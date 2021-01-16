Alt-Astro?

Though I am not into astrology as a serious part of my life, through the years I have read my horoscope on a daily basis, usually in the local newspaper.

Mr. Breszny has his own style that I find written in a manner that requires at least three reads and even at that really provides minimal plausible or helpful information.

My husband is a Cancer and I am a Scorpio — typically described as “chronically compatible” and many other traits that balance one another quite well.

I have yet to get this evaluation from Mr. Breszny. In fact, after really analyzing his weekly diatribe due to COVID blahs, not much he says means anything at all and is actually contradictory to previous information.

Would you consider replacing him with someone who might be more “readable” and direct their information in accordance with current affairs?

