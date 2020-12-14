Coronavirus News Santa Barbara County Reports Record-High COVID-19 Cases Two Weeks Post-Thanksgiving, Cases Reach All-Time High

Santa Barbara County on Monday reported its record-high number of daily cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began — 360 cases.

The surge comes two weeks after Thanksgiving, which was anticipated to cause a spike in cases due to families and friends gathering for the holiday. Cottage Health also reported its highest number of COVID-confirmed hospital admissions.

“Today’s positive case count surpasses any daily count we have seen to date, and underscores the predictions we have anticipated if people continue to gather with those outside of their immediate households,” said Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. “We are at a critical state of urgency with ICU bed availability declining at a rapid rate.”

In addition to the surge in community cases, the Santa Barbara County Jail is also experiencing an outbreak and reported that five custody deputies have tested positive for the virus, as have two other Sheriff’s Office employees.

With the dramatic spike in positive cases, the Public Health Department is strained and will depend on the public to pitch in and help. It is critical that people who have tested positive for the virus immediately isolate themselves at home and notify those close to them that they have contracted the virus. Follow these guidelines if you discover you are positive.

