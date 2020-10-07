Endorsements for 2020 General Election

Robert Miller, Erin Guereña, and Anna Everett

“Robert Miller, Erin Guereña, and Anna Everett | Credit: Courtesy”

The world changed with the killing of George Floyd this spring. Three of the candidates now running for the City College board of directors get it; three do not. We are endorsing the three who do — Robert Miller, Anna Everett, and Erin Guereña.

In response to the Floyd killing, the Community College board passed a resolution condemning police brutality and affirming that black lives matter. It was made explicit that the resolution was not an endorsement of the Black Lives Matter organization or the specifics of its agenda. It meant simply that black lives matter.

Still, two boardmembers — one being incumbent candidate Veronica Gallardo — could not bring themselves to support it. It was unfair, they argued, to paint all law enforcement officers with the brush of rogue cops and bad apples. But the resolution never came close to doing that.

Our endorsement is not an attempt at purity politics. Given that people of color make up a large percentage of City College’s student body, it’s critical that the values of the school’s boardmembers reflect the day-to-day realities of their students. It’s that simple.

City College is a true gem of a school. In recent years, it has been twice named the top community college in the nation, yet its achievement gap has not budged. And now, in the wake of COVID, it faces massive challenges not of their own failings: declining enrollments, plummeting revenues, facilities in desperate need of upgrades, and mounting deficits. There are no easy answers, only hard questions.

Having a board that is up to the challenge is critical.

Incumbent Robert Miller, representing the district including Goleta has served one term and two stints as chair. He is steeped in the grim minutia of the school’s financial picture. After a few confusing missteps, such as how he mishandled a Pledge of Allegiance debate, he sought to expand his understanding. His style is soft-spoken but thoughtful, more of a mediator than a trial attorney, which is what he was before retiring. That tone will help bring the changes needed for SBCC to become a truly inclusive campus.

Two other candidates who’ve never run for office before, Erin Guereña and Anna Everett, bring the skills and life experiences that will add depth and clarity to the board meetings. That Guereña — and her husband — managed to successfully open a new barbershop in the face of the pandemic speaks volumes for her grit, skill, and determination.

Anna Everett, recently retired as chair of UCSB’s Film and Media Department, is herself a product of a community college education. At UCSB, she expanded educational opportunities to all students, bringing new perspectives to the discussion. Civically active, she has served on a number of boards, including the County Commission for Women, where she earned a reputation as a hardworking leader who listens to all voices with civil humanity.