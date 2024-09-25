Fall Performing Arts Preview
Our Guide to the Cultural
Delights of the Fall Season
By Leslie Dinaberg & Josef Woodard
September 26, 2024
Like those gorgeous autumnal moons and the leafy tree-lined canopies surrounding Santa Barbara, the opportunities to catch our region’s creative excellence are rarely more breathtakingly golden than they are during the fall season. From acclaimed soprano Julia Bullock, to the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Tchaikovsky, Shakespeare, Neil Simon, Pagliacci, Rachmaninoff, Lucinda Williams, Scheherazade, Dracula, and the Million Dollar Quartet of Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley, here’s our roundup of cultural showstoppers happening around town over the next few months.
