Endorsements for 2020 General Election

From President to Props, the ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Presents Its Picks for November 3 Election

By: Indy Staff | Published October 1, 2020
This year’s presidential election is more profound than any in modern history. We truly believe it is about the soul of the nation. 

However, there are many other races and propositions on the ballot that are also important and will affect our lives in Santa Barbara County. From deciding who will represent you in Congress or on water boards and school boards, your vote will matter.

As always, the Independent endorses only when we are confident that we have done our full diligence. As a result, we do not endorse in every race. 

We also have compiled a full Resource Voting Guide here. We hope it will help you cast your vote in safety and with confidence.  

Whether you agree with our endorsements or not, please vote. It’s your right. 

Sincerely, Marianne Partridge 