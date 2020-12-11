Announcement Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Grant Program Reopens for Small Businesses Located Within the Unincorporated Areas of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation and the County of Santa Barbara announced today that the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program has opened a new round of grants for the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County. The grant program is open now and the deadline for businesses to submit an application is Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Grants are available to small businesses located within the unincorporated portions of Santa Barbara County as they reopen and adapt to operating under proper public health guidelines due to COVID-19. Please review the SBBT Small Business Grant Program guidelines for further details.

Learn more in English: SBFoundation.org/covid-19-business-community- resources/sbbt-small-business-grant-program-guidelines-sbc/

Para aprender más en Español: SBFoundation.org/covid-19-business-community- resources/sbbt-small-business-grant-program-guidelines-sbc-spanish

“As local businesses are again forced to adapt to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 crisis, we feel fortunate to be working with our amazing community partners to provide some much-needed support,” said Jessica Sanchez, Director of Donor Relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“Many small businesses that shape the character of our community are struggling during this time,” said Gregg Hart, Second District Supervisor and Chair of the Board. “Let’s all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can safely reopen additional businesses at the earliest opportunity.”

The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund (SBBT) was set up at the Santa Barbara Foundation as a committee advised fund in March of 2020 with an initial $500,000 donation from Deckers Brands. The fund is helping local businesses survive these uncertain times which, in turn, will help sustain our community.

The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund is made up of representatives from Deckers and Santa Barbara Foundation, and local experts. Distribution of the funds are voted on by the committee members.

The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund provided its first grant in the amount of $125,000 to Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) for financial support to the small business community in Santa Barbara County through WEV’s ReStart Loan Program. Since August, the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund provided grant programs for small businesses in the City of Goleta, City of Carpinteria, City of Santa Maria, and the City of Santa Barbara.

“It is important for small businesses to come back after the pandemic,” said Jessica Sanchez, Director of Donor Services at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We want to make efforts to ensure they thrive for the long term, so that they in turn, can help sustain the vitality of our community.”

The County of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Foundation partnership will support grants from the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses located within the unincorporated portions of Santa Barbara County as they reopen and adapt to operating under proper public health guidelines due to COVID-19. Grant awards are available to eligible businesses until funds have been depleted.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation, the largest community foundation in the region and the county’s go-to resource for investment and capacity-building, strives to mobilize and elevate all residents to thrive. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 92-year history.

The Foundation is working to improve areas that affect quality of life in Santa Barbara County including childcare, workforce development, and workforce housing. The Foundation connects those who give with those in need – and all who dream of stronger communities. To learn more, please visit SBFoundation.org.

About County of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County encompasses more than 2,745-square miles and is home to about 448,000 residents. Since 1850, Santa Barbara County government has a history of providing excellent and responsive public service while operating under sound fiscal principles. County government is comprised of 21 departments and agencies, and a workforce of more than 4,200 who strive to provide for the health and safety of residents and visitors. For more information, go to countyofsb.org.

Add to Favorites