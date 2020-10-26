Letters Montecito San Candidates

We are excited to write this particular letter. The people of Montecito have a chance to elect three superb directors to the Montecito Sanitary District.

Dorinne Lee Johnson currently chairs the Montecito Association’s Land Use Committee, where she’s tackled huge subjects like debris basins, roundabouts, under-grounding utilities, and the Montecito Sanitary District’s buildings and permitting missteps. She is well qualified as an engineer and entrepreneur. Dorinne is all about serving our community.

Don Eversoll is the former head of the Nature Conservancy of New York. Don knows all about sanitary districts and recycling facilities; he’s built them. We would be extremely fortunate to have his technical expertise coupled with his innate boardroom skills. With recycling of water being our priority, Don’s experience and environmental background will hasten our progress.

Edwin Martin is an attorney who has defended victims in toxic environmental cases. Because of his legal investigative mind, Ed is able to slice through documentation to get to the heart of an issue and make his case. Edwin is a big fan of good governance and transparency, both of which will be extremely valuable to our sanitary district and community.

As your elected directors, these three candidates have our full endorsement. With your help, we will be excited to get them on board to make scalable recycled water a reality, end ocean discharge to protect our environment, focus on the district’s priorities, and convert as many septic properties to sanitary service as possible, again protecting our environment. They’ll bring strong fiscal responsibility and open government practices. With Dorinne, Don, and Edwin on our sanitation board, all criteria required for the variety of expertises will be met!

We urge you to vote for Johnson, Eversoll, and Martin.

Dana Newquist and Woody Barrett and member of the Montecito Sanitary District board.

