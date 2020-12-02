Great Holiday Giveaway 2020
The Great Holiday Giveaway is back! We are giving away prizes all throughout December from 6 participating Santa Barbara businesses.
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History – A family membership
- Viva Oliva – Gift Basket ($100 value)
- Andersen’s Bakery – Buttering (a danish treat made with Marzipan, Butter, Cardimon and Danish Dough)
- Condor Express – $65 gift certificate (the value of an adult whale watching ticket)
- Sevilla Square – a blanket from Riviera Towel Company
- Meritage Wine Market – Sparkling Brut Rosé
Enter by completing the form below and selecting your top 3 prizes. Winners will be notified via email.