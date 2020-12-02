Extra!

Great Holiday Giveaway 2020

By
Wed Dec 02, 2020 | 2:39pm

The Great Holiday Giveaway is back! We are giving away prizes all throughout December from 6 participating Santa Barbara businesses.

  • Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History – A family membership
  • Viva Oliva – Gift Basket ($100 value)
  • Andersen’s Bakery – Buttering (a danish treat made with Marzipan, Butter, Cardimon and Danish Dough)
  • Condor Express – $65 gift certificate (the value of an adult whale watching ticket)
  • Sevilla Square – a blanket from Riviera Towel Company
  • Meritage Wine Market – Sparkling Brut Rosé

Enter by completing the form below and selecting your top 3 prizes. Winners will be notified via email.

Wed Dec 02, 2020 | 23:46pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/12/02/great-holiday-giveaway-2020/

Indy Staff

