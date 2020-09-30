Election 2020 ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Endorsements Coming October 1 Our Picks for the November 3 Election to Be Announced Thursday

Driven by a sense of urgency that all votes be counted, Santa Barbara County’s elections czar Joe Holland mailed out 227,000 election ballots this past Monday, a week sooner than originally announced. What Holland failed to do, however, was to mail the candidates’ statements at the same time as the ballots. Usually, these go out before the ballots.

As a result, the Santa Barbara Independent endorsements will be posted first online beginning Thursday, October 1, at independent.com/endorsements2020. The website for the county’s elections department will be posting the candidates’ statements online, which will be available here.

As of Monday, October 5, county voters can avail themselves of one of 30 drop-off boxes throughout the county where they can personally hand-deliver their ballots. Those drop-off boxes will be available through November 3, and their locations are listed below and on the county’s website here.

County Elections will also open 35 sites where voters can cast their ballots the old-fashioned way. These voting centers will be open October 31-November 3. These polling places can be found here.

In the meantime, we encourage everyone to vote.

Voting Resources:

Santa Barbara County Elections Division ― register to vote, check voter status, become a poll worker, etc.

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Lookup ― find your polling location by home address (if you’re voting in person rather than returning your completed ballot at a Drop Off Box)

Drop-Off Box Locations:

Buellton

Buellton City Hall

107 W. Highway 246

Buellton, CA 93427

Carpinteria

Carpinteria City Hall

5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Carpinteria, CA 93013

4090 Via Real

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Goleta

Goleta City Hall

130 Cremona Dr.

Goleta, CA 93117



5679 Hollister Ave.

Goleta, CA 93117



6504 Trigo Rd.

Goleta, CA 93117



5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd.

Goleta, CA 93117

Guadalupe

Guadalupe City Hall

918 Obispo St.

Guadalupe, CA 93434

Lompoc

Lompoc City Hall

100 Civic Center Plaza

Lompoc, CA 93436



501 E. North Ave

Lompoc, CA 93436



1100 West Laurel Ave.

Lompoc, CA 93436



3755 Constellation Rd

Lompoc, CA 93436

Los Olivos

Los Olivos Branch Library

2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.

Los Olivos, CA 93440

Montecito

Manning Park (Lower Manning Park Area 9)

449 San Ysidro Rd & Santa Rosa Ln.

Santa Barbara, CA 93108

New Cuyama

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Montgomery Hall Building)

4885 Primero St.

New Cuyama, CA 93254

Orcutt

Oak Knolls Shopping Center

1157 E. Clark Ave.

Santa Maria, CA 93455

Santa Barbara

County of Santa Barbara Administration Building

105 E. Anapamu St. (Anacapa Street Entrance)

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



4440-A Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



1102 E. Montecito St.

Santa Barbara, Ca 93103



3111 State St. (corner of State and Las Positas)

Santa Barbara, CA 93105



635 W. Micheltorena St. (Corner of San Andres and Micheltorena)

Santa Barbara, CA 93105



721 Cliff Dr.

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Santa Maria

Atkinson Park

1000 N. Railroad Ave.

Santa Maria, CA 93454



511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. (parking lot)

Santa Maria, CA 93455



600 W. Enos Dr.

Santa Maria, CA 93455



548 W. Foster Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93455



1309 N. Bradley Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93454



421 S. McClelland St. (City Library Parking Garage)

Santa Maria, CA 93458

Santa Ynez Valley

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA

900 N. Refugio Rd

Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Solvang

Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall

1745 Mission Dr. (Parking Lot near Library Drop Box)

Solvang, CA 93463

