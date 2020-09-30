‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Endorsements Coming October 1
Our Picks for the November 3 Election to Be Announced Thursday
Driven by a sense of urgency that all votes be counted, Santa Barbara County’s elections czar Joe Holland mailed out 227,000 election ballots this past Monday, a week sooner than originally announced. What Holland failed to do, however, was to mail the candidates’ statements at the same time as the ballots. Usually, these go out before the ballots.
As a result, the Santa Barbara Independent endorsements will be posted first online beginning Thursday, October 1, at independent.com/endorsements2020. The website for the county’s elections department will be posting the candidates’ statements online, which will be available here.
As of Monday, October 5, county voters can avail themselves of one of 30 drop-off boxes throughout the county where they can personally hand-deliver their ballots. Those drop-off boxes will be available through November 3, and their locations are listed below and on the county’s website here.
County Elections will also open 35 sites where voters can cast their ballots the old-fashioned way. These voting centers will be open October 31-November 3. These polling places can be found here.
In the meantime, we encourage everyone to vote.
Voting Resources:
Santa Barbara County Elections Division ― register to vote, check voter status, become a poll worker, etc.
Sample Ballot and Polling Place Lookup ― find your polling location by home address (if you’re voting in person rather than returning your completed ballot at a Drop Off Box)
Drop-Off Box Locations:
Buellton
- Buellton City Hall
107 W. Highway 246
Buellton, CA 93427
Carpinteria
- Carpinteria City Hall
5775 Carpinteria Ave.
Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Casa de las Flores
4090 Via Real
Carpinteria, CA 93013
Goleta
- Goleta City Hall
130 Cremona Dr.
Goleta, CA 93117
- Goleta Valley Community Center
5679 Hollister Ave.
Goleta, CA 93117
- Isla Vista Foot Patrol Sheriff Substation
6504 Trigo Rd.
Goleta, CA 93117
- Southcoast Church
5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd.
Goleta, CA 93117
Guadalupe
- Guadalupe City Hall
918 Obispo St.
Guadalupe, CA 93434
Lompoc
- Lompoc City Hall
100 Civic Center Plaza
Lompoc, CA 93436
- Lompoc Public Library
501 E. North Ave
Lompoc, CA 93436
- Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services/Public Health
1100 West Laurel Ave.
Lompoc, CA 93436
- Vandenberg Village Library
3755 Constellation Rd
Lompoc, CA 93436
Los Olivos
- Los Olivos Branch Library
2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.
Los Olivos, CA 93440
Montecito
- Manning Park (Lower Manning Park Area 9)
449 San Ysidro Rd & Santa Rosa Ln.
Santa Barbara, CA 93108
New Cuyama
- Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Montgomery Hall Building)
4885 Primero St.
New Cuyama, CA 93254
Orcutt
- Oak Knolls Shopping Center
1157 E. Clark Ave.
Santa Maria, CA 93455
Santa Barbara
- County of Santa Barbara Administration Building
105 E. Anapamu St. (Anacapa Street Entrance)
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- County of Santa Barbara Elections Main Office
4440-A Calle Real
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
- Eastside Branch Library
1102 E. Montecito St.
Santa Barbara, Ca 93103
- MacKenzie Park
3111 State St. (corner of State and Las Positas)
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- San Andres Hardware
635 W. Micheltorena St. (Corner of San Andres and Micheltorena)
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Santa Barbara City College (West Campus Drop-Off)
721 Cliff Dr.
Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Santa Maria
- Atkinson Park
1000 N. Railroad Ave.
Santa Maria, CA 93454
- Joe Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building
511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. (parking lot)
Santa Maria, CA 93455
- Minami Community Center
600 W. Enos Dr.
Santa Maria, CA 93455
- Santa Maria Animal Center
548 W. Foster Rd.
Santa Maria, CA 93455
- Santa Maria Elks
1309 N. Bradley Rd.
Santa Maria, CA 93454
- Santa Maria Public Library
421 S. McClelland St. (City Library Parking Garage)
Santa Maria, CA 93458
Santa Ynez Valley
- Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA
900 N. Refugio Rd
Santa Ynez, CA 93460
Solvang
- Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall
1745 Mission Dr. (Parking Lot near Library Drop Box)
Solvang, CA 93463
