/corrected signature, the ballot will not count.

3) Vote Early in Person at Registrar of Voters’ Office

At the Registrar’s office beginning October 5, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4) Vote Early in Person at Assigned Polling Place

At your assigned polling place or the Registrar’s office Saturday, October 31, through Monday, November 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

5) Vote in Person on Election Day

All will again be open on Election Day, November 3, when the voting hours change to 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Conditional Voter Ballot

Eligible citizens who miss a voter registration deadline still have the option to participate. Under California Election Law, Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) allows a prospective voter to register through Election Day and cast a ballot.

Conditional Voter Registration must be completed in person at a designated elections office location (see below).

Process

1) If a prospective voter misses a registration deadline, they have the option to vote by visiting the designated elections office location(s) and completing a CVR application and voter registration.

2) After completing the CVR application and voter registration, the voter will be issued a ballot.

3) Once the CVR application and voter registration are verified, the registration will become active. If the voter is eligible to vote in the election and has cast no other ballots, the ballot will be counted. The voter may then vote in any future election in which they are eligible to participate.

Conditional Voter Registration Locations:

Santa Barbara: 4440-A Calle Real

Santa Maria: 511 E. Lakeside Parkway

Lompoc: 401 E. Cypress St.

Remote Accessible Vote-By-Mail System

The Remote Accessible Vote-by-Mail (RAVBM) System will offer military and overseas voters and voters with disabilities a secure method to receive their ballot electronically. The voter can then mark, download, and print their ballot and return their ballot to the elections official. For privacy and security reasons, the RAVBM system does not store or transmit votes over the internet. More at: countyofsb.org/care/elections/voting/ravbm.sbc

Voter Assistance (Large Font Materials and Tape Recordings): countyofsb.org/care/elections/voting/voter-assistance.sbc

SOURCE: SBCVote.com and California Secretary of State

