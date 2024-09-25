Cover Story By & | Wed Sep 25, 2024 | 8:47pm

Fall Performing Arts Preview

Our Guide to the Cultural Delights of the Fall Season

Fall Performing Arts Preview

Our Guide to the Cultural
Delights of the Fall Season

By Leslie Dinaberg & Josef Woodard
September 26, 2024

Like those gorgeous autumnal moons and the leafy tree-lined canopies surrounding Santa Barbara, the opportunities to catch our region’s creative excellence are rarely more breathtakingly golden than they are during the fall season. From acclaimed soprano Julia Bullock, to the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Tchaikovsky, Shakespeare, Neil Simon, Pagliacci, Rachmaninoff, Lucinda Williams, Scheherazade, Dracula, and the Million Dollar Quartet of Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley, here’s our roundup of cultural showstoppers happening around town over the next few months.

Adventuress with Depth and an
Ear on Varied Horizons

Uniquely Gifted and Much-Acclaimed Soprano
Julia Bullock Returns to the 805 this Season,
Twice and in Early to Modern Musical Form

Dance Takes a Leap

Lots of Happy Feet on the Horizon for Fall

Falling into a Serious Cultural Bounty of Music

A Healthy Plethora of Classical and
Other Serious Musical Matters Brighten
Santa Barbara’s Autumn Cultural Calendar

The Play’s the Thing

The Theatrical Stages Offer a Wealth of Treasures in Santa Barbara and Beyond

The Power of the Podium

The ‘Lectures’ Arm of UCSB Arts & Lectures
Brings Thoughtful Speakers and Big Ideas

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.