News Santa Barbara County Officially Under Regional Stay-At-Home Order After Southern California Experiences Dropping ICU Capacity, Governor Newsom Rolls Out New Order

Santa Barbara County will be under the state’s new regional stay-at-home order effective Sunday night, meaning all nonessential travel and gathering will be prohibited for three weeks.

Just two days earlier, Governor Gavin Newsom announced he had divided the state map by five separate regions: Northern California, the greater Sacramento area, the Bay Area, the San Joaquin Valley, and Southern California, which includes Santa Barbara County. He said any region whose intensive-care-unit capacity falls under 15 percent will be placed under a stay-at-home order for three weeks and warned that all of the regions would likely fall under 15 percent by the end of the month.

The South California Region’s intensive-care-unit capacity has fallen below the minimum 15 percent to 13.1 percent on Friday, and is projected to be at 12.5 percent on Saturday.

Aside from the shutdown meaning that all nonessential travel is prohibited, it also means businesses like bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons, and boutiques will be closed. Places that will stay open are schools with waivers, critical infrastructure, retail shops (at 20 percent capacity), and restaurants (takeout and delivery only).

