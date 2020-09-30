‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Endorsements Coming October 1

Election 2020

Credit: Paul Wellman (file)
Wed Sep 30, 2020 | 3:39pm

Driven by a sense of urgency that all votes be counted, Santa Barbara County’s elections czar Joe Holland mailed out 227,000 election ballots this past Monday, a week sooner than originally announced. What Holland failed to do, however, was to mail the candidates’ statements at the same time as the ballots. Usually, these go out before the ballots. 

As a result, the Santa Barbara Independent endorsements will be posted first online beginning Thursday, October 1, at independent.com/endorsements2020. The website for the county’s elections department will be posting the candidates’ statements online, which will be available here.

As of Monday, October 5, county voters can avail themselves of one of 30 drop-off boxes throughout the county where they can personally hand-deliver their ballots. Those drop-off boxes will be available through November 3, and their locations are listed below and on the county’s website here

County Elections will also open 35 sites where voters can cast their ballots the old-fashioned way. These voting centers will be open October 31-November 3. These polling places can be found here.

In the meantime, we encourage everyone to vote.

Voting Resources:

Santa Barbara County Elections Division ― register to vote, check voter status, become a poll worker, etc. 

Sample Ballot and Polling Place Lookup ― find your polling location by home address (if you’re voting in person rather than returning your completed ballot at a Drop Off Box)

Drop-Off Box Locations:

Buellton

  • Buellton City Hall
    107 W. Highway 246
    Buellton, CA 93427

Carpinteria

  • Carpinteria City Hall
    5775 Carpinteria Ave.        
    Carpinteria, CA 93013
  • Casa de las Flores
    4090 Via Real
    Carpinteria, CA 93013

Goleta

  • Goleta City Hall
    130 Cremona Dr.         
    Goleta, CA 93117
  • Goleta Valley Community Center
    5679 Hollister Ave.
    Goleta, CA 93117
  • Isla Vista Foot Patrol Sheriff Substation
    6504 Trigo Rd.        
    Goleta, CA 93117
  • Southcoast Church
    5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd.         
    Goleta, CA 93117

Guadalupe

  • Guadalupe City Hall
    918 Obispo St.
    Guadalupe, CA 93434

Lompoc

  • Lompoc City Hall
    100 Civic Center Plaza
    Lompoc, CA 93436
  • Lompoc Public Library
    501 E. North Ave
    Lompoc, CA 93436
  • Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services/Public Health
    1100 West Laurel  Ave.
    Lompoc, CA 93436
  • Vandenberg Village Library
    3755 Constellation Rd
    Lompoc, CA 93436

Los Olivos

  • Los Olivos Branch Library
    2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.        
    Los Olivos, CA 93440

Montecito

  • Manning Park (Lower Manning Park Area 9)
    449 San Ysidro Rd & Santa Rosa Ln.                 
    Santa Barbara, CA 93108

New Cuyama

  • Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Montgomery Hall Building)
    4885 Primero St.        
    New Cuyama, CA 93254

Orcutt

  • Oak Knolls Shopping Center
    1157 E. Clark Ave.        
    Santa Maria, CA 93455

Santa Barbara

  • County of Santa Barbara Administration Building
    105 E. Anapamu St. (Anacapa Street Entrance)
    Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • County of Santa Barbara Elections Main Office
    4440-A Calle Real
    Santa Barbara, CA 93110
  • Eastside Branch Library
    1102 E. Montecito St.        
    Santa Barbara, Ca 93103
  • MacKenzie Park
    3111 State St. (corner of State and Las Positas)
    Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • San Andres Hardware
    635 W. Micheltorena St. (Corner of San Andres and Micheltorena)
    Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Santa Barbara City College (West Campus Drop-Off)
    721 Cliff Dr.
    Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Santa Maria

  • Atkinson Park
    1000 N. Railroad Ave.         
    Santa Maria, CA 93454
  • Joe Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building
    511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. (parking lot)
    Santa Maria, CA 93455
  • Minami Community Center
    600 W. Enos Dr.        
    Santa Maria, CA 93455
  • Santa Maria Animal Center
    548 W. Foster Rd.
    Santa Maria, CA 93455
  • Santa Maria Elks
    1309 N. Bradley Rd.
    Santa Maria, CA 93454
  • Santa Maria Public Library
    421 S. McClelland St. (City Library Parking Garage)
    Santa Maria, CA 93458

Santa Ynez Valley

  • Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA
    900 N. Refugio Rd
    Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Solvang

  • Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall
    1745 Mission Dr. (Parking Lot near Library Drop Box)
    Solvang, CA 93463

Thu Oct 01, 2020 | 01:18am
https://www.independent.com/2020/09/30/santa-barbara-independent-endorsements-coming-october-1/

