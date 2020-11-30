Letters Chicano-Themed Murals Under Threat of Destruction

You are encouraged to speak during public comment at the City of Santa Barbara’s Planning Commission meeting at 1 p.m. on December 3.

The Parks and Recreation Department will present its plans to redesign Ortega Park, which includes the destruction of our neighborhood Chicano-themed murals by artists Manuel Unzueta, Armando Vallejo, Alvaro Suman, Miguel Rodriguez, and Carlos Cuellar. These works also include countless volunteer hours by neighborhood girls and boys, who have assisted the artist and have helped maintained these works over the last 50 years.

You can register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1447088555214255888 to voice your objection of the City’s plans to destroy our neighborhood legacy and contribution to Santa Barbara’s public and cultural arts infrastructure.

You can also send an email to City Planner Stephanie Swanson to express your opinion at sswanson@santabarbaraca.gov.

Please blast this email to others, who believe in saving these works and this important part of our community history. We can no longer sit in silence and allow our cultural history to be destroyed.

Planning Commission agenda can be found here: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/SBdocuments/Advisory_Groups/Planning_Commission/Current/01_Current_Agenda/2020-12-03_December_3_2020_Agenda.pdf

Planning and Parks Ortega Park Staff Report: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/SBdocuments/Advisory_Groups/Planning_Commission/Current/02_Staff_Reports/2020-12-03_December_3_2020_Item_III.A_604_E_Ortega_St_Staff_Report.pdf

